Doug Macgregor was on Danny Davis’s show this morning and, among quite a few other topics, he drops a lot of comments regarding why Trump is in the no-win situation he finds himself in. This is obviously regarding the war on Iran, but with other ramifications—the war on Iran being one step in the one-thing-leads-to-another nature of geopolitics. I’ve compiled a partial narrative of Mac’s statements in that regard, but I’ve included some of his briefer remarks regarding Putin and Russia—because, like me, Mac sees these two Anglo-Zionist wars as totally connected. Most of these individual paragraphs are taken totally out of the full context, but I’m pretty sure readers will be able to put two and two together.

Col Douglas Macgregor THE WORLD BACKS IRAN in this War

Substance abuse is a terrible thing. I don’t know what [Trump] is smoking, but he needs to give it up

I don’t see any evidence for any kind of quote unquote “deal” in sight.

I think some people have actually gotten to [Trump] and showed him some factual information. I think he’s absolutely seen the polling data and he knows that his standing inside the United States is very low. And some people will say, “Well, you shouldn’t follow the polls.” Well, that sounds good in theory, but in practice, if you’re in leading a republic, that’s not always a good idea.

Trump’s been looking for a way out [of the war on Iran]. I’m not sure that he’s got one at this stage. And then, lastly, it was nice of him to at least convey the impression that he gave a damn about the rest of the world as well as about his own country. But we’ll have to see if this turns into something concrete. I mean, Trump doesn’t need an agreement [i.e., a “deal” with Iran] to stand up and say, “This has been a disaster for the global economy. And on those grounds alone, I’m ending this operation.” That would cost him nothing. It would make him very popular around the world. Everybody at home would breathe a sigh of relief and we could all get on with our lives. But he hasn’t done that. And I don’t see any evidence that he will at this stage. He’s still obligated to the people that put him into the White House, and those are the billionaires that back Netanyahu.

I think Trump could come come out and say it [i.e., “I’m ending this disaster on humanitarian grounds”], but I think he’s worried. I think he’s afraid of the Israel Lobby. I think he’s afraid of what they might do. They control our Congress to the point where, if he were to suddenly leave [the war on Iran] and the potential for impeachment reared its ugly head again, they could see to it that he was impeached and quickly replaced. I think he knows that. Now, this is the problem. This is something else that Americans need to understand. It’s easy to blame everything that’s happened on Donald Trump. But it’s not his blame alone. This is a whole of government disaster. You’ve got everybody who’s jumped on the Israel Lobby bandwagon for war with Iran because everybody has their hand out. Everybody wants to personally profit in one way or another. The four stars [top generals] want to retire and go into these financial firms and deals that New York City offers. And then you’ve got all of the people that are in Congress who want to stay on the gravy train. They want to be guaranteed perpetual office holding. The whole thing’s a mess. So, it’s not entirely Trump’s fault. We need to understand that and Americans as they go forward into the fall, need to ask themselves some hard questions. Does it really make any difference who controls the Congress? Well, if we think the Democrats are going to open the borders again, empty the jails, suspend the rule of law, yes. But other than that, there isn’t much difference. And I’m not quite sure what Americans are expecting the Republicans to do, because they’ve turned out to be the party of Israel First. Period.

Trump has put himself in a very difficult position because he has made promises to his political supporters in Israel and inside the United States and this broad thing that we refer to as the Jewish lobby.

No one in the global south and no one in China or Russia for a second is angry with Iran for what Iran has done. Iran, if anything, bent over backwards to get along with us. Go all the way back to the 12-day war that ended with the B2 strikes. Remember when that was over and President Trump announced that there was no more nuclear program? It had been destroyed forever. The war was over. I think that’s really what he wanted, but he couldn’t make it happen. He couldn’t make it stick. He couldn’t make it stick because of Netanyahu and Netanyahu’s backers who are billionaires in the United States.

The only thing that’s going to get Mr. Netanyahu’s attention is the wholesale withdrawal of all military support of all kinds from Israel. Period. If that’s threatened and is then implemented, yes, Trump will have the attention of not just Mr. Netanyahu but the entire Israeli state--and that may be the only way out for Trump. But again, how long does Trump expect to last in office if he does that? He may not expect to last very long. Remember, “they” [my quote marks] have tremendous influence and power here inside our country. This is the unspoken truth. And, increasingly, I’m listening to people who are accused of being anti-semites. And, in reality, they’re not anti-Semitic. They’re simply resisting Jewish power and influence inside the United States. That’s very different.

[Re Israeli espionage against the US]

Israel has always been there [spying on the US]. Israel has always had its fingers in these things. And, via Congress, Congress has consistently over the last 25 to 30 years pushed harder and harder to give the Israelis greater and greater access to technology, to information, to classified documents, and so forth. And they’ve done that because it benefits them financially to do so. And then we appointed people to high office inside the Department of Defense who had very close ties to the Israelis--dangerously close. And I think this got off the ground initially towards the end of the Bush administration and then that remained a constant issue ever after. And the second Bush administration certainly fell into that category, where we effectively opened our kimono. This is something that has to be reversed from the top. We need new laws. We need much stiffer laws for security matters.