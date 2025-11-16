Luke Gromen's Solution For Reshoring
What’s interesting to me in Gromen’s thread is that he explicitly calls out the financialization of the US economy by the bought American political elite. That was a move to ultimately enrich the Anglo-Zionist ruling class while impoverishing first the working class and now the middle class. Gromen calls for wage growth higher than the CPI, but there’s more, too—he thinks gold at $20K could help save the US. But I’ll preface that thread with a brief point he makes about the Anglo-Zionist wars:
Energy Headline News
U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO ABC: OUR DESTRUCTIVE WARS FOR REGIME CHANGE WERE COSTLY
No shit, right? Could someone get that message through to Trump?
Luke Gromen
We borrowed & spent $8T+ that’s now worth $0 & gained a $400B annual Veteran’s Affairs bill that grows ~2x tax receipts in the process
Imagine a company borrowing $8T to buy an asset that goes to $0 but leaves the company w/ a $400B/year asbestos liability that grows 5-10%/year.
2/ Purists: “But the government is not a business - they can print money.”
Correct. That’s why the Fed’s balance sheet is $6T+ and about to begin growing again, up from $880B in 2008.
Let that sink in. Or just move on to his solution:
Luke Gromen
The US will not be able to reshore, rebuild its grid, & will lose the AI race & great power competition v. China unless US skilled trades & engineers receive positive real wage growth v. essentials like housing, healthcare, college, etc.
The US will lose if￼ [excerpt re strike at Northrup Grumman] continues.
2/ And I’m not talking about the 2-3% official CPI rate that even former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers noted in early 2024 is total bullsh*t:
3/ For all the talk of US operating at “warp speed” to reshore & rebuild the grid, the labor to do so isn’t there now & won’t be there unless labor wages rise faster than shelter, healthcare, food, & education inflation.
That’s just common sense (which is not so common anymore.)
4/ The US needs to subsidize and backstop trade wages like it has backstopped and subsidized the bond market and TBTF banks for the past 30 years & the way it has begun to backstop & subsidize critical minerals.
5/ The problem? The UST market, and bond market more broadly. A sharp acceleration in wage growth that the US needs to reshore and rebuild its industrial base, grid, and AI would quickly send interest rates up to levels whereby Federal interest expense (already $1.5T annually ￼) would quickly move toward 40% of Federal receipts, triggering a debt spiral in the US & globally.
6/ IMO the best chances the US has to not fail at reshoring the US industrial base & grid, & not losing to China?
1. Fed YCC [Yield Control Curve?] of a big % of the UST market to cap yields.
2. After gold has risen sufficiently high enough ($20k+), Treasury revalues gold & buys down US debt/GDP.
7/ Policymakers need to make a choice, soon: The real value of the bond market (& USD) or depend on China for our manufactured goods and grid.
The longer they delay in choosing, the more likely it becomes the 2nd option will be chosen for us because it will be too late.
8/ Investors are fond of saying “It’s never different this time”; the choice US policymakers face is the same one Lord Acton spoke of long ago:
“The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.’
/end
Then there’s a brief back and forth, with a very sobering conclusion:
NatCap @realNatCap￼
Your point is valid, but I think there’s a third option, which is FDI from allies to US. This might provide the liquidity needed to increase CapEx to automate and reskill parts of the labour force. The question is, how much can be spared by others.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Foreigners already own $63T net, $26T gross in USD assets. IE - foreigners’ money is already here, just in stocks, bonds & RE.
So your (& Trump/Bessent’s) FDI solution = either we crash stocks, bonds, & RE as foreigners sell to finance FDI, or we print the $ to give to them to invest in FDI.
The Bit Smith ￼@thebitsmith21m￼
Great thread Luke. So while Trump articulated his point poorly, would your data concur that America significantly lacks the skilled labour to restore and rebuild the grid and other key re-shoring industries? Thinking core STEM fields.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Yes, he’s right...but like all other pols he’s taking the bond market & TBTF [Too Big To Fail] bank friendly, short-termist solution:
Let more in to kill the wage inflation signal that would shift US labor markets so more Americans go into the trades.
This is pennywise, pound foolish.
No Body @bpoppap￼
Industry has zero appetite for this. Look at the current H-1b blowup. Industry is addicted to cheap imported labor. I don’t see the US pulling it off.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼
Very possible, and agree on their appetite.
How that movie ends is shortages of critical supplies, and/or demands from China to pay for goods in CNY or gold, not USD.
My comment on whether industry has the appetite for this is: Is it industry or Wall Street? My impression is that what drives the off shoring, the search for cheap labor, is the need to maximize shareholder return. My understanding is that that’s enshrined in law and management can be legally forced to take the path of off shoring—everyone else is doing it, so if you try to buck the trend you get sued. I’m I misunderstanding?
Ed Dowd makes some interesting observations from a slightly different perspective, but it basically fits in:
Election Wizard @ElectionWiz
WATCH: @DowdEdward says Biden’s 20M+ mass immigration surge artificially inflated the economy by creating fake demand.
Trump’s deportations and self-deportation is collapse that illusion and will likely cause lower home and rent prices.
I was talking to a guy today, super nerd, sounded very highly technical, and he was mentioning how all of his friends that were in IT, left it. It’s been outsourced. And those outsourced companies in the U.S. don’t want to pay, offering $25 an hour, requiring lots of certification.
Another friend of mine from high school, genius programmer and systems guy, east of Dallas, has had problems getting a job for a while.
I think Dowd is right but you can add to that also the COVID funding that saturated the economy with the cheap cash that has enabled the financialization to push all of the bubbles the last few years.
It is pretty obvious that Trump or someone in his admin (Bessent?) believes that they need to address the "skilled labor" problem sooner rather than later to meet their goals (thus Trump's big switch on the H-1B visas). They don't have the time to wait for a new generation of Americans to be educated, even if such an education could be guaranteed beginning tomorrow. I think that is the driving factor for them now, even though it is true the corporations also want the cheaper labor.
Short term views and actions are what happens when dealing with crisis. Second and third order effects can be dealt with later (or maybe - if THEY are lucky - will not have to be dealt with until after they are gone).