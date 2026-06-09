Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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One note re the Hedges video. He mistakenly characterizes Jonathan Pollard as former CIA. He wasn't--he was in Navy intel for his whole career. He also says Israel used their take from Pollard--still regarded as the "crown jewels" of US intel collection methods--to bargain with the USSR for the "release" of Jews. What he actually should have said is something like: to allow the free emigration of Soviet Jews. Israel was concerned at the time that they faced a demographic disaster, so they needed millions more Jews. Of course the majority of those Soviet Jews chose the US over Israel, but those who went to Israel are among the most radical Jewish Nationalists.

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Joe
8h

Posted on an earlier thread but late

Looks like Trump looking for an excuse - either to bomb and push for better

results, or to bomb and make Israel happy

Either way it appears Trump was claiming he was prepared to respond

to IRAN SHOOTING DOWN US HELICOPTER

NOTHING MAKES SENSE ON THE SHAHED ( claimed Shahed took down US Helicopter )

There is no credible historical record of a Shahed drone (in any variant) being deliberately used or successfully employed in a classic air-to-air engagement to shoot down a helicopter.

The probability of a Shahed-238 (or similar variant) executing a purposeful, successful air-to-air kill against a U.S. AH-64 Apache in this incident as very low — likely under 10%

Shahed Design and LimitationsThe Shahed family (136/238 series and derivatives) consists of one-way attack (OWA) loitering munitions or kamikaze drones, optimized for ground/static targets, ships, or radar emitters (in SEAD/DEAD roles for some variants). They are not designed or equipped for air-to-air combat. Standard models lack radar-guided or infrared air-to-air missiles, fire-control systems for maneuvering targets, or the agility for dogfights.

PILOT ERROR

Any "hit" on an airborne helicopter would almost certainly result from collision, proximity detonation of its warhead (~40-50 kg), or debris effects during a failed intercept by the helicopter — not a guided air-to-air engagement. Helicopters (including Apaches and Mi-8s) have repeatedly shot down slower Shahed-136s using guns (30mm chain gun or door guns), and there are cases where the exploding drone damaged the helo.

This was likely a collision/debris event during an Apache attempt to engage the drone (consistent with prior UAE Apache losses) or opportunistic proximity detonation, rather than the Shahed "hunting" and downing the helo like a fighter.

=======================

NOTHING MAKES SENSE REGARDING THE

IRAN HELICOPTER STORY

The US Apache helicopter went down Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET

TRUMP did NOT announce it until some 12 hour later

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2064388175473115336?s=20

TRUMP ACTUALLY CLAIMED - JUST HOURS BEFORE HELICOPTER ANNOUNCEMENT

"We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal.”

“They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed, through me, to stop, and now we’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not in any way allow nuclear weapons... [The Strait of Hormuz] will open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days.”

The Hill, Bloomberg, CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and others all reported it from the same press interaction.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-09/trump-says-peace-talks-on-track-after-israel-iran-clashes-end

IRAN DENIES IT

https://x.com/s_m_marandi/status/2064389401052848186?s=20

IRAN SAYS ACCIDENTS HAPPEN

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2064410758587339035?s=20

CNN CLAIMS IT WAS A SHAHED

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2064398763121349094?s=20

. IT appears a bunch of horse manure - PILOT ERROR appears the cause

Primary Example:

UAE AH-64 Apache (March 2026)Date: Around March 8–9, 2026, during heightened Iranian drone activity toward the UAE/Persian Gulf.

Details: A UAE Armed Forces AH-64 Apache helicopter engaged an Iranian Shahed-136-type drone with its M230 30mm chain gun. The drone was hit and detonated near the helicopter. The blast and/or debris caused the Apache to crash, killing both pilots (Captain Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji).

Context: This occurred amid a series of successful UAE Apache intercepts (UAE MoD released gun-camera footage of multiple Shaheds being destroyed by 30mm fire). Official UAE statements initially cited a "technical malfunction," but multiple aviation and defense sources directly linked it to the close-range engagement and subsequent warhead detonation.

theaviationist.com

https://theaviationist.com/2026/03/10/uae-ah-64-apaches-counter-drone/

.

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