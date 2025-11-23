H/T to commenter David Ginsburg for the concept. There are differences, obviously, and no doubt there’s more going on behind the scenes than we’re allowed to know, but the irony is there. By hook or by crook, it does look like a coerced regime change is incoming. All US support will be ended if the Banderite regime doesn’t comply with Trump’s demands, but there are inducements that cut both ways: inducements for both Banderites as well as US politicians to get with the plan. And an inducement for the Nobel committee, no doubt.

One difference is that the Russian Federation is heavily engaged at this point and won’t be a passive spectator to the latest Anglo-Zionist machinations. For instance, Putin has regularly made a major point that there will be retribution for war criminals. Does that extend to corruption involving Western money. Probably not. The provision in that regard in Trump’s 28 points—twice as awesome as Wilson’s 14 points—is probably an inducement to the Banderite regime insiders. The idea would be if you do as your told and abdicate, however that’s constructed, your freedom of travel won’t be threatened by prosecution, i.e., you won’t have to spend the rest of your life in Israel. That cuts both ways, of course. Corrupt Western politicians who also dipped into the billions that were embezzled will get a free pass, too. How the Russians react remains to be seen. They probably know a lot about those shenanigans and could leak information.

Anyway, here’s what’s being said this morning on those topics:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Too bad almost no one ever reads articles to the end, because the ending of this Wall Street Journal piece is insane. We’ve been saying from the start that Western media hides the most important parts at the very bottom of their articles.

And we get some CIA confirmation and deflection, too:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ A new piece by Washington Post columnist David Ignatius confirms earlier reports that Trump’s peace plan — at Kiev’s request — includes a clause on postwar amnesty. According to Ignatius, this was added to “reassure Zelensky and his government members that they won’t face prosecution if the current corruption scandal expands.” In other words, Washington is shielding Kiev’s leadership from the consequences of its own graft.

The deflection is that attention is focused on Ukrainian corruption and away from US politicians and their laundering of funds through Ukraine. “No accountability” is the watchword for the Ruling Class—Hey, ya’ll, the coast will be clear; it’s OK to join in!

The same article noted that Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary Umerov, during recent talks in the U.S., signaled Kiev’s willingness to pull its forces out of the Donetsk region and agree to limits on the size of the Ukrainian military — though Umerov now denies approving anything. Ignatius also writes that, due to Ukraine’s ongoing political instability, U.S. officials inserted a requirement for nationwide elections within 100 days of signing the agreement. According to the paper, the outcome of that vote would amount to a public ratification or rejection of the deal.

I’d guess that the requirement for rapid elections could have been discussed in Alaska. But surely de-Nazification will come into play here. Putin has his domestic politics to deal with, too.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Ukrainian media reports that Kiev is in panic mode as Zelensky faces a double crisis: a corruption scandal that shattered his domestic standing and an ultimatum from President Trump to accept a peace plan or lose all U.S. support. According to Ukrainian outlets, Zelensky sees only bad options. If he accepts Trump’s plan — which requires withdrawing Ukrainian troops from Donbass and other major concessions — he risks being accused not only of corruption but of treason. If he refuses, Ukraine could lose U.S. backing entirely, worsening the military situation and fueling calls for Zelensky’s resignation. Leaks in Western media show Zelensky is torn: some signs suggest he may accept the plan, others that he might defy Trump. But Ukrainian analysts say he is pushing a “third option” — trying to force Trump to rewrite his own peace plan by removing the points Kiev opposes. But Moscow has already warned that if Trump alters the plan under Ukrainian or European pressure, the Kremlin will not accept it — and might reject it even in its current form.

Exactly. Russia has been careful to keep its distance from Trump’s plan, going all the way back to August in Alaska. Trump will end up in the position of needing to satisfy the Russians or watch them roll as far west as they choose to go.

For Zelensky, this is the point: if Trump changes the plan and Russia then refuses it, Kiev can again accuse Moscow of “not wanting peace” and demand more pressure, sanctions, and weapons from the West.

This sounds like a forlorn hope being propagated by the Euro warmongers. For various reasons—both political and geopolitical—Trump needs some sort of exit ramp. Or at least a plausible distancing.

Inside Ukraine, this strategy also shifts the spotlight away from the corruption scandal. Ukrainian media note that pushing to “fix Trump’s plan” is becoming the main narrative — conveniently pushing the Mindich corruption case into the background. Rumors in Kiev suggest NABU even stopped releasing new findings under pressure from European partners who don’t want Zelensky weakened during negotiations. Zelensky has made Andriy Yermak — now under intense criticism — head negotiator, along with NSDC secretary Umerov, who is also tied to the NABU case. If they manage to persuade Trump to revise or delay the plan, Zelensky will present it as a major victory and use it to rehabilitate both himself and his embattled inner circle. But this only works if Trump agrees to amend the plan or at least postpone his ultimatum. Ukrainian media stress that signals from Washington are contradictory: some say Trump demands full acceptance by Thursday, others say key people around him were unaware of the plan and don’t fully support it. Trump himself gives mixed messages — tough one day, flexible the next. Complicating matters further, Vice President Vance’s allies are involved in pushing the plan, but he faces internal rivalry from Secretary of State Rubio, who favors a harder stance toward Russia. Parts of the Republican Party and the entire Democratic Party oppose the plan, as do most European governments. Despite these fractures, Washington increasingly believes the war is going badly for Ukraine and that future peace terms will only worsen for Kiev. Even pro-Ukrainian voices in Trump’s team now back the plan because of Ukraine’s catastrophic losses. If Trump refuses to change course, Zelensky risks losing U.S. support and facing total collapse. If he pushes too hard for changes, he risks provoking Moscow and derailing the last chance for a negotiated end to the war. This is the dilemma Ukrainian media say now dominates Kiev’s political scene — and the reason Zelensky is desperately trying to “turn Trump around,” save Yermak, and make the corruption scandal disappear. ￼3:20 AM · Nov 23, 2025

The big question looks something like this: Has Trump gone too far to turn back? Turning back could have serious political consequences as well as policy consequences in a fraught geopolitical and fiscal crisis.