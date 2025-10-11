I won’t pretend to understand this stuff, but if everything is connected …

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: Today’s decline officially marks the largest single-day liquidation in crypto history. More than -$9 BILLION was liquidated over the last 24 hours.

OTOH, the Russians don’t seem to think there’s anything terribly cryptic about this:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 11h￼ Trump accidentally triggered the biggest crypto crash ever. Or or .... did They just f*ck millions of people at once ?! Remember what Putin’s advisor said? “The U.S. is plotting to erase $35 TRILLION of debt by moving it into the “crypto cloud,” then devaluing it at the world’s expense.” “The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt--$35 trillion. Those two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system. Washington’s actions in this area clearly highlight one of its main goals: to urgently address the declining trust in the dollar. As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense--this time by pushing everyone into the “crypto cloud.” Over time, once part of the US national debt is placed into stablecoins, Washington will devalue that debt. Put simply, they have a $35 trillion currency debt; they’ll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it, and start from scratch. That’s the reality for those who are so enthusiastic about crypto.”

How does the old saw go? If it’s too good to be true …? Rube Goldberg solutions to problems of this magnitude—$37 trillion and counting—are likely to have massive other effects, including on the perps.