Well, that’s a wide ranging discussion! But these excerpts from Mac’s interview with Glenn Diesen, yesterday, are a good start on reactions to Trump’s pathetic performance. Hey, by the way, what ever happened with those Epstein Files? Will Lee Zeldin release what remains of them?

Anyway, the geopolitical implications for not only the Persian Gulf region, not only, the Middle East, but for the entire world—and especially every interface between BRICS and the Anglo-Zionist empire—are enormous. As an intro of sorts, I’ll quote Alastair Crooke’s essay this morning regarding where Trump finds himself.

“The uncomfortable reality for the US and its allies is that every available counter-military or diplomatic response to Iran’s strategic counterattack carries significant downsides. ”The war is Trump’s and the US’ to lose. Trump now realises the war is lost — it may be lost, but it is not over. It may last for some time.” Conflicts Forum’s Substack Claiming Victory, Whilst Admitting Defeat: There is No Easy Way to Open Hormuz Bloomberg: “It is arguably Iran that has secured the most significant strategic victory … There is every sign that Tehran’s ability to control the Strait is increasing… Read more

Trump had nothing to offer last night except tired old Netanyahu lies. The reactions today reflect that the world is finally coming to understand that that has been the reality all along. Iran and BRICS are in the driver’s seat. Russia is endorsing Iran’s demands. Keep these in mind as you read Mac’s remarks:

Speaking to Russian state agency TASS, Iran’s envoy to Russia, Kazem Jalali, listed four key conditions that Tehran wants the US and Israel to meet: A complete and verifiable halt to all aggression and attacks Credible guarantees to prevent any future military escalation Full compensation for both material and moral damages Recognition of Iran’s legal authority over the Strait of Hormuz to ensure maritime security These demands mirror Iran’s earlier rejection of a US-backed peace proposal, which it had described as excessive. Jalali added that while Iran remains open to diplomatic efforts, any ceasefire initiative must reflect “realities on the ground” and meet its legal and political conditions.

In other remarks, Mac also made the point that if the USraeli bombing campaign were truly successful, there wouldn’t be any talk of boots on the ground. His point is that bombing campaigns inevitably end up going after “what they can see”. By definition, they can’t see what’s underground. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but it’s an important point.

Douglas Macgregor: Iran War Destroyed NATO, Gulf States, Israel & U.S. Empire Who is really in charge? Israel. Why are we in this war? Because Israel wants Iran taken “off the board,” which is the the phrase used by the Neocons in Washington. This whole thing was sold from the very beginning on the assumption that [it would] be a short campaign. We would be surprised if they didn’t fall apart in 96 hours. That’s what I was told. Secondly, once we’ve taken Iran “off the board,” Israel is safe. It has no worries. It can bully the region. It can push its power and influence to the limits. And oh, ‘don’t worry about the Turks. We [Israel] will keep them under control. We’re close with the Turks. Turks don’t want trouble with us. They’ll do what we say. So, the attitude in Israel was, ‘Fine. We just need to obliterate Iran. And oh, by the way, if we do this right, we and you can move in and take control of the oil fields. Never mind Iraq. Don’t mind Syria. Don’t mind Turkey. Forget those things. They’re not important. And the Emirates, they depend on us for everything. So, they’ll do what we say.’ Well, the Emirates have discovered that depending on us is not a very good idea. We have been woefully unprepared for the attacks that have been launched against them, and they’ve paid a terribly heavy price for our bases and their support to us. So, where are we today? There is no trust between the United States and Iran. Zero. The Chinese have offered to mediate through the Pakistanis. We have not really responded to that, but we have given no evidence that we’d be interested because the worst thing that could happen to us--in the minds of people in Washington--is that the Chinese supplant our power and influence in the Gulf. And the Chinese are well on their way to doing that.

Mac wasn’t aware yesterday of the Iran - Russia gambit.

Well, what about the Russians? We’re still trying to harm Russia. We haven’t given up. We’re still doing everything in our power to sustain this fiction in Kiev called the Ukrainian government. We keep helping MI6 and other countries in Europe to put standoff attack weapons in there ... that can reach just outside of St. Petersburg and destroy an important oil terminal for Russia. Well, that’s about all they can do. And inside Russia there is tremendous discontent right now with the way the war is being handled. Russians want an end to the war. So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in two weeks when the ground dries out in eastern Ukraine. Will the Russians push ahead and and finally put an end to this war ...? ... All of these things seem to be coming together right now. And I think President Trump realizes he’s got to make a decision. * So, I think we’ve lost--we’ve actually lost--by this stupid action, all because of Israel’s Greater Israel aspirations. And because the Israelis hate all of their neighbors, think all of their neighbors are inferior and deserve to be essentially exploited, bullied, and run and governed by them, it’s not going to happen. Q: So, how does this end then? I mean, if Trump doesn’t pull back, again, it’s hard to say. he made some reference to this but again he pretended to do peace negotiations during two surprise attacks. I do think at some level he doesn’t want this war ..., but now that it’s in this war and he can’t really afford to pull out, it seems. What are the options for Washington here? Can they put boots on the ground? Do they try to invade Yemen? Because if Yemen shuts down the Red Sea--it’s a huge country, it’s like what 34 million people--I wouldn’t want to enter this country but, again, desperate situation results in foolish policy. So what do you expect to happen from here on? Mac: One of two things. Either he announces, ‘I’ve decided unilaterally to end our involvement in this war and I welcome the opportunity to negotiate with the Iranians and to assist in any way possible to return the Persian Gulf to normality.’ That’s an admission that he made a mistake, which is fine. He made a mistake. I don’t know if that’ll happen or not. Personally I would welcome that development, but I think the Israel connection really makes it impossible at this stage.

Now, Mac talks about “Israelis” and “Zionists.” I prefer to talk about Jewish Nationalists, and the point that Mac has repeatedly made—that the wars on Russia and Palestine and Iran are pushed by the same people—makes my point. War on Russia has been motivated by the Jewish desire for revenge for historical grievances against Russia—it has nothing at all to do with Zionism per se. So, to link all of the above you need a more expansive conceptual construct than “Zionism” or “Israelis”.

We don’t understand the connection that Israel has to Trump. I don’t understand all of it, but I understand enough to know that, yes, you’re right. When I spoke to him in April of 2020 in the Oval Office, ... one of the things that was very clear to me is he didn’t want a war with Iran. In fact, he was looking for some sort of negotiated agreement. And I’m sure he felt that way when he was elected. However, these Zionist billionaires were very instrumental in his winning that election. Not only because of the money his campaign was given. Not only because of the many ways in which his family and he have been enriched by the Zionists. It’s also by what they didn’t do. They didn’t provide any support whatsoever to his opponent. And the last time around--when he lost the election, or lost bid for re-election--they invested heavily in his opponent. So he knew they could deliver the goods. In other words, if he had them on his side, he could win. But when he did that, he had to make some promises. And I think one of those was that he would back Israel’s attack on Iran. Whether or not he was aware that Israel’s plan is to turn most of the region into the facsimile of Gaza, I don’t know. But that’s really Israel’s answer for Iran: Gaza.

Again, in what follows Mac talks about “Israel.” But I will say that the desire for revenge—”decapitation”—is a very Jewish Nationalist obsession. Think Amalek, etc.

And that’s where we started out with this decapitation nonsense. And I think a lot of that goes back to Israel. If we get the leadership, this will encourage internal upheaval and so forth. ... [Israel] had a very important role in stirring up that violence, passing out weapons, and encouraging people to shoot at police and so forth. It failed. So then the decision was we’ll try the decapitation. That’ll probably work. It didn’t work. So what is the goal now? ..., the idea is that you have to destroy Iran. Period. The destruction of Iran, the disintegration of its society. And after all, that’s what we wanted to do to Russia. ... That’s what we wanted to do. And when I say “we,” I’m not talking about the average American. I’m talking about the same people that are backing Trump [i.e., Jewish Nationalist billionaires]. Now, we’re very interested in the same thing in Russia. Destroy Russia. Rape it. Divide it. Fragment it. Steal its resources. Now we’re turning to Iran with the same purpose in mind. And I just don’t know that Donald Trump can get off this train to hell. And that’s what he’s doing. He’s riding a train to hell. * First of all, the Russians do not understand how the American government works. Very few people beyond the borders of the United States do. The most astute observation that Putin has made is that he’s spoken with several presidents and then discovered that nothing really changes because others are in control. Now, some people call it the Deep State. Okay. I call it Zionist billionaires, people that are among the wealthiest in the world. They dominate Wall Street. They are financial capitalists [oligarchs?]. These are not people who made money from building anything, from creating anything. These are the kings of financial transaction. And they have enormous quantities of money and they’re willing to employ that money in pursuit of their agenda. We talked about what the agenda in Russia originally was. Now we’re looking at the same agenda. The good news for them is that if this works, then Israel will be in charge of the entire region, in their minds. And that means that they--from their positions in New York and London and the banks--they’re controlling everything, because ultimately that’s what they want to do. They want to control the region’s resources. Now, my view is that’s not going to happen. And I think that the Russians are now figuring that out. If anything, we have demonstrated that our superiority isn’t that great. That our effectiveness is not what they thought it was. That there are more chinks in our armor than either the Russians or the Chinese or anybody else really thought. That’s the danger of using military power when you don’t need to. There was no pressing reason for us to attack Iran. None. ... I think the biggest threat to Israel--other than Israel itself, at this stage--is probably Turkey. And in fact that’s what Naftali Bennett has said and even Netanyahu has admitted that--which means, I guess, the expectation is that, as long as they control us and our armed forces, that if we’re successful at utterly destroying Iran then we can turn our attention to do the same thing to Turkey. Disaster. Insane. So NATO is finished. NATO died on the battlefields of Ukraine. It’s over. The Russians need to wake up and discover that they--not anyone else, but they--are going to have to settle this war. ...

Finally, you see why I quoted that bit about Russia supporting Iran’s negotiating position.