Trump seems convinced that he can bomb Iran into giving him a face saving exit from the hole he’s dug the world into.

Paulo Macro @PauloMacro￼ NYT: Iran turned down a ceasefire proposal from President Trump delivered to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, according to Iranian and Iraqi officials. This is what “Iran begging for a deal” looks like. It’s also what end of empire sht looks like.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 3h￼ ￼￼ ￼ A U.S. Air Force communications jet is crossing the Atlantic, the kind that flies ahead of large air operations... -An E-11A BACN aircraft was tracked crossing from North America out over the Atlantic, reportedly headed toward the region -The plane works as a flying relay station, letting fighters, bombers, and ground controllers talk to one another across mountains and long distances where normal radios drop out -Its purpose is stitching together big multi-aircraft packages, which is why it appears before complex operations rather than routine patrols -Open-source assessments link the movement to expected large-scale strikes on Iran in the coming days, with nothing confirmed by CENTCOM Bombers and fighters get the headlines, but nobody runs a hundred-aircraft night without something overhead keeping every one of them connected. Add it to the pile: B-1s in Britain, medics at Landstuhl, tankers over Saudi Arabia, airlifts pouring in.

Patarames @Pataramesh￼ If assets like EA-37B arrive, operations go beyond Tomahawk and B-1/B-52 stand-off munition attacks After the ￼ F-15 shot down, deep raids didn’t occur anymore ￼ But if Compass Call arrive & F-22 at Ovda ￼, the USAF is preparing to engage seriously, should the order arrive Quote￼ Defense Intelligence @DI313_ · 6h ￼ ELECTRONIC WARFARE ASSETS ARRIVE AT FAIRFORD ￼ Advanced EA-37B Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft have reportedly landed at RAF Fairford, potentially positioning them for operations supporting U.S. Central Command amid rising tensions with Iran.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 9h￼ BREAKING: Trump announces the US is about to carry out a massive attack on Iran “way bigger than Operation Epic Fury and bigger than any attack ever carried out before,” saying “we are all set for it,” and are “close to making a decision,” Trump tells Axios. BREAKING: Massive US Air Force airbridge to the Middle East underway today, with dozens of USAF transport flights moving from key bases in Europe into the region. This comes hours after Trump announced the US is about to carry out a massive attack on Iran “bigger than any attack ever carried out before.”

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ American B-1 bombers seen leaving U.K. bases, dozens more medics being sent to U.S. base in Germany. Large increase in the number of refueling aircraft deployed to Israel. Quote ￼3h BREAKING: Large scale strikes in Iran have begun.

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 5h￼ There are most likely B-1B Bombers heading to Iran right now, tankers from Romania were observed again. And several Fighter Jets were heard taking off from Israeli bases and Jordan, and an increased presence of tankers. Another limited strikes night ? Escalation ? Can’t tell, but earlier interestingly IRGC claimed that the U.S. used B-1 Bombers on Tuesday because their Tomahawk Missile stockpiles was critical. Only time will tell

Iran has a score to settle with the Brits that goes back to 1953 and before: