Mac Re Trump's Tough Situation
Doug Macgregor was on Danny Davis’s show this morning and, among quite a few other topics, he drops a lot of comments regarding why Trump is in the no-win situation he finds himself in. This is obviously regarding the war on Iran, but with other ramifications—the war on Iran being one step in the one-thing-leads-to-another nature of geopolitics. I’ve compiled a partial narrative of Mac’s statements in that regard, but I’ve included some of his briefer remarks regarding Putin and Russia—because, like me, Mac sees these two Anglo-Zionist wars as totally connected. Most of these individual paragraphs are taken totally out of the full context, but I’m pretty sure readers will be able to put two and two together.
Col Douglas Macgregor THE WORLD BACKS IRAN in this War
Substance abuse is a terrible thing. I don’t know what [Trump] is smoking, but he needs to give it up
I don’t see any evidence for any kind of quote unquote “deal” in sight.
I think some people have actually gotten to [Trump] and showed him some factual information. I think he’s absolutely seen the polling data and he knows that his standing inside the United States is very low. And some people will say, “Well, you shouldn’t follow the polls.” Well, that sounds good in theory, but in practice, if you’re in leading a republic, that’s not always a good idea.
Trump’s been looking for a way out [of the war on Iran]. I’m not sure that he’s got one at this stage. And then, lastly, it was nice of him to at least convey the impression that he gave a damn about the rest of the world as well as about his own country. But we’ll have to see if this turns into something concrete. I mean, Trump doesn’t need an agreement [i.e., a “deal” with Iran] to stand up and say, “This has been a disaster for the global economy. And on those grounds alone, I’m ending this operation.” That would cost him nothing. It would make him very popular around the world. Everybody at home would breathe a sigh of relief and we could all get on with our lives. But he hasn’t done that. And I don’t see any evidence that he will at this stage. He’s still obligated to the people that put him into the White House, and those are the billionaires that back Netanyahu.
I think Trump could come come out and say it [i.e., “I’m ending this disaster on humanitarian grounds”], but I think he’s worried. I think he’s afraid of the Israel Lobby. I think he’s afraid of what they might do. They control our Congress to the point where, if he were to suddenly leave [the war on Iran] and the potential for impeachment reared its ugly head again, they could see to it that he was impeached and quickly replaced. I think he knows that. Now, this is the problem. This is something else that Americans need to understand. It’s easy to blame everything that’s happened on Donald Trump. But it’s not his blame alone. This is a whole of government disaster. You’ve got everybody who’s jumped on the Israel Lobby bandwagon for war with Iran because everybody has their hand out. Everybody wants to personally profit in one way or another. The four stars [top generals] want to retire and go into these financial firms and deals that New York City offers. And then you’ve got all of the people that are in Congress who want to stay on the gravy train. They want to be guaranteed perpetual office holding. The whole thing’s a mess. So, it’s not entirely Trump’s fault. We need to understand that and Americans as they go forward into the fall, need to ask themselves some hard questions. Does it really make any difference who controls the Congress? Well, if we think the Democrats are going to open the borders again, empty the jails, suspend the rule of law, yes. But other than that, there isn’t much difference. And I’m not quite sure what Americans are expecting the Republicans to do, because they’ve turned out to be the party of Israel First. Period.
Trump has put himself in a very difficult position because he has made promises to his political supporters in Israel and inside the United States and this broad thing that we refer to as the Jewish lobby.
No one in the global south and no one in China or Russia for a second is angry with Iran for what Iran has done. Iran, if anything, bent over backwards to get along with us. Go all the way back to the 12-day war that ended with the B2 strikes. Remember when that was over and President Trump announced that there was no more nuclear program? It had been destroyed forever. The war was over. I think that’s really what he wanted, but he couldn’t make it happen. He couldn’t make it stick. He couldn’t make it stick because of Netanyahu and Netanyahu’s backers who are billionaires in the United States.
The only thing that’s going to get Mr. Netanyahu’s attention is the wholesale withdrawal of all military support of all kinds from Israel. Period. If that’s threatened and is then implemented, yes, Trump will have the attention of not just Mr. Netanyahu but the entire Israeli state--and that may be the only way out for Trump. But again, how long does Trump expect to last in office if he does that? He may not expect to last very long. Remember, “they” [my quote marks] have tremendous influence and power here inside our country. This is the unspoken truth. And, increasingly, I’m listening to people who are accused of being anti-semites. And, in reality, they’re not anti-Semitic. They’re simply resisting Jewish power and influence inside the United States. That’s very different.
[Re Israeli espionage against the US]
Israel has always been there [spying on the US]. Israel has always had its fingers in these things. And, via Congress, Congress has consistently over the last 25 to 30 years pushed harder and harder to give the Israelis greater and greater access to technology, to information, to classified documents, and so forth. And they’ve done that because it benefits them financially to do so. And then we appointed people to high office inside the Department of Defense who had very close ties to the Israelis--dangerously close. And I think this got off the ground initially towards the end of the Bush administration and then that remained a constant issue ever after. And the second Bush administration certainly fell into that category, where we effectively opened our kimono. This is something that has to be reversed from the top. We need new laws. We need much stiffer laws for security matters.
In the fairly recent past I’ve quoted Mac directly challenging the Robert Barnes’ narrative about how Veep Vance runs around the White House wearing a white hat—specifically that Vance opposed the war on Iran. Mac has stated that, not only is there no evidence for that “at all,” but that the truth is “quite the contrary.” Here, after DD suggests that recent Vance remarks hold out hope that the Trump regime is developing a backbone with regard to Israel, Mac again addresses that narrative in strong terms.
JD Vance is where he is because, like everyone else in the Trump administration, he had to take the oath of allegiance to the Israel First agenda, the Israel First policies, the Israel First mentality, the Israel First commitment. I think he sees the polls. He sees the wind is changing. Most political figures are windsocks. And I think Vance sees that the wind is blowing very strongly now in a direction that is antithetical to the interests of Israel First. And so now he is trying to put distance between himself and the president without seeming to do so. So I would like to give you some optimism, but I can’t.
[Re Russia]
One of the reasons I’ve concluded with this paragraph about Putin and Russia is because I recently heard Ray McGovern say that Putin knows that Trump is on his (Putin’s) side against Ukraine.
There are still people in Moscow who hope against hope that they’re going to get something from Trump that they can take back to the bank. That President Trump can provide them with an agreement that will be respected by the Europeans, that will really end this war and eliminate the permanent danger to Moscow that currently resides in Kiev. I don’t think they can expect anything from President Trump. President Trump can’t guarantee a damn thing right now to the Iranians, which is a big problem. And no one trusts us anymore. Why President Putin holds out the hope that he can is beyond my comprehension. He doesn’t seem to understand that the same people that are pushing war against Iran to the end, to the bitter end, [are also pushing war against Russia--and, ultimately, China]. Whether or not it hurts us [Americans, Euros] or helps us--they don’t care. This is all about their interests. Those are the same people that are pushing the war against Russia in Ukraine. There’s no daylight between the two groups. They’re the same people.
OK, end of transcript. Now I’ll briefly expand on what Mac is saying about the Russia - Iran connection, and why I agree with Mac’s incomprehension regarding Putin. I’ll do that mostly via links, but the short version is more or less like this.
The Rothschild banking dynasty gained effective and ongoing control over important aspects of the British Empire’s policy at the time of the Napoleonic wars—the Rothschilds ended up financing that herculean imperial effort. They used that influence for various purposes—among them to persuade the British Empire to pursue a relentlessly hostile policy towards Russia. We’re talking here about multiple wars—the Crimean War, the Russo - Japanese war, financing of revolutionary movements in Russia that were heavily Jewish (1905, after the British built and Rothschild funded Japanese fleet defeated the Russian fleet) and the Bolshevik Revolution. This was essentially a Jewish campaign of revenge against Russia for perceived Russian mistreatment of Jews after Russia gained control of large Jewish populations in what had formerly been eastern Poland and the Ottoman Empire. You can find some of this, with additional links in LJ: Poles, Catholics, Jews, Russians ... and Money Matters. The second link is based on work by Alex Krainer and others and focuses on Putin’s rise to power and how that conflicted with Rothschild interests in post-Soviet Russia. You can also do a search on “Hudson Institute” for additional material. The point is that, as Mac says, the same people who have been seeking revenge—and financial benefit—by looting Russia (and Ukraine) are the people who want to destroy Iran and build a financial empire in Western Asia. Trump is a mere frontman.
While writing, I’ve been listening to a totally related video that I highly recommend. Yes, Trump features in this video:
Epstein, the Russian Mob, & the Hidden Assets of the Maxwells (w/ Moe T.) | The Chris Hedges Report
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One note re the Hedges video. He mistakenly characterizes Jonathan Pollard as former CIA. He wasn't--he was in Navy intel for his whole career. He also says Israel used their take from Pollard--still regarded as the "crown jewels" of US intel collection methods--to bargain with the USSR for the "release" of Jews. What he actually should have said is something like: to allow the free emigration of Soviet Jews. Israel was concerned at the time that they faced a demographic disaster, so they needed millions more Jews. Of course the majority of those Soviet Jews chose the US over Israel, but those who went to Israel are among the most radical Jewish Nationalists.
Posted on an earlier thread but late
Looks like Trump looking for an excuse - either to bomb and push for better
results, or to bomb and make Israel happy
Either way it appears Trump was claiming he was prepared to respond
to IRAN SHOOTING DOWN US HELICOPTER
NOTHING MAKES SENSE ON THE SHAHED ( claimed Shahed took down US Helicopter )
There is no credible historical record of a Shahed drone (in any variant) being deliberately used or successfully employed in a classic air-to-air engagement to shoot down a helicopter.
The probability of a Shahed-238 (or similar variant) executing a purposeful, successful air-to-air kill against a U.S. AH-64 Apache in this incident as very low — likely under 10%
Shahed Design and LimitationsThe Shahed family (136/238 series and derivatives) consists of one-way attack (OWA) loitering munitions or kamikaze drones, optimized for ground/static targets, ships, or radar emitters (in SEAD/DEAD roles for some variants). They are not designed or equipped for air-to-air combat. Standard models lack radar-guided or infrared air-to-air missiles, fire-control systems for maneuvering targets, or the agility for dogfights.
PILOT ERROR
Any "hit" on an airborne helicopter would almost certainly result from collision, proximity detonation of its warhead (~40-50 kg), or debris effects during a failed intercept by the helicopter — not a guided air-to-air engagement. Helicopters (including Apaches and Mi-8s) have repeatedly shot down slower Shahed-136s using guns (30mm chain gun or door guns), and there are cases where the exploding drone damaged the helo.
This was likely a collision/debris event during an Apache attempt to engage the drone (consistent with prior UAE Apache losses) or opportunistic proximity detonation, rather than the Shahed "hunting" and downing the helo like a fighter.
=======================
NOTHING MAKES SENSE REGARDING THE
IRAN HELICOPTER STORY
The US Apache helicopter went down Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET
TRUMP did NOT announce it until some 12 hour later
https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2064388175473115336?s=20
TRUMP ACTUALLY CLAIMED - JUST HOURS BEFORE HELICOPTER ANNOUNCEMENT
"We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal.”
“They were going back and forth, and now they both agreed, through me, to stop, and now we’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal that will not in any way allow nuclear weapons... [The Strait of Hormuz] will open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days.”
The Hill, Bloomberg, CBS News, NBC News, Fox News, and others all reported it from the same press interaction.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-06-09/trump-says-peace-talks-on-track-after-israel-iran-clashes-end
IRAN DENIES IT
https://x.com/s_m_marandi/status/2064389401052848186?s=20
IRAN SAYS ACCIDENTS HAPPEN
https://x.com/araghchi/status/2064410758587339035?s=20
CNN CLAIMS IT WAS A SHAHED
https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2064398763121349094?s=20
. IT appears a bunch of horse manure - PILOT ERROR appears the cause
Primary Example:
UAE AH-64 Apache (March 2026)Date: Around March 8–9, 2026, during heightened Iranian drone activity toward the UAE/Persian Gulf.
Details: A UAE Armed Forces AH-64 Apache helicopter engaged an Iranian Shahed-136-type drone with its M230 30mm chain gun. The drone was hit and detonated near the helicopter. The blast and/or debris caused the Apache to crash, killing both pilots (Captain Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji).
Context: This occurred amid a series of successful UAE Apache intercepts (UAE MoD released gun-camera footage of multiple Shaheds being destroyed by 30mm fire). Official UAE statements initially cited a "technical malfunction," but multiple aviation and defense sources directly linked it to the close-range engagement and subsequent warhead detonation.
theaviationist.com
https://theaviationist.com/2026/03/10/uae-ah-64-apaches-counter-drone/
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