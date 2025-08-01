No, that’s not specifically about Trump—although polling strongly indicates that Trump is also losing young Republicans by the day. That’s actually the head of an article from The Times of Israel. I’ll get to that, but first I’ll link to a directly related piece at American Conservative:

The article calls out genocide enthusiasts who falsely claim to be Christian or conservative. Some of these genocide enthusiasts claim that their support for genocide goes beyond the large cash payments they receive from Jewish Nationalists, and is somehow based in ancient Israelite and Jewish writings. Actual Christians and conservatives know better than to accept the idea that Christian faith accepts any bizarre notions embodied in ancient Jewish writings:

The whole world is witnessing the horror of the intentional starvation and killing of innocent children and women in Palestine. These grisly policies are supported by many Zionist Christians such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who claims he is biblically directed to support Israel.

Uh, it’s not just children and women. It’s innocent men, too. Genocide doesn’t discriminate.

On Sunday, another steadfast Israel supporter, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- SC), outlined one of its options: “I think Israel’s come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel and that they’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin.” (Will this include firebombing?) On Tuesday, self-professed Christian Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) posted the following on X: “Israel has no responsibility to provide any kind of aid into Gaza. They are repeatedly held to a different standard than the rest of the world.” That’s been Cotton’s consistent view throughout the Gaza war. Back in April 2024 he declared that “Israel has no responsibility to provide aid to Gaza.” Note: Western countries and the United Nations seek to provide aid to Gazans, but it must pass through Israeli checkpoints. House speaker and vocal evangelical Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) has also been a reliable supporter of the Israeli government throughout its assault on Gaza. “These calls for a ceasefire are outrageous,” he declared in November 2023. He must have missed a few Bible studies working so hard to maintain the Israel First agenda.

I doubt that Trump ever attends Bible study sessions. If he does, he never got to the Sermon on the Mount—otherwise …

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ While the world fixates on Gaza, Israel is openly shifting to annex the West Bank, militarily, bureaucratically, and cartographically. Two cabinet ministers, Katz and Levin, now admit the entire framework was prepped under Trump, with maps, legal templates, and settlement expansion ready to go. Behind a genocidal smokescreen in Gaza, ethnic cleansing in the West Bank is escalating: 40,000 Palestinians expelled, entire villages razed, Bedouins displaced, and 1,000+ killed since Oct 2023. Over 770,000 settlers now squat across 180+ settlements and 256 outposts. Even after the ICJ ruled the occupation illegal in 2024, Israel accelerated, proving again that international law is ceremonial unless enforced. Zionism is dragging out the Nakba through bureaucratic delays, settler expansions, and staged negotiations, never to resolve, only to absorb. 9:08 AM · Aug 1, 2025

Instead, Trump’s Old Testament is Jewish political money and his New Testament is polling data:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ US President Donald Trump recently warned a prominent Jewish campaign donor that his MAGA base was beginning to turn on Israel, the Financial Times reported. 6:02 AM · Jul 31, 2025

And as an avid consumer of political polling data, Trump must be getting worried. His support among Independents gets shakier by the day—what with one thing or another—so to be losing support among his base, who account for only 28% of voters, must be setting off alarm bells. It’s true that Dem support is at an all time low, but there’s well over a year to go before the mid-terms—a lot can and probably will happen in that time.

The fact that this is especially true among younger voters is enough to, well, send your Zio-sidekicks—the despicable Huckabee and R/E lawyer Witkoff—to Gaza to inspect the aid program. Remember? Trump helped dismantle the UN aid program that had been in place for many years, substituting a murderous gang of mercenaries:

WikiLeaks @wikileaks Jul 31 US Green Beret saw IDF war crimes at aid delivery sites in Gaza. “In my entire career I have never witnessed the level of brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population, an unarmed starving population,” according to US Green Beret Anthony Aguilar, who deployed to Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution sites in the Gaza strip. “Using artillery rounds, mortar rounds, tank rounds into unarmed civilians is a war crime.” “The American people need to know what the United States is involved in in Gaza. We’re not bystanders. We are a part of it. U.S. tax dollars are going towards this effort. Americans are on the ground, armed, in Gaza, engaging with Palestinians and involved in things that America needs to know about.”

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ US President be like: [US general be like:] 4:32 PM · Jul 31, 2025

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ France has blasted the US and its Gaza aid program. France has accused the US-run Gaza Humanitarian Fund, GHF, of 'bloodshed' and demands the program to cease operations. People, including children, are massacred while waiting for food.

All of which makes the Times of Israel article so interesting:

‘Losing Republicans by the day’: Support for Israel slipping among Trump’s base Younger Republicans join MAGA isolationists and Christian conservatives in calling out Jewish state as Gaza war drags on; president hasn’t adopted their more hostile rhetoric, but has taken notice

This is a fairly in depth article, so follow the link:

The Nelk Boys’ “Full Send” podcast was one of the many platforms seized by US President Donald Trump to reach younger, conservative, male audiences as he successfully ran for re-election last year. It was also the platform that the White House recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu utilize when the Israeli premier’s office sought guidance on whom he should be interviewed by in order to reach those same audiences on his trip to Washington last month. The interview itself went smoothly for Netanyahu, who was given an unchecked platform to present his views on the war in Gaza, the regime in Iran, anti-Israel protesters on college campuses, New York mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, and why he prefers a Whopper over a Big Mac. (Hopefully, his Orthodox coalition partners didn’t hear that part.) Reception of the episode, however, was disastrous. ... In an apparent attempt at damage control during a livestream the next day, one of the Nelk Boys nodded at a “good point” from a critic who commented that hosting the Israeli premier was “like having a modern-day Hitler.” The Nelk Boys then proceeded to platform for their millions of followers a series of anti-Israel, and even antisemitic, influencers who tore into Netanyahu and Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza. … Trump also recognizes the issue, reportedly telling a prominent Jewish donor recently: “My people are starting to hate Israel.” A CNN poll last month found the share of Republicans who believe Israel’s actions have been fully justified has dropped from 68 percent in 2023 to 52%. A Pew Research poll from April, meanwhile, found that while Republicans over age 50 have remained staunchly pro-Israel since 2022, the Jewish state’s unfavorability among Republican young adults climbed from 35% to 50% over those three years.

It’s to the point that, whereas in the past it was a no-brainer—pretty much literally—for GOPers and most Dems to simply clap like seals for mass murderers and voice their unreserverd support for Jewish Nationalist genocide, now GOPers up to and including Trump are starting to explore ways to thread rhetorical needles:

Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Lance Gooden tweeted, “Standing with Israel means eliminating every barbaric Hamas terrorist. It also means rejecting the killing and starvation of children in Gaza.” … Trump has used similar rhetoric to that of Gooden’s in recent days, and has publicly broken with Netanyahu over whether reports of starvation in Gaza are real. That led to a flurry of media reports declaring a rift between the two leaders that may have been more hyperbolized by journalists hoping that there is one. The president also avoided criticizing Greene [MTG] when asked on Thursday if he agreed with her “genocide” determination, sufficing instead with: “It’s terrible what’s occurring there.”

The problem these GOPers are facing is that the people they’re trying to placate 1) don’t carry the ideological blinders and baggage that their Boomer parents still carry, and 2) regularly access actual news, as opposed to the legacy MSM that their Boomer parents rely upon. That’s a deadly combination to overcome for would be Zio-gaslighters.