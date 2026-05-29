Meaning In History

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Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
6h

Once again, if you go to X you have all of the sycophants talking about this great deal coming up and some of this is coming from serious accounts. I follow that seem to buy in to all of this fantasy stuff that Trump puts out.

Everything I saw today would be DOA as far as the Iranians are concerned on any type of memorandum of understanding. How much longer are the markets and people going to fall for the same trick over and over again.

Yesterday I had a meeting with my investment advisor on how to reposition some of my portfolio to take advantage of what all the misery I see coming. One thing that stood out to me yesterday morning, as I checked the price of copper, it was $6.51 a pound and going up.

The worldwide demand for copper is outstripping the supply. For instance, all of these data centers they want to build have to have an unbelievable amount of copper in them. Now you add to that what China and other countries are doing and the demand on copper is unbelievable.

I read a study done a few years ago that hypothetically, if the United States were to move totally to electric vehicle economy that we would need the copper output for 10 years to build the infrastructure to make that work. What we’re doing substituting for AI to do the same thing.

There is no way out of the trap, the United States in the world are in now it’s a forego conclusion that energy prices are going to go up, they are going to be shortages of petrochemical products. We are already seeing announcements from Exxon and shell oil company that they are going to be shortages of certain motor oil primarily synthetics.

One of the things I discussed with my investment guy yesterday was a move into some type of commodities fund, and he found me one that covers about every major commodity out there, which would theoretically pay me 5% , but I pointed out that I literally could actually double my money in a year going into a fund like that and he did not disagree.

I would say the reality on inflation, food prices, and energy prices are going to culminate in a perfect storm probably October most certainly by November.

We already know that the real price of oil is probably between 150 and $200 of barrel , we know that the futures markets have been massively manipulated, and that we are draining our SPR at a very fast rate and will have no real reserves left certainly by the end of the summer.

Lots of things to think about and hard decisions to make .

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Tamsin's avatar
Tamsin
5h

called it several weeks ago: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been integral to the failed negotiations in the Iran War, have “suggested promoting real estate projects in Tehran and an investment fund in the event a deal was reached” ~ NYT

Gaslighting is trying to drive people crazy by lying. Trying to destroy other people's hold on reality.

I hate living in these paroxysms of an utterly self-absorbed people closed in on themselves. It's a bit like perverts exposing themselves: the "high" they get from forcing other people, innocent people, other cultures not their own, to view what should remain hidden.

But for those who say Trump is losing his mind, consider that Witkoff and Kushner and Lutnick and Fink and Singer and the rest of the clan could surely make Trump stop on a dime if he was sh!tting in their bed, and they do not do so.

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