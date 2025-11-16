Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

I was talking to a guy today, super nerd, sounded very highly technical, and he was mentioning how all of his friends that were in IT, left it. It’s been outsourced. And those outsourced companies in the U.S. don’t want to pay, offering $25 an hour, requiring lots of certification.

Another friend of mine from high school, genius programmer and systems guy, east of Dallas, has had problems getting a job for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Mark Wauck and others
dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
5hEdited

I think Dowd is right but you can add to that also the COVID funding that saturated the economy with the cheap cash that has enabled the financialization to push all of the bubbles the last few years.

It is pretty obvious that Trump or someone in his admin (Bessent?) believes that they need to address the "skilled labor" problem sooner rather than later to meet their goals (thus Trump's big switch on the H-1B visas). They don't have the time to wait for a new generation of Americans to be educated, even if such an education could be guaranteed beginning tomorrow. I think that is the driving factor for them now, even though it is true the corporations also want the cheaper labor.

Short term views and actions are what happens when dealing with crisis. Second and third order effects can be dealt with later (or maybe - if THEY are lucky - will not have to be dealt with until after they are gone).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture