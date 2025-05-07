The short version is that the SCOTUS, 6-3, stayed the lower court injunction banning the regime from weeding out mentally ill people from the ranks. What that means in legalese is that the SCOTUS is telling any courts lower than the SCOTUS that the SCOTUS will rule for the regime if the case ever winds up in front of them. Apparently the SCOTUS must’ve figured that the military is too important to the country to wait for the lower courts to get this right. That’s my guess.
Here’s a slightly longer account:
Supreme Court Lets Trump Admin Ban Trans Troops As Hegseth Says "We're Done With That Sh*t"
I’ll editorialize briefly. This is the kind of stuff that most people think will MAGA. Not that genocide shit. That is all.
Maybe neocons have figured out that a woke US military is no use to israel, so that segment of America must be left intact. Brisrael waives the rules-based order.
From American Conservative.
