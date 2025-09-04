Just a disclaimer of sorts at the beginning. I voted for Trump three times. As is the case with so many readers, what I’m seeing now is not what I expected. I understand that Trump is hardly the first US president to engage in extra-legal killings, wars on false pretenses, support of terrorists, winking at assassinations and more. But, like so many others, I thought that Trump would somehow be different. That he would make a good faith effort to rein in the Deep State, rather than enthusiastically offer up more of the same. Especially concerning have been his military moves in the Middle East.

So, with that proviso, here are partial transcripts of two guys, talking with Judge Nap, who have always struck me—even when I may disagree—as sincerely interested in the welfare of America and sincerely hoping that Trump would be able to make good on his campaign promises.

Prof. John Mearsheimer : Trump and the International Order. Judge: What is the likely geopolitical effect--maybe push back or blowback is the wrong word--to the president of the United States carrying out a public execution of someone never charged or convicted of a crime and then boasting about it and saying more of this is going to come. I speak, of course, of the murders of these people in a speedboat 1,300 miles from the United States, outside the waters, international waters, but close to Venezuela. Prof: I actually find it shocking in a certain sense that Trump would do this. I mean, we don't even know who those people were on that boat and what they were doing on the boat. Trump tells a story that these were drug dealers and these were drugs that were headed towards the United States. He has provided no evidence to support that argument. And, as you point out, there's good reason to think that that's not the case. And since they were so far away from the United States, wouldn't it have made more sense to board the boat and find out? Judge: Of course. I mean, suppose they made a mistake? Suppose they're wrong? I mean, the New York Times--I realize it's the New York Times; maybe they have an axe to grind--but they interviewed the former head of drug interdiction for the Justice Department, a person who presumably knows what he's talking about. And he said the gang that Trump identified, Tren de Aragua--that Trump said was carrying fentanyl--does not deal in fentanyl. When these gangs carry drugs on the high seas, they only have two people, not 11, because they're concerned about exactly what happened happening. This was more likely than not either human smuggling, voluntary or involuntary, meaning these people paid to get from one country to the next. Where's James Madison's ghost? This is why you have due process, so the wrong people are not killed! Moreover, even if they were what Trump said they were, and even if they were doing what Trump said they were doing, the penalty for that is not death. Prof: I agree completely. I've heard that the Navy said that what should be done here is that the boat should have been boarded. That's what the Navy was in favor of doing. Judge: That would have been absolutely lawful if in United States waters. Prof: Yes, and Trump overruled them. But I'd make a more general point, one that should be music to your ears, but the more time goes by, the more I've come to appreciate the importance of laws and rules. It's very, very difficult to run a society, to run a country, if you don't have a set of rules and laws that almost everybody respects almost all of the time. And even at the international level, you need certain rules and laws. I understand that they're not going to be respected anywhere near as often as national law or domestic laws are. But nevertheless, you need international law. You need laws on the home front and it's important that people obey those laws. But we have a president who believes he's above the law. He just doesn't care about the law. Judge: What do you think the reaction in the Kremlin and Beijing was to this type of public execution and boasting? Prof: I think it's something that they've come to expect. I think that they recognize--just like you and I recognize--that this is what the United States has become. It's really a thoroughly depressing story. Look, I'm a realist. I understand that the world is a nasty place and sometimes you have to do really hard-headed things. I understand that. But we are so far beyond that. So reckless, so lacking in any sense of common decency. It's really just hard to believe where we're at.