Meaning In History

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Alex's avatar
Alex
7h

The fun part about oil reserves is that they don't just go one way. If or when the situation eases, they have to be refilled, which is going to keep prices up.

We're getting the first taste with an April CPI of 3.8, which has driven the 30y back over 5% again. If the Fed runs high rates into a supply shock, they'll set leverage up for more stress, if they cut into it, they get even more rampant inflation. They can't do nothing either, since it'll destroy the bonds market, depending how long it goes. Yield curve control starts looking better every day.

Everything kind of works till it doesn't. Time to see who blinks first, and be kind to your neighbours.

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
4h

I was not surprised to see the inflation rate hit 3.8%. The question is where is it going to be in the fall? I’m not sure 8 to 10% is not out of the range of possibility. We will all be suffering by then.

I was very interested in that breakdown of just wear the SPR Oil ends up and I’m not surprised by that either . You have so many people out there who think that the United States is totally immune from anything that’s going to happen or is happening in the Middle East is far as oil and oil products are concerned.

Trump has spun this narrative that we don’t need anything from the Middle East whatsoever and we’re totally self-sufficient and yes, we’ve got so much oil we can supply other places. I guess math was not a requirement in the trump administration..

How do you replace 17 to 20,000,000 barrels of oil a day taken off the market? There are too many people who know nothing about the business whatsoever and somehow think all they gotta do start drilling in and get it to market. It doesn’t work that way.

Bringing new feels online can take years, they are long-term Cap Ex investments that take a while to pay off.

The other thing most people don’t understand or all the valuable and vital petrochemical products and byproducts that are coming from the Middle East .

Most farmers this year cannot afford the fertilizer prices so we are going to have decreased yields all the way around . Now I think we can feed ourselves but as far as the export market, I think you could forget about that. We’re not gonna have enough food export, and we probably are not gonna have a surplus of soybeans to sell to China.

I think the most interesting things I have found out about what comes from the Middle East is helium, which is a byproduct of natural gas. The Middle East accounts for 33% or more of the helium market, which is used in most medical imaging devices, including in most importantly MRIs. What would happen if we had to ration MRIs?

We’ve got at least 95% of the people in this country who have zero understanding of what’s happening because they think that we live in a fortress America and we are totally abused to what goes on anywhere else.

I have no doubt that Trump is going to get his head handed to him in China. China has too many things we need especially rare earth, minerals, and now the shoes on the other foot we need trade with China and they don’t need trade with us.

I suspect in private without the cameras, Trump would be willing to perform fellatio on Xi to get a deal so he can go home and look like a hero. But you got people out there, thinking Trump’s gonna turn the Chinese inside out and I’m thinking how is that possible?

I think the next few months we may see Trump in some type of capitulation to Iran, he will not have any choice. The second thing that’s going to happen is Russia is going to finally finish the war in Ukraine on their terms. European Union is not going to like that, but there’s nothing they can do. Trump will have to capitulate to the Russians also.

The next six months to watch are going to be very interesting. That will bring us right up to the midterm elections and if we have 10% inflation $8 gallon gas and a severe recession starting the Republican party could forget about running for years. They will be able to thank Donald John Trump Caligula for destroying everything that we have for the near term.

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