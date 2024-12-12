We have an appointment tomorrow morning which will break up the usual day, so I spent this evening doing a partial transcript.

Doug Macgregor was in fine form talking to Judge Nap today. His focus was on the likelihood of new conflicts in the post-Syria Middle East. However, the session begins with the situation in South Korea. Incredible that we’re hearing essentially nothing at all about it.

Is it your understanding that American intelligence was involved and helped to exploit the presidential declaration of martial martial law in South Korea recently, as a result of which the defense minister, former defense minister has been arrested and attempted suicide in prison, and the president has been restrained from leaving the country? Well, that's the unconfirmed rumor that's very widespread inside Korea. We've had a presence in that country now for 70 years and we certainly have a very large and effective intelligence network on the peninsula, so what happened could not have been a secret in Washington. There's no doubt that our government was aware of what was going on and it seems reasonable to assume, as they have in the past, that the CIA would work to support the people in power. And the people in power are those that have historically supported whatever the United States wants in terms of foreign and defense policy. And the opposition party does not support what American defense and intelligence want, correct? Oh, absolutely. These are the so-called liberal nationalists. We usually try to tar them as socialists or leftists and that's not really accurate. They are simply people who want a liberal society, but they're nationalists and, since the mid to late 1990s, they have been trying to persuade us to give them control of their troops on the Korean Peninsula. That would involve replacing the US Army four star on the peninsula, who commands all forces--this is a legacy of the United Nations presence in Korea during the Korean War. This Army four star commands everything on the peninsula, and the Koreans in the liberal nationalist party have wanted to change that. Their argument is, how do we pretend to be a truly sovereign state with its own independent National policy as long as we are subservient to the United States military and are therefore viewed in Asia as a military colony of the United States? So they want that Korean four star to replace the US Army four star. We have dug in our heels and tried to, as politely as possible, obstruct that change.

I forget why Judge Nap played this next videoclip. It’s Assad describing American governance so that even Americans can understand it:

Assad: For me, dealing with [Trump] as a person, it could be, but can that person deliver? No, and the United States president cannot deliver the whole state? The Deep State only is the one who can deliver, and this is the problem. This Deep State doesn't accept partners around the world--they don't. They only accept puppets, they only accept followers, they only accept proxies. That's what they accept. We're not any of these.

Dude never got the memo? Or he got it and tore it up? Back to Mac: