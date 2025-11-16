What’s interesting to me in Gromen’s thread is that he explicitly calls out the financialization of the US economy by the bought American political elite. That was a move to ultimately enrich the Anglo-Zionist ruling class while impoverishing first the working class and now the middle class. Gromen calls for wage growth higher than the CPI, but there’s more, too—he thinks gold at $20K could help save the US. But I’ll preface that thread with a brief point he makes about the Anglo-Zionist wars:

Energy Headline News @OilHeadlineNews￼ U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO ABC: OUR DESTRUCTIVE WARS FOR REGIME CHANGE WERE COSTLY

No shit, right? Could someone get that message through to Trump?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ We borrowed & spent $8T+ that’s now worth $0 & gained a $400B annual Veteran’s Affairs bill that grows ~2x tax receipts in the process Imagine a company borrowing $8T to buy an asset that goes to $0 but leaves the company w/ a $400B/year asbestos liability that grows 5-10%/year. . 2/ Purists: “But the government is not a business - they can print money.” Correct. That’s why the Fed’s balance sheet is $6T+ and about to begin growing again, up from $880B in 2008.

Let that sink in. Or just move on to his solution:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ The US will not be able to reshore, rebuild its grid, & will lose the AI race & great power competition v. China unless US skilled trades & engineers receive positive real wage growth v. essentials like housing, healthcare, college, etc. The US will lose if￼ [excerpt re strike at Northrup Grumman] continues. 2/ And I’m not talking about the 2-3% official CPI rate that even former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers noted in early 2024 is total bullsh*t: 3/ For all the talk of US operating at “warp speed” to reshore & rebuild the grid, the labor to do so isn’t there now & won’t be there unless labor wages rise faster than shelter, healthcare, food, & education inflation. That’s just common sense (which is not so common anymore.) 4/ The US needs to subsidize and backstop trade wages like it has backstopped and subsidized the bond market and TBTF banks for the past 30 years & the way it has begun to backstop & subsidize critical minerals. 5/ The problem? The UST market, and bond market more broadly. A sharp acceleration in wage growth that the US needs to reshore and rebuild its industrial base, grid, and AI would quickly send interest rates up to levels whereby Federal interest expense (already $1.5T annually ￼) would quickly move toward 40% of Federal receipts, triggering a debt spiral in the US & globally. 6/ IMO the best chances the US has to not fail at reshoring the US industrial base & grid, & not losing to China? 1. Fed YCC [Yield Control Curve?] of a big % of the UST market to cap yields. 2. After gold has risen sufficiently high enough ($20k+), Treasury revalues gold & buys down US debt/GDP. 7/ Policymakers need to make a choice, soon: The real value of the bond market (& USD) or depend on China for our manufactured goods and grid. The longer they delay in choosing, the more likely it becomes the 2nd option will be chosen for us because it will be too late. 8/ Investors are fond of saying “It’s never different this time”; the choice US policymakers face is the same one Lord Acton spoke of long ago: “The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.’ /end

Then there’s a brief back and forth, with a very sobering conclusion:

NatCap @realNatCap￼ Your point is valid, but I think there’s a third option, which is FDI from allies to US. This might provide the liquidity needed to increase CapEx to automate and reskill parts of the labour force. The question is, how much can be spared by others. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Foreigners already own $63T net, $26T gross in USD assets. IE - foreigners’ money is already here, just in stocks, bonds & RE. So your (& Trump/Bessent’s) FDI solution = either we crash stocks, bonds, & RE as foreigners sell to finance FDI, or we print the $ to give to them to invest in FDI. The Bit Smith ￼@thebitsmith21m￼ Great thread Luke. So while Trump articulated his point poorly, would your data concur that America significantly lacks the skilled labour to restore and rebuild the grid and other key re-shoring industries? Thinking core STEM fields. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Yes, he’s right...but like all other pols he’s taking the bond market & TBTF [Too Big To Fail] bank friendly, short-termist solution: Let more in to kill the wage inflation signal that would shift US labor markets so more Americans go into the trades. This is pennywise, pound foolish. No Body @bpoppap￼ Industry has zero appetite for this. Look at the current H-1b blowup. Industry is addicted to cheap imported labor. I don’t see the US pulling it off. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ Very possible, and agree on their appetite. How that movie ends is shortages of critical supplies, and/or demands from China to pay for goods in CNY or gold, not USD.

My comment on whether industry has the appetite for this is: Is it industry or Wall Street? My impression is that what drives the off shoring, the search for cheap labor, is the need to maximize shareholder return. My understanding is that that’s enshrined in law and management can be legally forced to take the path of off shoring—everyone else is doing it, so if you try to buck the trend you get sued. I’m I misunderstanding?

Ed Dowd makes some interesting observations from a slightly different perspective, but it basically fits in: