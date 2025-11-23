Meaning In History

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
just now

The war will end when the Russians have met their objectives, Trump’s 28 point peace plan notwithstanding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture