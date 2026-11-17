The other day Russia’s bridge to Crimea, the Kerch Strait bridge, was hit again by NATO. Previous attacks were quickly repaired, but this time could be different. The latest word is now that both road and rail traffic has been suspended. Perhaps an even bigger issue is that debris has blocked the ship channel:
AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_
In addition to the destruction of the roadway part of the Crimean Bridge preventing vehicles from moving across, debris from the collapsed bridge has also blocked vessels from moving through the channel below, effectively cutting off the Sea of Azov, along with all the ports along it’s coast, from the Black Sea.
Anyone who thinks Russia will accept this with a sense of humor should probably reconsider. The Sea of Azov is a critical chokepoint for the world grain trade. Something between a quarter and a third of Russian grain exports pas through the Sea of Azov in any given year. It’s very important not just for Russia but for countless millions around the world. I can’t swear that other developments today—which we’ll get to in a later post—are a direct result of this attack, but I sure wouldn’t be surprised. This is a major escalation and there will be consequences. BTW, here’s what Zelensky is saying:
Military Summary @MilitarySummary
6h
Zelensky: Ukraine must be provided with missiles capable of effectively destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers.
Fair is fair, right? And the US Senate war mongers—a bipartisan bunch financed by Jewish Nationalists—are eager to escalate. But Russia has a voice in all this. It will be heard.
But first …
We’re seeing a new model of American “capitalism” take shape before our eyes. Maybe some readers though I was kidding yesterday—referring to Bessent’s actions against NVIDIA, with a ten day deadline for compliance—when I commented that all the government needs to do is cry “NatSec” and they can do pretty much anything they want. I wasn’t. And today we see the results:
￼-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT
4h￼
state controlled companies - US version of capitalism
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼
BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, announces the establishment of the “National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee” amid the Jensen Huang situation.
The Committee will “provide oversight” on Nvidia’s national security and global trade compliance programs.
It will also retain independent, outside experts “to provide legal, national security, and trade compliance expertise to support the Committee.”
President Trump just called it “a good idea.”
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
3h￼
You can’t make it up. They established a Committee of Public Safety.
This is next level. Imagine being a tech entrepreneur in America in 2026.
I hope you had a good laff at that gag line about “independent, outside experts.” I sure did. Well, today it’s NVIDIA but tomorrow it could be just about any company. I mean, what aspect of life in America isn’t critical to NatSec? This is what life in an empire is like—just in case you were wondering.
Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
9h
According to its cover, @TheEconomist predicts 2027 brings more WW3 and corporations looting treasuries as they fail into state-subsidised welfare queen zombies like the banks.
Now remember I mentioned Jensen Huang’s “handshake” style of doing business? That could ultimately bite very hard, now that we hear he ain’t coming back. That probably applies not only to the supply chain but also to the circular financing. Oh boy!
Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
5h￼
Ha ha. Clusterf*ck incoming to the US ‘super intelligence’ who orchestrated the Nvidia decapitation strike.
USAnt 미국개미 @USAnt_IDEA￼
Translated from Korean￼
NVIDIA $NVDA board underestimated the East Asian semiconductor supply chain and got a reality check ￼
Foreign media are reporting that the boardroom types on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley took the difficulty of managing the global semiconductor supply chain way too lightly
• A single rack of next-gen AI servers, ‘Vera Rubin,’ contains a whopping 1.3 million individual components
• There are around 1,000 high-tech suppliers (vendors) involved, and 85% of them are concentrated in East Asia, including South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan ￼￼￼￼
• Even more ridiculous, a large share of these astronomical-volume transactions get done without a single thick English-language contract
• The whole setup is basically: squeeze your butt onto a tiny plastic chair at a neighborhood beer joint or pocha, tear into some fried chicken with a beer-and-soju mix, spit in your hand, and seal the deal with one handshake ￼￼￼
Why does this matter to the market and investors?
Because it shows that NVIDIA’s real moat isn’t just its GPU design capabilities
The boardroom dinosaurs were looking at Excel spreadsheets and going, “Supply chain management? Can’t we just run the system by the manual?”
But in reality, keeping 1.3 million components supplied was running on a field-commander-style, hands-on approach: Jensen Huang personally flying to Asia, buying rounds of beer-and-soju, and working his connections as a big brother to the industry
So even if Big Tech or competitors throw money at copying chip designs, they absolutely can’t replicate this sticky network of personal connections, built over drinks with South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese materials, parts, and equipment vendors, anytime soon
Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_
7h￼
Anthropic cutting off China is exactly why China has built digital and AI sovereignty eliminating US supply line risks since 2011.
Earth to Trump. It doesn’t matter who or what China hawks orchestrated all this. You own it now. Don’t expect any favors from Russia, China, Iran to help you out of this mess.
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
7m￼
Marco Monday: Day Two.
Hate to be on this brother’s campaign team. ￼
Quote
￼Bull Theory @BullTheoryio
25m
￼ INSANE WIPEOUT
$1.3 TRILLION has been wipedout from US stocks today since market open.
￼￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk
8m￼
My piece for @amconmag on the insane miscalculation made by elements of the Trump administration which may well finish off the stock market, the US economy - and what is left of the MAGA movement.
The American Conservative @amconmag￼
Rubio, Nvidia, and the Controlled Demolition of MAGA
The Huang would-be scandal seems to indicate that certain players inside the administration are willing to take extraordinary risks to accomplish their goals—risks that include crashing the American financial system and plunging the U.S. economy into a serious recession. Looked at dispassionately, running this level of risk to achieve rather mediocre goals appears unhinged.
…
... Rubio and others pushing for confrontation—who mostly appear to be lawyers with limited business experience—seem to think that America can achieve dominance in the technology space by not competing with China. Instead, the hawks argue, American companies should refuse to sell China advanced chips, thus ensuring that Chinese AI models will lag American models.
This strategy has not worked well in the past. Restricting technology exports to the Chinese merely encourages them to build their own. And when they do, they inevitably create cheaper products and then end up flooding the global market with them. This is the outcome that CEOs like Huang fear. They argue that America is better off maintaining global market share in sectors in which it succeeds. The evidence so far is on the side of Huang and other Silicon Valley CEOs.
But beyond this debate, what is fascinating is the sheer level of risk that the China hawks are now willing to run to achieve these goals. In the past few weeks, technology stocks in the United States have been taking a severe beating. Most of the so-called hyperscaler companies—that is, the companies that are building out the data center infrastructure on which the AI boom rests—have seen their stock prices fall. Hedge funds have started rapidly dumping technology stocks too, and investors are starting to question whether AI hype is driving a market bubble that is on the brink of bursting. If the stock market goes down, it will take the data-center-building boom with it—and from there, the American economy will almost certainly fall into a recession. A financial crisis that rivals the 2008 meltdown might follow.
… the China hawks have decided that now is the time to take down the company that is the most important single player in the AI ecosystem. Nvidia does not just produce the chips that AI runs on, it also finances a huge amount of the underlying infrastructure. The way this works is that Nvidia sells the chips needed to run the AI platforms to companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, AMD, and Intel. Then, it takes the revenue that it earns and reinvests it in these companies to spur on the AI investment boom.
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I find your sub-headline, "state controlled companies - US version of capitalism" to be incredibly interesting and it seems to follow something I found curious a number of years ago and mentioned recently in another comment in an article by Mark. To wit:
"According to New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman in his mega-best-selling book Hot, Flat, and Crowded, China banned plastic bags a few years ago. "Bam! Just like that - 1.3 billion people, theoretically, will stop using thin plastic bags," he gushed. "Millions of barrels of petroleum will be saved, and mountains of garbage avoided."
China's got us beat, suggests Friedman, because its leaders aren't hung up on democracy, checks and balances, or any of the other dusty old impediments found in the American system. Friedman has proclaimed his envy for China's authoritarian system countless times. It's why he titled one of the chapters in his book "China for a Day." The idea - he calls it his "fantasy" - is that if we could just be China for a day, the experts could impose by diktat what they cannot win through democratic debate." https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2010/07/10/tom_friedmans_fantasies_are_dangerous__arrogant_106262.html
First of all where did this version of Jonah Goldberg go? Secondly, was it just musing or was this a hint of things to come. Since the NYT has been touted as the 'paper of record' then we know the Democrats embrace of DSA is not just a ruse, there are masking their real goal which is the CPUSA. Selling Socialism has always worked better than outright Bolshevism that's an operation they are working in the shadows..
Our government is applying the authoritarian capitalism to the things they want. It started with FDR's "New Deal" very Marxian, was enhanced by LBJ's "Great Society" after the Immigration act of 1965, and now we have government taking a cut of the business of NVIDIA so that no mere mortal can muck up their plans for the World Revolution that's been in the planning since the late 19th. century. Control, of the type AI is supposed to provide seems to be the Holy Grail for these cunning psychopaths we call our elite leaders. Am I off base here?
It seems like all that is happening around the election points to the truth that there's little difference between either parties. They are bought and paid for by the entities with billions to spend regardless of which side wins at the polls. A door may be opening to start a third party that may make Perot's third party attempt decades ago look like a drop in the bucket when it comes to how many votes it can secure.