Stephen McIntyre
I have been watching a great deal of Judge Napolitano show as well as many others on YouTube and have been getting a much better analysis of what’s going on that we will ever get from the mainstream media.

I have been particularly watching Colonel McGregor and he is making a great deal of sense here and yes, I believe he’s now seeing the light about Trump and everything else .

One of the main things that the mainstream media is not reporting on and doesn’t want to is the long-term economic consequences of a war with Iran and or wider regional war in the Middle East . I have tried to make that point with some people, particularly on Free Republic and I have been rejected, and accused of being a traitor to Trump, etc., etc..

As someone pointed out the other day 50% of the people in the United States have a fifth grade reading level which means they cannot comprehend what’s going on.

I believe Colonel McGregor is right and that MAGA is going the way of the dodo. I caught a video with Pepe Escobar, who was saying the same thing. All I can say is that the Kool-Aid drinkers supporting Trump cannot and will not see the truth and will continue to believe whatever he says.

If you contradict the truth about the airstrikes yesterday, with the reality of the analysis that you see outside of the mainstream media, you are immediately condemned and accused of all types of things . Absolutely amazing ignorance of the people in this country right this minute..

Francisco d’Anconia
Pretending that it’s on Iran to make peace happen now is beyond ridiculous. Take this punch and then we’ll call it peace when you don’t retaliate. This episode reinforces yet again what everyone with a brain has known since Trumps first term, even if our projection of what Trump could be has sometimes clouded it: the empire will either destroy Iran, Russia, and China (and anyone else who resists) or die trying. Every bit of “diplomacy” is a ruse. Every public spat with Israel and the rest of the Anglozionist warmonger crew is a head fake.

The “America” in MAGA is equivalent to the dems’ “our democracy.” It’s the gravy train of endless war.

How regular Iranians and their elites react to this will dictate how far all this goes. It sounds like the desire to make peace with the west is the reason that Iran rejected Russia’s military umbrella overtures. If these attacks indeed humiliate the average person and turn them back to the regime and away from the west then we have a major major problem on our hands. If the elite is still afraid of the consequences of escalation then the conflict may simmer down for a bit, but if Iran doesn’t escalate now how can they be considered credible in the least? That will invite attacks forever. When will they realize that there will never be peace without total subjugation? Same with Russia and China. Their patience is easily mistaken for passivity and frankly stupidity. Yes they play the long game but do they really have so much time that they can tolerate the destruction of their own proxies?

