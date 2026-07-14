Remember this?

Trump now: “I’m attacking Iran in hope that they ask for a deal”

3 days ago: “Iran wants to make a deal so badly”

Tonight it looks like the US is on the defensive. Iran is systematically taking apart US bases. All of Iran’s important sites are underground and well protected. American air bases are, by their nature, out in the open and vulnerable.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼

The E-3G AWACS operated near Jordan tonight ... also unusual, normally operate near Kuwait or other GCC state.

*AWACS aircraft are able to detect, track, identify and report potentially hostile aircraft/missile/drone, as well as to provide command and control of fighter jets.

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US Navy P-8 Poseidon takes off from Aqaba, Jordan, to the Persian Gulf.

3 x US Air Force C-130H circling near King Faisal Air Base, Al Jafr, very unusual.. it has to do something with latest strikes on the bases.

Its weird cause these ones are not refueling variants, so maybe circling to avoid getting hit on the ground.

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Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces targeted the U.S. Muwaffaq Salti Air Base 1-2 hours ago. – Statement

- F/A-18 Fighter Jets

- Accommodation building

- & a large warehouse of equipment were targeted by kamikaze drones.

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Explosions heard in Jordan.

Possible Ballistic Missiles launched in coordination with the arrival of Kamikaze Drones fired earlier.

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11m￼

Here you go.

￼Kuwait, Shahed-136 striking a depot already on fire.