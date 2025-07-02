Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
3h

An important aspect of the pause in the war on Iran is that it provides Iran with an opportunity to tighten up internal security. They're now acting to expel foreign nationals (probably mostly Afghans).

Mark Wauck
43m

For those--like me--who don't follow Armenia very closely, this article is an eye opener. Why is it that wherever Anglo-Zionists vie for control the church is attacked?

Why the next revolution in this country might start in a cathedral

Armenia’s ancient church finds itself at the center of a political storm as the government cracks down on dissent within its ranks

https://www.rt.com/russia/620753-armenia-church-government-standoff/

