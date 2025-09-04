Mac And The Prof Weigh In
Just a disclaimer of sorts at the beginning. I voted for Trump three times. As is the case with so many readers, what I’m seeing now is not what I expected. I understand that Trump is hardly the first US president to engage in extra-legal killings, wars on false pretenses, support of terrorists, winking at assassinations and more. But, like so many others, I thought that Trump would somehow be different. That he would make a good faith effort to rein in the Deep State, rather than enthusiastically offer up more of the same. Especially concerning have been his military moves in the Middle East.
So, with that proviso, here are partial transcripts of two guys, talking with Judge Nap, who have always struck me—even when I may disagree—as sincerely interested in the welfare of America and sincerely hoping that Trump would be able to make good on his campaign promises.
Prof. John Mearsheimer : Trump and the International Order.
Judge: What is the likely geopolitical effect--maybe push back or blowback is the wrong word--to the president of the United States carrying out a public execution of someone never charged or convicted of a crime and then boasting about it and saying more of this is going to come. I speak, of course, of the murders of these people in a speedboat 1,300 miles from the United States, outside the waters, international waters, but close to Venezuela.
Prof: I actually find it shocking in a certain sense that Trump would do this. I mean, we don't even know who those people were on that boat and what they were doing on the boat. Trump tells a story that these were drug dealers and these were drugs that were headed towards the United States. He has provided no evidence to support that argument. And, as you point out, there's good reason to think that that's not the case. And since they were so far away from the United States, wouldn't it have made more sense to board the boat and find out?
Judge: Of course. I mean, suppose they made a mistake? Suppose they're wrong? I mean, the New York Times--I realize it's the New York Times; maybe they have an axe to grind--but they interviewed the former head of drug interdiction for the Justice Department, a person who presumably knows what he's talking about. And he said the gang that Trump identified, Tren de Aragua--that Trump said was carrying fentanyl--does not deal in fentanyl. When these gangs carry drugs on the high seas, they only have two people, not 11, because they're concerned about exactly what happened happening. This was more likely than not either human smuggling, voluntary or involuntary, meaning these people paid to get from one country to the next. Where's James Madison's ghost? This is why you have due process, so the wrong people are not killed! Moreover, even if they were what Trump said they were, and even if they were doing what Trump said they were doing, the penalty for that is not death.
Prof: I agree completely. I've heard that the Navy said that what should be done here is that the boat should have been boarded. That's what the Navy was in favor of doing.
Judge: That would have been absolutely lawful if in United States waters.
Prof: Yes, and Trump overruled them. But I'd make a more general point, one that should be music to your ears, but the more time goes by, the more I've come to appreciate the importance of laws and rules. It's very, very difficult to run a society, to run a country, if you don't have a set of rules and laws that almost everybody respects almost all of the time. And even at the international level, you need certain rules and laws. I understand that they're not going to be respected anywhere near as often as national law or domestic laws are. But nevertheless, you need international law. You need laws on the home front and it's important that people obey those laws. But we have a president who believes he's above the law. He just doesn't care about the law.
Judge: What do you think the reaction in the Kremlin and Beijing was to this type of public execution and boasting?
Prof: I think it's something that they've come to expect. I think that they recognize--just like you and I recognize--that this is what the United States has become. It's really a thoroughly depressing story. Look, I'm a realist. I understand that the world is a nasty place and sometimes you have to do really hard-headed things. I understand that. But we are so far beyond that. So reckless, so lacking in any sense of common decency. It's really just hard to believe where we're at.
COL. Douglas Macgregor : Trump and the Constitution.
Mac: President Trump has always been about optics. You know that, right? He's very sensitive to optics. He becomes frustrated easily when he discovers that everyone in government is not necessarily responsive to him. It's his own fault because you have to look at the people he appoints and his failure to follow up. You know, just writing an executive order and signing it doesn't change anything. You have to follow up what you said. You got to find out who's responsible. We don't see that very much from him. And so right now in the international environment, President Trump is viewed by Putin and Xi and many others as patient zero. In other words, this uncontrollable dangerous figure.
That's why Modi has essentially said, 'Thank you very much, we'll go ahead and cancel our $35 billion order for planes from Boeing. We're going to the BRICS meeting. We're going to the Shanghai Cooperation Council meeting. We're going to Moscow. We're going to Beijing.' Simply said, "Look, I don't want to live in this impulsive environment you've created where, from one day to the next, the president decides who's his friend, who isn't, and who's to be punished." They want to live in a rational, predictable universe. It's important for economic prosperity and global peace.
So, I think that's a huge problem now, and what's just happened in the Caribbean. The temptation is to cheer it: 'Oh, we got some drug peddlers!' But there are larger implications that we haven't even examined. What happens if you embroil yourself in a conflict with Venezuela in Colombia? What happens in Brazil? What happens in neighboring states? What happens as far away as West Africa? All of these things are linked. So, I would ask Americans to look at this and back away from simply cheering what they think is an act of justice, and see it as something that hasn't been carefully thought out, isn't rooted in the rule of law, and could have dangerous implications for us in the future.
Judge: We have a defense secretary who is a cheerleader for all this. Knowing him as I do, I can't imagine he said to the president, as you just did, Colonel, so articulately, Mr. President, would you consider the likely and probable consequences of this behavior both domestically and in the international sphere? No, that's not Hegseth. Hegseth would say, "You want me to jump? Tell me where, when, and how high."
Mac: That's why he has the job.
Judge: Yes. Yes. Yes.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.