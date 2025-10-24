Doug Macgregor spent yesterday doing appearances on various Youtube shows. One of the themes he adverted to repeatedly was the explosions at refineries in Hungary and Romania—not coincidentally, these refineries were processing Russian oil. Everyone knows this wasn’t coincidence and who was ultimately responsible. Just as with the Nordstream sabotage, nothing of this sort happens without the OK from the US, in coordination with the Anglo-Zionist controllers. These occurrences have all the appearance of attempts to keep vassal states in line, while also hitting at Russia. Could Russia retaliate with infrastructure sabotage attacks in the West? Has Russia already retaliated with infrastructure sabotage in the West for the US directed Ukraine drone offensive on Russian refineries? There have been numerous “mysterious” fires and explosions in the West involving critical or military related sites. Trump, or whoever controls him, is following a dangerous path of escalation.

Trump has very unwisely aligned himself repeatedly with Anglo-Zionist terror attacks. Of course, there has been the genocide in Gaza and the sneak attacks on Iran and Hamas in Qatar and the assassination of Nasrallah in Beirut—all under the cover of negotiations. Now—at his press conference yesterday—Trump has openly taken credit for the pager terror attack in Lebanon. Disturbingly, after the first sentence or so of Trump’s statement, he pretty much descends into word salad. When I do transcripts, I sometimes have to rearrange words to communicate in writing what is usually clear in the original oral presentation. While it’s possible to discern in Trump’s statement ideas in the background, I don’t think it would be possible to simply rearrange the words a bit and arrive at a truly coherent statement. It might not be accurate to call Trump INcoherent at this point, but his thought processes are clearly jumbled—he’s unable to come up with a connected statement beyond about a sentence in length. This personality dynamic has become increasingly apparent in recent months. Imagine how personal meetings with world leaders like Putin and Xi proceed. How do translators handle this?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 19h￼ ￼￼ BREAKING!!! TRUMP ADMITS HE WAS IN ON THE PAGER ATTACK AND OVERTHROW OF BASHAR AL ASSAD!!! In a TIME interview, Trump admits direct involvement in the Israeli “pager attacks” that killed Hezbollah leaders and paved the way for the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. This is the first explicit admission by a sitting U.S. president of coordination with Israel on covert strikes inside Syria and Lebanon, operations that destabilized the region and triggered Assad’s fall. He finally admitted what we all knew. America’s fingerprints are now officially on the page.

It’s all very disturbing, and Mac touches on this, too—as he has in the past. So here’s a compilation I’ve put together based on his discussions with Judge Nap and Glenn Diesen. Oh, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t highly recommend an hour long video of Glenn Diesen speaking with Einar Tangen: How China Won the Economic War. Very incisive.

Col Doug Macgregor: TRUMP in the GRIP of GLOBALISTS We’re in a very dangerous position right now. I don’t know where we’ll be in six months or 12 months, but if we end up where I think we’re going, [Trump’s] in a lot of trouble--and he’s only been president for less than a year.

In this next segment, Mac discusses the developing Russian trajectory in Ukraine. The Anglo-Zionists, through their frontman Trump, have clearly signaled to Putin that there will be no peace. As Mac says, that removes all incentives for the Russians to maintain restraint in the hope of a true and full negotiated settlement. Now the Anglo-Zionists and Europe will find out what “maximalist” war aims mean to Russia.

COL. Douglas Macgregor : NATO Collapsing. Mac: [Trump] could have gone to Budapest. He could have sat down and put a map on the table and begun discussing where a line would be drawn, what the conditions that resulted from that line would look like, and firmly establish his support for the neutrality of Ukraine. Had he done those things, we’d be on our way to an end in this conflict. Instead, he didn’t go at all because I don’t think he felt that he could do those things. I don’t think President Trump is a free agent. I still think that powerful figures, you can call them financial oligarchs, whatever you want to, donors, they continue to shape policy and they very much exert control over him. … Judge: Colonel, what is the state of things on the ground vis a vis the Russian military? You emailed me this morning of some rather significant victory in the capturing of an island. I didn’t really grasp it fully, but I knew we were going to be talking about it this afternoon. Mac: Yeah. Well, the Russians have crossed the Dnieper River. They already have special operations forces and agents on the ground outside of Odessa. They’re now putting together a bridgehead on the west side of the Dnieper River. For all intents and purposes, it’s a bridgehead that will be utilized to position forces to cross that river in strength. Now, why would the Russians cross the river, the South Dnieper, with large forces? It would be to take Odessa. Why would you take Odessa? Taking Odessa would would stop the flow of arms, equipment, and support into Ukraine from the Black Sea. Secondly, it would also landlock Ukraine. In other words, turn this future rump state we call Ukraine into a state with no outlet to the sea, which of course would be very harmful to the future of Ukraine. Now, everybody’s saying, “Oh, no, that will never happen.” No, absolutely. I think it’s going to happen. I think they’re going to take Kharkov up in the north. These are things that have been discussed for a very long time. And I think President Putin to this point, had he sat down with President Trump, would have been willing to discuss alternative futures for Odessa. But at this point, the incentive is gone. There’s no incentive for much restraint.

In this final segment Mac discusses the fracturing of NATO and what he calls the developing civil war in Europe. He’s pretty hard on the Poles—understandably. On the other hand, while he talks about Poland’s “long history of hostility” towards Russia, he weirdly speaks of England, France, and Germany as voices of restraint! Hello! Napoleonic invasion of Russia? Crimean War? Two German 20th century invasions? US/UK/French expeditionary invasions after WW1? UK plans to bomb Baku oil fields before Operation Barbarossa? America during the Cold War? I guarantee you—the Poles are the least of Russia’s strategic concerns, no matter how annoying they can be. Yes, Poland jumped on board the Anglo-Zionist bandwagon of revenge against Russia, but we need to be clear about who’s actually behind this and who could end it. That’s the people who control Trump.

Douglas Macgregor: Broken NATO Escalates War on Russia Mac: Well, before we leave Russia, that subject, I think we should point to what looks increasingly like a civil war inside the European Union and NATO. We have these explosions and I’m not sure what they’ve destroyed or whether or not they’re all real, but there have been explosions on the ground, I’m told, in Romania. Whether or not there was an explosion on the ground in connection with the Druzhba pipeline that supplies oil to Hungary, I don’t know. Now you have a war of words between the government in Warsaw that is condemning the government in Budapest as well as the government in Bratislava for being “bad allies.” In other words, refusing to join the war crusade, the anti-Russian crusade. I think this is much more serious than people realize. The Slovenes have now banned Netanyahu from coming to Slovenia. That’s the first nation in the EU to do that. I think we’re seeing various states in the EU and inside NATO, many of them are in both, that are saying that they don’t want to be part of this developing war with Russia. They don’t want to be part of the tragedy in Gaza and they don’t really want anymore a close military alliance with the United States. I don’t think they’re saying all of that publicly, but I think that’s developing. It’s probably long overdue. I’ve felt for a long time that NATO should have gone out of business as a US-led military alliance back in the early 90s, but that didn’t happen. And we’ve been dragging various European states into and out of various countries ever since, in various forms of conflict.

Mac’s next point is a very good one. He refers to the “long history” of close relations between Poland and Hungary. He’s right. After the Cold War, Poland championed the Visegrad Group, but the fantasy of revenge on Russia has blinded them and led Poland to antagonize most of their neighbors and to put them at odds—once again simultaneously—with both Germany and Russia. Utterly daft. In fairness, too, Poland has a sharply divided government, between Tusk’s ruling coalition in the Sejm and the new president, who appears to be trying to back away from the war on Russia, ever so gingerly.

But I think we need to take note of the fact that this spat, particularly between Hungary and Poland, is very significant. We need to look at Orban’s response and Poland’s accusations or allegations, because the Poles and the Hungarians really have a long history of cooperation, essentially good relations. And so for this to be as ugly as it is becoming right now between the Poles and the Hungarians, I think sets Europe up for further fragmentation and disintegration over an issue that really shouldn’t have that kind of impact. But nevertheless, we’re there. I don’t think Americans know about this. I don’t think they really care because they don’t understand European politics. But if I were living inside Europe right now, I would be very concerned about that. ... GD: This happens at the same time that the Hungarians are now criticizing Poland, because Poland is very openly saying it’s quite legitimate to attack the energy infrastructure of the occupier, even if that energy infrastructure feeds the Europeans as well. And of course the Poles are also saying they don’t want to hand over any suspects which destroyed Nordstream to the Germans. They said the Germans should be ashamed for even building the Nordstream to begin with. This is quite a radical rhetoric. So it looks like the Europeans are also turning on each other. ... Mac: But the key thing for me is this sort of growing divide inside the EU and NATO between the states that have said, ‘This is ridiculous. We don’t feel threatened by Russia. It’s time to get on with our lives and put an end to this business,’ versus those who seem to be dedicated or devoted perpetually to hostility towards Russia. And Poland! You know, back in 1999 when we brought Poland into NATO, lots of discussions behind the scenes by people--and I’m talking about Europeans; Americans never even raised the subject--but my European colleagues, particularly in the German and French forces, to a lesser extent, the British, did bring up the issue of, ‘Is it wise to bring in Poland, with its long history of hostility and enmity towards Russia? Are we asking for trouble down the line?’ Of course, at that point, there was no thought of Ukraine joining NATO. In fact, the joke--not really a joke, but the flippant remark--was that Ukraine’s main mission is to stay neutral and put hundreds of miles between NATO and the Russian military, which most of us at the time thought was eminently reasonable. But apparently that attitude changed very rapidly. By the time you get to the Budapest Memorandum and so forth, you see that we’re dealing now with a direct assault on Russia. So we’ve gotten the assault on Russia. It failed miserably. Ukraine is falling apart. It lives on the edge of collapse--political, military, and economic. It’s almost to the point that Ukraine is a comatose patient lying on a slab, just outside the morgue, and people keep pumping adrenaline into it to keep it alive so that the heart beats and it appears to be capable. But it’s not. It’s finished. And all you have to do is ask the Germans that are living in places like Cologne or Dusseldorf, where are all the Ukrainian men? Well, they’re all there. They’re not in Ukraine ready to fight anybody and more are trying to get out. The whole thing is a tragedy, but the governments in London, Berlin, and Paris, and Warsaw won’t let it go. So, I don’t know where it leads.

A final note, referring to the Glenn Diesen Youtube with Einar Tangen (linked above). The entire video is excellent—Tangen speaks and thinks incisively in English. Toward the end he speaks of many Chinese friends who are cheering for four more years of Trump—because they see Trump driving America over a cliff. But cooler heads in China, he says, are apprehensive—and I’m willing to bet that Xi and the top strategic planners are among that group. They don’t want America driven over a cliff. They want a workable arrangement, because they know that if America goes over the cliff they see Trump headed for, chaos will follow. That will not be good for anyone, including not good for China.

A few brief geopolitical notes:

Putin called the sanctions an “unfriendly act” but said his country would not yield to U.S. economic pressure. He also said that Russia remains open to dialogue, and the White House later confirmed that a future meeting between the leaders is not ruled out.

My guess is that Dmitriev was most likely delivering a message, and not doing any negotiating. He’s not a foreign policy guy.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Wadephul cancels trip to China as “nobody wants to meet him.” - Reuters

US national debt reaches new all-time high of $38 trillion - The Kobeissi Letter

Is there a solution? Doe this video may hold a clue? It may come from the campaign, over a year ago, but it’s still disturbing to have an American leader floating such notions:

