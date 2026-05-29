Today’s Friday, so naturally Trump has posted a new hoax “deal” to goose the markets:

Robert Pape won the race to call this nonsense out: Obviously this is a non-starter for Iran.

Steve Hanke @steve_hanke 4h￼ Commodity market guru Jeff Currie on Pres. Trump’s so-called deals with Iran: “Five deal announcements, zero closes… sell the tweet, buy the molecule.” HEADLINES LIE, MOLECULES DON’T.

Is the NYT in on the fun, or is this serious?

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon￼ I cannot tell anymore the difference between satire and reality when it comes to this administration. MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch￼ Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been integral to the failed negotiations in the Iran War, have “suggested promoting real estate projects in Tehran and an investment fund in the event a deal was reached” NYT

Anyone who buys gas or goes to a grocery store knows the disaster is more than just looming. It’s true that Saudi Arabia has greatly increased its bypass oil shipments via the Red Sea and that the UAE has made up a much smaller amount with its bypass to Fujairah, but other major Persian Gulf exporters—Kuwait, Iraq, Iran—have had their exports collapse. Saudi and US exports from inventory (which mostly go to Asia) can’t make up for the shortfall. Beyond that, the US exports are of our own very light crude, which isn’t what the world really needs—the world needs heavier grades to produce the diesel, jet fuel, and kerosene that the world runs on. And worse is coming—a senior VP at Exxon wants you to be certain about that:

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Everyone should read what Senior Vice President of Exxon Neil Chapman says about the oil price surge coming in 2-3 weeks The next wave of the energy shock is approaching fast

and US inventory is approaching “unheard of levels.”

Patty Marins makes some very sensible observations about what’s going on—not to put too fine a point on it, the world finds itself hostage to the stupidity and ego of one man (who may or may not be under blackmail). On area in which I would suggest a nuancing of Marins’ view is that, while certain Gulf countries are definitely losers, that blow could be cushioned by doing deals with Iran. Qatar—which owes Iran for past support—is leading the way. The Saudis are surely on board with that approach, too Oman is also in that group.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 31m￼ Gulf toll: Trump is no longer fighting Iran; He is fighting for what he lost in the war Before the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, approximately 130 ships passed through the Strait daily, making it one of the world’s most vital transport arteries. The Strait has now been closed for nearly three months, and various sectors of the global economy are nearing their breaking point. There is no way to balance a reduction of more than one-fifth in the flow of oil and gas, not to mention derivatives, fertilizers, helium, and other essential items. I see no prospect for the Strait’s reopening in the short term, and my readers know I have been warning about this for some time. On the contrary, while the conversation previously focused directly on reopening the Strait, the discussion must now first address the fee created by Iran, which announced cooperation with Oman to implement a $1 per barrel tax. Oman’s silence on this matter tells me they have bought into the Iranian idea, though they will not finalize anything for now. Trump did not take the news well and threatened to blow up Oman. I love Trump’s spontaneous style. Generally, he doesn’t introduce new behaviors; he simply presents them spontaneously and without polish. ... The fact is that, besides fighting for the opening of the Strait, Trump is now fighting against the existence of fees. He seems like a lone knight fighting the ghosts he himself created. Iran will not reopen the Strait, especially without a fee, until a compensation mechanism is defined to enable its reconstruction. ... We are facing a situation of managing problems that did not exist before the war and that were easily predictable. Full Article

About Oman:

The response wasn’t long in coming—and note that Iran is welcoming consultation with all neighboring states. That would apparently include even the perfidious UAE. Iran’s diplomats are running rings around Trump and his Jewish NY real estate cronies:

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi￼ In very productive call with FM @badralbusaidi, expressed Iran’s solidarity with Oman in face of any threat. We discussed Hormuz and its future administration in line with our sovereign responsibilities and international law. We welcome consultation with all neighboring states.

￼Global War Desk @GlobalNewsHQI￼ ￼ OMAN FIRES BACK AT TRUMP’S THREATS ￼￼ Oman says it will not bow to pressure or intimidation, calling recent threats “bullying” and a sign of Washington’s growing frustration in the region. The Sultanate reaffirmed its position on the conflict with Iran and signaled it has no intention of changing course under external pressure. A country known for diplomacy is now openly pushing back. ￼

The stupidity of Trump’s threat directed at Oman is that Oman has, for many years, served as an honest broker for peace among the various competing factions in the region. Burning bridges like that is just dumb. And I’d be willing to bet that most of the world recognizes the reasonableness of the emerging Iranian/Gulf regime:

Seyed Mohammad Marandi @s_m_marandi The Strait of Hormuz is not international waters, no matter how many times Western media says it is. It is Iranian and Omani territorial waters. The ruinous economic situation across the world has been imposed by Netanyahu, Zionism, and Trump.

So, with all this looming disaster, or present disaster, Trump is doing his best to keep his dwindling cultists entertained.

￼Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 This, friends, is not a parody account. This is the actual official account of the White House. Let that sink in a second. Apparently it is not just the president of the United States, who has clearly suffered significant cognitive decline, but all those in power in the administration are either suffering decline along with him, or are so infantile that they can’t tell the difference. In either case, this is not hyperbole: we are in serious trouble as a nation, because people who post things like this are also the decision makers between war and peace in the Middle East and in Europe.hour or so ￼The White House @WhiteHouse 17h They walk among us. http://ALIENS.GOV

And as if that weren’t enough:

OSINTdefender @sentdefender 20h U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed reports today by the Washington Post that work has begun to design a $250 bill featuring the portrait of President Donald J. Trump. Bessent told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that the Treasury “prepares things in advance,”

That’s not a joke, but it does show you how out of touch Trump must be if he doesn’t realize what’s coming:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 1h THE REAL REASON FOR THE “CEASEFIRE”: US depletion of precision-guided standoff munitions and air defense interceptors is MUCH DEEPER than officially acknowledged. CSIS report is the tip of the iceberg. Reality is, we need to replenish with ZERO strain on the force.

Really good 50 minute video. They’re preaching what I’ve been saying about Iran being the “Southern Front”, and also about what’s going on in the Caucasus. Free wheeling exchange: