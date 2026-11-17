The other day Russia’s bridge to Crimea, the Kerch Strait bridge, was hit again by NATO. Previous attacks were quickly repaired, but this time could be different. The latest word is now that both road and rail traffic has been suspended. Perhaps an even bigger issue is that debris has blocked the ship channel:

AMK Mapping ￼@AMK_Mapping_ In addition to the destruction of the roadway part of the Crimean Bridge preventing vehicles from moving across, debris from the collapsed bridge has also blocked vessels from moving through the channel below, effectively cutting off the Sea of Azov, along with all the ports along it’s coast, from the Black Sea.

Anyone who thinks Russia will accept this with a sense of humor should probably reconsider. The Sea of Azov is a critical chokepoint for the world grain trade. Something between a quarter and a third of Russian grain exports pas through the Sea of Azov in any given year. It’s very important not just for Russia but for countless millions around the world. I can’t swear that other developments today—which we’ll get to in a later post—are a direct result of this attack, but I sure wouldn’t be surprised. This is a major escalation and there will be consequences. BTW, here’s what Zelensky is saying:

Military Summary @MilitarySummary 6h Zelensky: Ukraine must be provided with missiles capable of effectively destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers.

Fair is fair, right? And the US Senate war mongers—a bipartisan bunch financed by Jewish Nationalists—are eager to escalate. But Russia has a voice in all this. It will be heard.

But first …

We’re seeing a new model of American “capitalism” take shape before our eyes. Maybe some readers though I was kidding yesterday—referring to Bessent’s actions against NVIDIA, with a ten day deadline for compliance—when I commented that all the government needs to do is cry “NatSec” and they can do pretty much anything they want. I wasn’t. And today we see the results:

￼-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 4h￼ state controlled companies - US version of capitalism The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, announces the establishment of the “National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee” amid the Jensen Huang situation. The Committee will “provide oversight” on Nvidia’s national security and global trade compliance programs. It will also retain independent, outside experts “to provide legal, national security, and trade compliance expertise to support the Committee.” President Trump just called it “a good idea.”

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ You can’t make it up. They established a Committee of Public Safety. This is next level. Imagine being a tech entrepreneur in America in 2026.

I hope you had a good laff at that gag line about “independent, outside experts.” I sure did. Well, today it’s NVIDIA but tomorrow it could be just about any company. I mean, what aspect of life in America isn’t critical to NatSec? This is what life in an empire is like—just in case you were wondering.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 9h According to its cover, @TheEconomist predicts 2027 brings more WW3 and corporations looting treasuries as they fail into state-subsidised welfare queen zombies like the banks.

Now remember I mentioned Jensen Huang’s “handshake” style of doing business? That could ultimately bite very hard, now that we hear he ain’t coming back. That probably applies not only to the supply chain but also to the circular financing. Oh boy!

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_

5h￼

Ha ha. Clusterf*ck incoming to the US ‘super intelligence’ who orchestrated the Nvidia decapitation strike.

USAnt 미국개미 @USAnt_IDEA￼ Translated from Korean￼ NVIDIA $NVDA board underestimated the East Asian semiconductor supply chain and got a reality check ￼ Foreign media are reporting that the boardroom types on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley took the difficulty of managing the global semiconductor supply chain way too lightly • A single rack of next-gen AI servers, ‘Vera Rubin,’ contains a whopping 1.3 million individual components • There are around 1,000 high-tech suppliers (vendors) involved, and 85% of them are concentrated in East Asia, including South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Japan ￼￼￼￼ • Even more ridiculous, a large share of these astronomical-volume transactions get done without a single thick English-language contract • The whole setup is basically: squeeze your butt onto a tiny plastic chair at a neighborhood beer joint or pocha, tear into some fried chicken with a beer-and-soju mix, spit in your hand, and seal the deal with one handshake ￼￼￼ Why does this matter to the market and investors? Because it shows that NVIDIA’s real moat isn’t just its GPU design capabilities The boardroom dinosaurs were looking at Excel spreadsheets and going, “Supply chain management? Can’t we just run the system by the manual?” But in reality, keeping 1.3 million components supplied was running on a field-commander-style, hands-on approach: Jensen Huang personally flying to Asia, buying rounds of beer-and-soju, and working his connections as a big brother to the industry So even if Big Tech or competitors throw money at copying chip designs, they absolutely can’t replicate this sticky network of personal connections, built over drinks with South Korean, Taiwanese, and Japanese materials, parts, and equipment vendors, anytime soon

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 7h￼ Anthropic cutting off China is exactly why China has built digital and AI sovereignty eliminating US supply line risks since 2011.

Earth to Trump. It doesn’t matter who or what China hawks orchestrated all this. You own it now. Don’t expect any favors from Russia, China, Iran to help you out of this mess.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7m￼ Marco Monday: Day Two. Hate to be on this brother’s campaign team. ￼ Quote ￼Bull Theory @BullTheoryio 25m ￼ INSANE WIPEOUT $1.3 TRILLION has been wipedout from US stocks today since market open.

￼￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk

8m￼

My piece for @amconmag on the insane miscalculation made by elements of the Trump administration which may well finish off the stock market, the US economy - and what is left of the MAGA movement.