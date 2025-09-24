MAGA is a controversial concept. For starters, there’s controversy over what the acronym actually means. There are many who plausibly believe it’s a sort of dog whistle for Miriam Adelson Governs America. But new possibilities keep popping up. Consider this one:

Make Argentina Great Again

Of course this was entirely predictable, and PP is taking a victory lap. Well, to be accurate, he’s taking another victory lap, because he’s been out front on this thing for quite a while:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Mileists are Mileing. The whole thing rests on fiat money, political favours and irresponsible borrowing. It’s too funny. ￼ Quote￼ Shahin Ashkiani @shaahin_a Sep 23 Libertarians be like:

If you missed this, here’s what he’s talking about:

Bessent Signals Big Beautiful Bailout For Argentina In Vote Of Confidence For Milei Yesterday, as we detailed here, Argentina assets soared on the heels of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling the South American country “a systemically important US ally in Latin America,” adding that the US Treasury “stands ready to do what is needed within its mandate to support Argentina. All options for stabilization are on the table.” This morning, Argentine bonds are extending gains following a follow-up post on X by Bessent that the Trump administration “stands ready to do what is needed to support Argentina and the Argentine people.”

Uhhhhh. What part of America First is that? Quick question: What makes Argentina “a systemically important US ally?” Hah! Gotcha, didn’t I? What Bessent’s statement is is a confirmation of what I’ve been saying and what commenter Joanne quotes Mike Benz saying:

Mike Benz spoke honestly about the USA having NO domestic policy because ALL is foreign policy

Please, everyone who thinks Trump’s domestic policy is great, understand this: For an empire, domestic policy is always going to be subordinate to foreign policy because our domestic economy got to where it is because of the empire’s foreign policy. Trump’s ultimate commitment will be to foreign policy—which translates to taking direction from Jewish Nationalists and their proxies in his administration. Did I mention that Argentina’s Milei is a convert to Zionism while Venezuela’s Maduro is anything but?

And just to rub that in a bit, Bessent—after embracing Argentina for dubious reasons—sent this message:

I know there will be a lot of people who will say they don’t care about NYC and it’s only getting what it deserves—just like “systemically important ally” Argentina—but, EXCUSE ME, NYC is a lot closer to America than Argentina. Yes, you can draw all sorts of distinctions, here, but still, what kind of messaging is this?

PP was on a bit of a roll today.

OSINTdefender @sentdefender Sep 22 Footage published earlier tonight by Norwegian state media, claiming to show one of the large, unidentified drones that shutdown Copenhagen Airport in Denmark for several hours on Monday. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 15h￼ We are now getting weekly psyops that are so comically transparent most people are laughing at them. Washington pays no attention. No one does. Europe may as well just have the drones fly in a formation that says: “We are completely isolated. No one cares. At all.” 261moz @261moz￼ Wrong. In Scandinavia the civilian population is panicking. Every one of the most active threads on Scandinavias largest forum “Flashback” is about the drones, the airspace “incursion” and about how Russia is coming soon. You underestimate how retarded the sheeple are. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 15h￼ This is true. But literally no one cares about the Scandinavian countries. At all. Their panic will only further isolate them and turn them into a Hermit Kingdom where their totalitarian leaders control the people by convincing them of spectral threats. If you live there, leave.

This one is hilarious for anyone who ever tried to talk their way past New York cops:

RT @RT_com￼ NYPD stops Macron’s motorcade for Trump to pass After a short unsuccessful chat with a cop, the French prez dialed Trump for assistance - but that didn’t work either

PP is currently in China:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 14h￼ ￼Are Western and Chinese living standards amongst professionals substantially different? My observations suggest they are basically the same. Currently sitting in a brunch bar in a more upmarket but very Chinese suburb of Beijing. Most foreigners don’t see these places in Beijing because they stick to the inner city and the convention centre zones. - The area is affluent but not ultra-wealthy. It is very similar in wealth to an upmarket suburb in the West. Think: Highgate in London or Back Bay in Boston. - The wealthier enclave is next to a more strictly middle class enclave where the shops and restaurants are perfectly respectable but don’t have the upmarket vibe. - There is absolutely no crime in either and the class division - if you could even call it that - seems pretty fluid. - Lot’s of Chinese versions on what you see in the West. I went to get a coffee and the guy at the shop pulled out a list of maybe 30 variants of pour-over coffee. - Prices are very reasonable by Western standards. $4 for a fancy coffee. - The vibe is big city. Lot’s of traffic and heavily urbanised. This is New York over Boston. But has a big city relaxed vibe. A group of people in their 20s next to me drink coffee and play cards. - Nearby there is an upmarket hospital. I went inside to use the ATM. Much better to what you would see in Britain. Closer in quality to an American private hospital for people in the upper insurance bracket. - Lot’s of Western clothing brands. These still have cache - although they might be the “Chinese version”. Everything else is Chinese. Even the hipster aspect of the bar and coffee scene is heavily Sinicised. Hipsterism with Chinese Characteristics. - Food and drink quality is high across the board so no need to even comment on that. They offer Western foods but usually with a Chinese twist. Conclusion: Chinese upper-middle class “professional” life is basically identical to the Western equivalent but without the crime, migration, weird social trends etc. China is modernising in its own way. Borrowing some of the good aspects of the West and integrating them into Chinese culture.

For this next—and last—bit, I’ll freely admit that I had to search “Etsy curse” to even have a clue what Megyn Kelly was talking about. I came up with this:

Famed feminist website Jezebel paid witches on Etsy to curse ... Sep 10, 2025 ... Feminist website Jezebel boasted that a reporter paid witches on Etsy to “curse” MAGA conservative influencer Charlie Kirk two days before ...

I have no intention of getting into Catholic demonology (you’ll see below why I mention this). It’s complicated. Obviously, there are many references in the gospels of people who are “demon possessed.” There’s a division of opinion as to whether this a catch all reference to sick people, given that the reference is often part of a general reference to people suffering from many different maladies. The argument is that this is simply a “culturally conditioned” concept appropriate to the time and audience. Paul also refers to “powers and principalities” and such like—which looks like a pretty typical Judaic type understanding of pagan gods as “demons”. The fact is that most of the earliest Christians were Jewish converts who came from different brands of Judaism. Some Jews of the time rejected angelology and demonology, others—such as Enochic types of Jews—were deeply into that stuff. Much of traditional Christian attitudes over the centuries mirror one or another of the Jewish sectarian beliefs.

I mention this because Michael Tracey takes issue—albeit carefully—with Kelly. I wasn’t interested enough to research Kelly’s remarks, but I suspect that Kelly is being a bit unfair—that Kelly is really only warning people against Satanism in general. However …

Kelly makes some sensible comments about the influence that Evangelicals have over Catholics. I’ve noticed that even among Trad types, Latin Massers, the fundamentalist influence is quite noticeable. I picked up on this because Max Blumenthal recently distinguished between Catholic and Christian Zionist views. Max was correct in what he said—that orthodox Catholic belief rejects Zionism. However, the influence on Catholics of Zionist thinking has become quite strong since Vatican II embraced “ecumenism”. Here’s what Tracey had to say:

Michael Tracey @mtracey￼ Megyn Kelly is apparently a Catholic... While there are beliefs around demonology in Catholic doctrine, it’s not some standard tenet of the Church Magisterium for individual adherents to run around wildly preaching about Etsy curses, witchcraft, demonological intervention in specific earthly affairs, etc. Catholics must obey the Church hierarchy on such matters -- not just go off on their own self-directed tangents, warning feverishly about the reality of certain internet curses. Or at least, they can’t do so with any doctrinal authority. What she’s doing here is more like freewheeling American protestant fundamentalism. Pentecostalism, for instance -- which has all kinds of unregulated splinter sects and erratic beliefs about these sorts of things Megyn might be Catholic, but as the Charlie Kirk memorial extravaganza demonstrated, American Evangelical tendencies inevitably bleed out into lay Catholicism, in the context of politicized right-wing American religiosity. All roads lead to Evangelicalism and/or fundamentalism as the dominant Christian tendency, at least when it comes to the political and media domains

He’s definitely correct about not going off on “self-directed tangents,” all that is more the rule than the exception post V2. I’m not sure how closely this is identified with “right wing” politics or religiosity, but it does appear that Christian Zionist ideas have heavily influenced many Catholics of a conservative political bent—part of the way the Church lost control of the faithful after V2. Trump and Veep Vance specifically targeted this demographic in the election, with great success.