TomA
3h

The desperation is accelerating with the tempo of Russian advances in Ukraine. The AFU is falling apart in real time and should retreat behind the Dnieper, but instead they continue to sacrifice their remaining soldiers to frontline cauldrons and killboxes. And Trump is inadvertently feeding this escalation cycle by pumping up his bullying tactics toward Russia, which then responds with increasing drone and missile strikes. De facto, Trump is forcing Putin to end this war on the battlefield much faster than would otherwise have occurred. The main loser in this is Europe, whose central banks cannot take much more bad news. And as to Trump's Jewish problem, he is forcing them to expose their dark side to the US citizenry. When the plates stop spinning, the backlash will not be trivial. This is the stuff of John Galt.

Richard C. Cook
3h

I am starting to wonder if Trump, knowing he is nearing the end of his reign--which has really been continuous since 2016 in the only place that matters--the NEWS--is realizing he is really a rat cornered by his Zionist donors and is saying "hell with it--let's just blow everything up--it would be so much easier than governing...." What do you think?

