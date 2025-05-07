Meaning In History

Mike richards
1h

Maybe neocons have figured out that a woke US military is no use to israel, so that segment of America must be left intact. Brisrael waives the rules-based order.

Its Just Me
1h

From American Conservative.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/want-more-kids-make-cheaper-minivans/

