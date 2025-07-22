Toward the end of Doug Macgregor’s interview today with Danny Davis, the topic of Epstein came up. I’ve transcribed that portion—plus a bit more—because it fits in very well with the first post today. Before we get to that, I’ll just make a plug for listening to the entire interview. The subject of the US prepositioning tactical nukes that can be launched from fighter jets stationed in Britain came up. Mac maintained at some length that the US is cruising toward war with Russia. The US is trying to back Russia into a corner of some sort and that will backfire.

DD: The last thing I want to ask you about is something that you actually have coming out in the American Conservative. You mentioned earlier in this broadcast that there are some concerns about even the United States if we keep not paying attention to some of our domestic issues. And in this piece, which will come out tomorrow, which you kindly gave us an intro to, you wrote:

"In short, Washington is hurtling toward a sovereign debt crisis, escalating foreign wars, and potential domestic unrest without a clear path forward. While President Trump did not create these challenges alone, he now bears responsibility for addressing them. His campaign promises on accountability, transparency, and fiscal reform, have yet to be realized. The proverbial buck stops with this administration. But," and then you continue on, "like the Parisians of 1789"-- this is what got my attention--Americans respond powerfully to appeals that honor virtue and condemn vice. It would be a grave mistake for Trump to ignore the impact of the Epstein scandal, especially as it coincides with his administration's failure to fulfill key campaign pledges."

What is it about today and 1789 that has your alarm bells ringing?

DM: Well, you know, I go back and I try to understand what's happened before in other settings. And, of course, the French Revolution--which continues to echo today across Europe and the world, as the Chinese once pointed out--is a is a good place to start. The problems that affected Louis XVI and his government at the time were very similar to what we face. They had a tremendous fiscal crisis because of gross mismanagement and extravagant spending. They also had a lost war on their hands. When I say 'lost war,' well, they helped us gain independence from the British, but it cost them enormous quantities of money. They had to send a fleet and manpower over. We're very fortunate they did that because otherwise we would not be sitting here talking as Americans. But the bottom line is, those things have to be viewed in the context of the comments because the fiscal emergency is already upon us. People that live in this country know what the effects of inflation are. They know how the prices rise. They know what they're paying for things, and they know the truth about jobs and unemployment, who's working and who's left the workforce. We don't need to go over all that, but Americans know what's happening.

Now, on top of that, you have this other problem with Epstein. Now, why is the Epstein issue a problem? Because President Trump was elected in large part the first time—and again the second time—for accountability, transparency. He was elected because people saw him as different, as not part of the larger problem in Washington. But the truth is, it looks like he's very much a part of the problem he was elected to solve. And that's very, very dangerous because that happened in France. There was a time between 1780 and 1789 when the population overwhelmingly concluded that the ruling class was decadent, depraved, degenerate, and unworthy to rule. And when this coincided with the fiscal problems, the inflation, the lack of money, the inability of people to sustain themselves, as we always talk about, they simply could not even buy bread. When that finally came together, you had an explosion in 1789. And that revolution was incredibly destructive.

It eventually ends in 1795 to some extent. I shouldn't say ends, but certainly abates. It's Bonaparte, when he takes over, who finally puts an end to it. My point is, there are already people looking at us around the world and saying, "Look at the United States Republic. It's failed miserably. It's corrupt. It's ineffective. It's inefficient. It's unserious." Democracy itself is on trial and people are saying it's failed. All right, that's the problem. And President Trump is at the center of this. He's at the top of the pyramid, and he is too close to people that, frankly, are despicable and Americans are shocked. Now, you're always going to have the usual suspects in in the party structures that see this as an opportunity for them to benefit. He says that he's not wrong, but the point is he's tainted now--very seriously. That does not help his case. And I think that we still have a lot of problems here at home that we gloss over, that we pretend aren't there, involving not just social and cultural and economic things, but also racial things. All of these things we need to deal with. And we've been talking about this for a long time. Bring the forces back. If we're serious about this deportation business, where's the strategy? Where's the plan? ...

President Trump needs to back away. Take the broad perspective. Look at the wide range of possibilities and don't underestimate the impact of this Epstein mess. It's ugly and I don't think it's going to go away anytime soon. It may be like Watergate. I don't know.

DD: And what do you think about this potential distraction? Maybe there's some substance in it. There apparently appears to be some. I'm not sure it's as strong as what's being claimed about this whole Obama and his senior guys changing intelligence, etc., but it seems like there's a pretty concerted effort to make everybody say, "No, don't look at Epstein! Look at this! Obama!’ Obama's always the evil for for many on the right. And do you think that they're going to be successful at distracting everybody away from Epstein over to this issue?"

DM: Well, there's an easy test. Where are the attorneys in the Justice Department preparing cases? Are they doing anything? Are we going to see any grand juries? Are we going to indict anybody? And if we indict, are we going to go out and arrest anybody. I don't see much evidence that very much will happen. That's not saying that I don't think it's true. I think Tulsi Gabbard is telling the truth, but I think it's also being released at a point in time that's designed to distract from what you mentioned--the Epstein problem. No doubt about it. At the end of the day, it's back to what President Trump promised, accountability, transparency, good government. Can he deliver? Because in people's eyes right now, that's the real question. And we've got to give him a little more time, but after about 6 months, you would expect to see better. And at the end of nine or 10 months in any presidential administration in the first year, you're beginning to lose air speed and altitude., You only have so long to make your dent, so to say, in things.

DD: Let me ask you this, related to what President Trump ran on and what people voted for him on, was to get us out of these dumb wars, not start any new ones. And what's going on in the Middle East right now? Because it really is looking like Benjamin Netanyahu is pulling the strings for Trump. Trump says, 'I wanted to improve relations with Syria so that we could get them part of the Abraham Accords. I wanted to get a ceasefire in the Gaza situation, get that over with. And now that I dealt with the Iranian situation, push them back a couple of years. So, let's go with that.' And instead, you have Israel attacking into Syria and then saying that instead of having a ceasefire for Gaza, they want to actually move deeper into the Gaza Strip, which seems to undermine American objectives. Do the American people see whether these things are happening and how do they view Trump who seems to be powerless to stop it?

DM: Well, this is the key question. How many American citizens on any given day pay much attention to what's happening beyond their borders? I don't think very many do. We destroyed Syria. Let's face it, that's what we've been trying to do for the last 15 years. That's not new. That started under President Obama. Now, I don't think Obama particularly cared about it. I think we've had a series of presidents, you know, I know from personal experience President Clinton had no interest in the Balkans at all, and he was dragged into the Balkans repeatedly by people that worked for him--Albright, Gore, Berger, and others. And Strobe Talbott. That's what happens, unfortunately, especially when you've got a president who is not grounded in an understanding of the area, in understanding international relations. It also happens when the president's not terribly concerned.

Now, I think President Trump may have an understanding of what you just described, but he doesn't know what to do about it. And at this point, what do you do about Syria? It's destroyed. People there are being murdered. They're being killed. And let's face it, Mr. Netanyahu had a real important role to play in that. He was at the forefront of removing this man Assad. Edward Luttwak years ago said, "Why are we trying to move Assad out of northern Lebanon? He's providing some measure of stability there. We're better off with the Syrians there in charge than not." No one listened to him. We got chaos. We're seeing the same thing today in Syria. Now, as part of the Greater Israel project, they are going to control the watershed near Mount Hermon, and that's fine. But they've got a problem with the Turks now, who are very uncomfortable with this encroachment on territory and a sphere of influence that they historically have enjoyed. I don't know what's going to happen, but I don't see anything good coming out of it.

Let's be frank. President Trump is being led around by the CIA and Mossad and MI6 into all of these places, into this Ukrainian morass, into the Israeli morass. And then when you talk about Gaza, I'm sure that President Trump's uncomfortable, but he doesn't seem to have the courage to stand up and say, "That's it. We won't support this anymore." You know, you can look at the latest satellite photography and you begin to look at the statistics that are admitted through the Israeli media and the Western media that are totally ridiculous. What? 60,000 people killed. That's absurd. We know far more people have been killed and wounded. Hundreds of thousands, millions, have been driven out of their homes. And right now, President Trump is being pressured by the Israel Lobby to find places to send Palestinians. So, what are we going to do? We can't deport our own illegals that need to be deported and their deportation is absolutely justified. So, instead, we're going to help the Israelis remove people from their homes. It's their home. That's where they live. They have been there for thousands of years. They're not illegal aliens. They didn't migrate into the place and break the law to get there. So it's a very depressing situation.

DD: Yeah. Let me ask you this, Doug. You just mentioned your concerns over a 1789 kind of situation where a financial collapse could cause some real problems at home. In the event that your concerns turn into reality and we actually have serious economic hardship, we will have to retrench from overseas. What in the world would happen to Israel in its quest to dominate by military means the entire region, if all of a sudden it doesn't have the ammunition, weapons, and diplomatic support from the United States which it has right now in unlimited []?

DM: What would happen? I think millions of Israeli Jews will go to Ben Gurion airport and try to buy tickets on airplanes to other places--whether it's Costa Rica, Honduras, Buenos Aes, or New York City. That's what I think would happen.

DD: Well, that would be a real problem. And maybe somebody in Israel should start thinking about that right now, instead of gambling everything that the support and the ammunition will continue flowing at levels forever indefinitely--because I don't think that's a really good bet. That's more like a gamble. But that's their call to make.

DM: We'll see what happens with it. But as always the great Ben Stein, he says things continue until they stop. Yeah, he's right. Yeah. And unfortunately, we're we're in that position right now. President Trump could have drawn back from the from the cliff. He could have walked back. Instead, he said, "No, big beautiful bill. Let's leap into the abyss."