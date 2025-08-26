Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
3h

I have to laugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Hazard's avatar
Mark Hazard
3h

General Kellogg codename: McFly.

Cue the Bart Simpson prank calls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture