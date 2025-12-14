Interesting post re the state of the USN. Some readers, like me, may have seen the linked article:￼

The U.S. Navy Isn’t Losing to China at Sea — It’s Losing in the Shipyard

By any measure, the U.S. Navy should not be struggling to build ships. It has the world’s largest defense budget, unrivaled operational experience, and decades of technological leadership. And yet, as the Pentagon quietly shelves one surface‑combatant program after another, a more uncomfortable truth is emerging: America’s maritime dominance is being undone not by Beijing’s rise, but by Washington’s inability to build.

The latest casualty is the Constellation‑class frigate — once billed as the Navy’s “safe” return to proven designs after two decades of procurement fiascos. Instead, the program has followed a now‑familiar script: requirements ballooned, timelines slipped, costs soared, and the Navy pulled the plug after just two hulls. It joins the Zumwalt‑class destroyer and the Littoral Combat Ship on the growing list of 21st‑century ambitions that collapsed under their own weight.

For a service that depends on long‑term planning more than any other branch, this pattern is not just embarrassing. It’s existential.

A Navy Built on 1980s Designs Is Running Out of Time

The Navy entered the post‑Cold War era with a fleet that was large, aging, and overdue for modernization. The plan was straightforward: retire legacy hulls, build next‑generation ships, and maintain the industrial base that made the 600‑ship Navy possible.

Instead, the Navy spent the next 30 years chasing “transformational” designs that rarely made it past the PowerPoint stage.

- Zumwalt‑class: From 30 ships to 3, with their signature guns abandoned.

- LCS: A high‑speed, modular “Swiss Army knife” that turned out to be neither lethal nor reliable.

- CG(X): A next‑generation cruiser canceled before steel was ever cut.

- Constellation‑class: The supposed course correction that became yet another cautionary tale.

The result is a fleet increasingly dependent on the Arleigh Burke destroyer — a design first conceived during the Reagan administration in the 1980s. By 2035, the Navy’s surface force will look less like a modern fleet and more like a museum of late‑Cold War engineering.

Meanwhile, China Builds Like It Means It

The comparison the Navy hates to hear is also the one it can’t escape.

China’s shipyards — the largest commercial builders in the world — have become the backbone of a naval expansion unprecedented in peacetime. They produce destroyers, frigates, and corvettes the way the U.S. once produced Liberty ships: quickly, iteratively, and at scale.

Where the U.S. rewrites requirements mid‑program, China refines existing hulls.

Where the U.S. struggles to build three Zumwalts, China launches three Type 052D destroyers in a single year.

Where the U.S. debates whether it can afford a frigate, China lays down another carrier.

This isn’t about ideology or politics. It’s about industrial capacity — and the U.S. is discovering that it no longer has enough of it.

The 2035 Problem: A Shrinking Fleet Meets Expanding Obligations

The Navy’s internal projections tell a bleak story. By the mid‑2030s:

- Ticonderoga cruisers will be gone.

- Arleigh Burkes will be retiring.

- LCS will be mostly scrapped.

- New destroyers won’t arrive until the late 2030s.

- Frigate production is effectively dead.

The math is simple: the Navy will retire ships faster than it can replace them.

That’s not a strategy problem. It’s an arithmetic problem.

And arithmetic doesn’t care about Indo‑Pacific Command’s force‑presence requirements, congressional talking points, or Pentagon optimism.

The Real Crisis Isn’t China’s Rise — It’s America’s Drift

The U.S. Navy still thinks it has better technology, better training, and better operational experience than any fleet on earth. But none of that matters if the ships don’t exist.

The uncomfortable reality is that the Navy’s biggest threat is not the PLAN’s growing order of battle. It’s the Pentagon’s inability to get steel in the water.

A superpower can afford many things.

It cannot afford a shipbuilding system that fails three decades in a row.

U.S. Navy Now Wants A New Frigate And Fast

Canceling the Constellation class has left a glaring gap in the Navy’s plans, but it now says it still wants to deliver a frigate by the end of the decade.

