Having claimed that skeptics like me had “egg on the face” because Robert Barnes said something or other to “confirm” the Pepe/LJ story about Iran getting a nuke from Pakistan, Larry Johnson has now walked that back. Without apology.

Larry Johnson : Israel Spying on Trump !

Judge: I want to read what Trump said at 6:30.

Judge: What are they agreeing on, Larry?

LJ: Uh, well, they’re going to meet Iran’s agreements.

Judge: What Iran’s demands?

LJ: One, it will be, United States will secure full proof and, and, uh, that Iran is not going to develop, will not field, or whatever progress it’s made with respect to developing a nuclear weapon that’ll give that up, and that, Iran has, didn’t want a nuke in the first place.

Judge: Well, what about the device that you and, um, Pepe reported the president of Iran mentioned in a conversation to the head of the Pakistani army?

LJ: I don’t know. I, all, all we know is that, that’s what he told, that’s what he told the, the, prime minister and then told, then the foreign minister told that to Marco Rubio, and that, you know, the Trump administration heard the conversation between Pezeshkian and Sharif the prime minister of Pakistan that, that if, that Iran was ready to detonate a weapon to prove that it had one, if--and it was if--if the, the, these attacks, attacks continued on Beirut and, and, the blockade continued against Iran. Now, and, and, the question was and still is did, did, is that one that Iran has actually developed it’s deployable ready to go, is it one that they just have to do a final assembly and it’s ready to go, but within this is, the United States has now made it its priority to try to say, Okay, we don’t want any, any, nuke anywhere and, you know, Iran’s going to insist on guarantees as well for itself.