This must be a really rough time for Doug Macgregor. He supported Trump in 2024, even though he had a few reservations. He had also initially supported Israel after October 7—before he realized what Israel is all about. The scales have fallen from his eyes—recognizing when you’ve been wrong or deceived takes courage. Here’s his lengthy tweet today:
On the 21st of June, a day that will live in infamy, President Trump led the American People to War with Iran. Trump’s message to Americans? Striking Iran's three nuclear facilities is all that U.S. Forces do. Unless, of course, the Iranians have the temerity to strike back. In that case Trump promises to destroy Iran. Ridiculous.
Washington has launched its own Pearl Harbor operation. U.S. Air and Naval Power executed rehearsed strikes against a few "critical" Iranian targets. Then, American Forces pulled back, ostensibly waiting for Tehran to capitulate much like the Japanese in December 1941. Trump’s mindset echoes Israel's thinking when it attacked Iran last week, but Iran did not collapse after Israel's surprise attack.
And Tehran won't capitulate to Washington's opening moves. Initial assessments of the strikes’ effectiveness suggest nothing of consequence was destroyed. The facilities? Devoid of people. Empty of centrifuges and enriched uranium. But the lack of damage? That’s not yet relevant. It’s a question no one in Washington cares to answer.
The world now waits for Iran’s response. Tehran’s leaders aren't reckless or impetuous. Their counter-strike will be deliberate and likely decisive. And make no mistake, Iran will strike back. It will do so in ways Washington doesn't expect.
Why? Tehran controls the political and moral high ground. Israel violated international law. A program of mass murder in Gaza. Backing the murderous ISIS-led regime in Syria. Killing Christians. Killing other minorities. Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran. These are incontrovertible facts.
Escalation is inevitable, but Iran, not Washington, will control it. Remember the Houthis from Yemen and their war with Saudi Arabia? They struck Saudi oil fields. Repeatedly. Now, Iran has far greater reach. Far more ballistic missiles. Desalination plants. Across the Arabian Gulf are within striking distance of the Houthis. They are also within striking range of Iranian missiles. Millions depend on them for water.
Iran's parliament just voted to close the Strait of Hormuz. Markets won't react until Monday morning. But they will panic. Inevitably, oil prices will soar. The financial consequences for Americans? Eventually, devastating. Everyday, one out of every five barrels of oil flows through the Straits of Hormuz.
Washington spent six months bombing the Houthis. Then, Washington threw in the towel. Walking away from war with Iran won’t be so easy.
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev warned that many countries are now willing to transfer nuclear technology to Iran. Simple rule. Countries with nuclear weapons don't get bombed. Look at North Korea. Countries without them? They get bombed. Iraq. Libya and, now, Iran prove it. This is the universal lesson for the world beyond America’s borders.
Iran’s parliament voted to close the Straits of Hormuz, but Tehran doesn't need to formally close the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping companies will do it. If the risk of losing tankers is too great, the insurance companies will insist. The world's oil supply slow and the impact on industries that depend on petroleum products will be disastrous.
This is the real "battle damage assessment." The consequences will be felt for decades. Trump just invited war to America. Now, Americans must prepare for it. Tens of millions of foreigners crossed our borders illegally between 2020 and 2025. Washington is foolish to ignore the high probability that Islamist terror sleeper cells are here. No doubt, the Drug Cartels will be happy to cooperate with them against American Law Enforcement.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German Pastor who resisted Hitler’s regime and was eventually executed by the Nazis, said evil carries the germ of its own subversion. But against stupidity, Bonhoeffer warned the well-intentioned are always defenseless.
Bonhoeffer explained why: "Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplishes anything here; reasons fall on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s prejudgment simply need not be believed – in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical – and when facts are irrefutable, they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental. In all this the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack."
Washington's ruling political class, not just President Trump, decided to unconditionally support Israel in its war against Iran. Going to war when and where Israel dictates and for reasons Israel decrees is stupid. It’s worse than stupid. It’s stupidity on stilts. Israel’s war for Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East will fail and Washington will now fail with it. The war against Iran will fail because the war is unjust and the world will ensure that it fails.
Here are Geroman’s predictions for what to expect going forward:
MAGA Fans have no clue what's coming
Iran was a bridge too far.
They forgot US defeat in Yemen recently.
If even IDF says get ready for a long operation you know - the Blitz has failed.
Iran won't strike US bases before Russia China and Iran have synchronised - but it will strike Israel and keep the Persian Gulf closed - Yemen will close the Red Sea - and the Suez Canal can be blocked any time.
The attack on Israel will go on for several weeks.
Meanwhile the operation to keep Israel running will eat billions of $.
Iran will take hits - and absorb them as Yemen did for 10 years.
Will Israel be able to keep its spoiled population happy enough without running coffee to go and restaurants?
Iran can.
Will Europe UK and USA be able to take the oil and gas shortage?
Iran can.
How long could that go?
I estimate for several more months.
.
Netanyahu:
"I won't get dragged into a war of attrition with Iran.
When we achieve our goals, the fighting will stop"
Exactly as predicted
Panic mode
War of attrition will break his neck - for good.
.
"All Iran has to do is not losing - USA/Israel must win fast or it will lose a war of attrition"
I told you that 2 days ago.
Iran will fight.
￼ Sergey Glazyev: The attack on Iran is the fourth stage of Washington’s strategy to maintain global dominance—a strategy that is doomed to fail. As has been noted more than once, it consists of five stages, two of which—the Nazi-style coup in Ukraine that established a Russophobic dictatorship, and the severing of the EU from Russia—have already been implemented.
In the third stage, which envisioned a “color revolution” in Russia and the installation of a pro-American puppet regime, Washington’s strategy failed. Nevertheless, Trump has now moved on to the fourth stage: the destruction of Iran.
The bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities is only the beginning. Even if Iran were to accept Trump’s ultimatums, the next step would be regime change and the dismemberment of the country.
The fifth stage of Washington’s strategy is the isolation of China with the aim of inducing a famine.
This entire delusional plan is unrealistic, yet it poses enormous risks to humanity. Iran could easily plunge the Western countries attacking it into economic catastrophe by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which a quarter of the world’s oil trade passes.
Here’s a must watch video:
Oof!
See if you can detect a trend:
The psychological impact Massie is having on Trump cannot be ignored. Massie is what Trump wishes he could be and his very existence opposing Trump is causing psychosis
I have been watching a great deal of Judge Napolitano show as well as many others on YouTube and have been getting a much better analysis of what’s going on that we will ever get from the mainstream media.
I have been particularly watching Colonel McGregor and he is making a great deal of sense here and yes, I believe he’s now seeing the light about Trump and everything else .
One of the main things that the mainstream media is not reporting on and doesn’t want to is the long-term economic consequences of a war with Iran and or wider regional war in the Middle East . I have tried to make that point with some people, particularly on Free Republic and I have been rejected, and accused of being a traitor to Trump, etc., etc..
As someone pointed out the other day 50% of the people in the United States have a fifth grade reading level which means they cannot comprehend what’s going on.
I believe Colonel McGregor is right and that MAGA is going the way of the dodo. I caught a video with Pepe Escobar, who was saying the same thing. All I can say is that the Kool-Aid drinkers supporting Trump cannot and will not see the truth and will continue to believe whatever he says.
If you contradict the truth about the airstrikes yesterday, with the reality of the analysis that you see outside of the mainstream media, you are immediately condemned and accused of all types of things . Absolutely amazing ignorance of the people in this country right this minute..
Pretending that it’s on Iran to make peace happen now is beyond ridiculous. Take this punch and then we’ll call it peace when you don’t retaliate. This episode reinforces yet again what everyone with a brain has known since Trumps first term, even if our projection of what Trump could be has sometimes clouded it: the empire will either destroy Iran, Russia, and China (and anyone else who resists) or die trying. Every bit of “diplomacy” is a ruse. Every public spat with Israel and the rest of the Anglozionist warmonger crew is a head fake.
The “America” in MAGA is equivalent to the dems’ “our democracy.” It’s the gravy train of endless war.
How regular Iranians and their elites react to this will dictate how far all this goes. It sounds like the desire to make peace with the west is the reason that Iran rejected Russia’s military umbrella overtures. If these attacks indeed humiliate the average person and turn them back to the regime and away from the west then we have a major major problem on our hands. If the elite is still afraid of the consequences of escalation then the conflict may simmer down for a bit, but if Iran doesn’t escalate now how can they be considered credible in the least? That will invite attacks forever. When will they realize that there will never be peace without total subjugation? Same with Russia and China. Their patience is easily mistaken for passivity and frankly stupidity. Yes they play the long game but do they really have so much time that they can tolerate the destruction of their own proxies?