Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
7h

I never really bought into demonic possession until I started looking at Lindsey Graham, Madelaine Allbright, Cookies Nuland and the rest of the gang. Hillary! too, of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mark Wauck and others
susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
6h

Famous NY Daily News front page, 10/29/1975: "Ford to city: Drop Dead."..."In a speech before the National Press Club on October 29, 1975, President Gerald Ford denies the near-bankrupt New York City a federal bailout, prompting the New York Daily News to run the infamous "Drop Dead" headline the next day."...https://www.redbubble.com/i/art-print/Ford-to-city-drop-dead-New-York-by-wittyandtasty/68634150.1G4ZT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture