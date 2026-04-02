Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
4d

Megatron @Megatron_ron

7h￼

BREAKING:

￼￼￼ Israel has attempted to kill the Iranian negotiator, Trump did not dare contradict Israel

NYT reports Kharazi was discussing with Pakistan possible US-Iran negotiations with VP Vance

While we were engaged in negotiations, they struck us,” Iran’s Kamal Kharazi told CNN on Mar. 9.

Today his home was struck, wife killed, he sustained serious injuries.

Israel is preventing any negotiations contrary to Trump, despite his constant calls for negotiations. As usual, Trump did not dare contradict Israel.

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Mark Wauck
4d

Regular readers may recall that I've contended that the USS Ford was sabotaged by its crew.

While writing I just heard Judge Nap quoting Jim Webb--former Marine, former US senator--stating that there is no doubt in his mind that the USS Ford was sabotaged by its crew.

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