Meaning In History

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Joe's avatar
Joe
6h

MATH IS THE KEY - 2 Missiles A Day - is pretty much all it takes

A War of Munitions v A War of Attrition

US is no doubt able to stand off and bomb Iran from the air all day and for a good while

US can do tremendous damage to Iran - that is not argued

The most important thing to remember is that IRAN need only be able to fire ONE (1) missile or TWO (2) missiles against Israel Each Day - for say the next 3 - 6 months.

Each missile stops: - People from going to work ( puts people in air shelters ) stops deliveries of goods and services, stops tourism in its tracks, stops foreign investment, and stops rebuilding of already damaged buildings much less construction of new ones. While Increasing insurance and other costs AND increasing emigration ( people are leaving ).

Israel is not making money these days, not enough to support their economy and buy weapons.

Israel is broke - except for the money US is giving them.

I bet of the $ 200 Billion requested by US - at least 1/2 of that is going to Israel.

-- I opine, if Iran sits back and fires just 2 missiles a day - they can shut the whole thing down, the missiles to not have to do that much damage - they simply have to continue with a few a day.

. So the only issue is - will the US bomb infrastructure like Gaza, like Dresden, such that everything civilian is destroyed - other than that, I do not see a chance for the US or Israel.

.

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Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
4hEdited

" If Iranian strike tempo is dwindling to zero, the US is winning; otherwise it is losing outright."

The same people who told Trump et al that Iran was weak; the same people who told you decapitation strike + provoked protests would rile people to topple government; the same people who told you THIS IS THE MOMENT -- those same people are telling you "Iranian strike tempo is dwindling to zero."

--

Remember that old song,

"Old Hickory said we could take 'em by su-prize

If we didn't fire our muskets 'til we looked 'em in the eye.

We held our fire 'til we see their faces well

Then we loaded up our squirrel guns and we really gave 'em --

Well

We fired our guns and the British kept a-comin

'Wasn't nigh as many as there was a while ago.

We fired once more and they begin to runnin'

Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of [Oman, where USS Abe Lincoln is hiding out]

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