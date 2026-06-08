LJ Walks Back Paki - Iran Nuke Story
Having claimed that skeptics like me had “egg on the face” because Robert Barnes said something or other to “confirm” the Pepe/LJ story about Iran getting a nuke from Pakistan, Larry Johnson has now walked that back. Without apology.
Larry Johnson : Israel Spying on Trump !
Judge: I want to read what Trump said at 6:30.
Judge: What are they agreeing on, Larry?
LJ: Uh, well, they’re going to meet Iran’s agreements.
Judge: What Iran’s demands?
LJ: One, it will be, United States will secure full proof and, and, uh, that Iran is not going to develop, will not field, or whatever progress it’s made with respect to developing a nuclear weapon that’ll give that up, and that, Iran has, didn’t want a nuke in the first place.
Judge: Well, what about the device that you and, um, Pepe reported the president of Iran mentioned in a conversation to the head of the Pakistani army?
LJ: I don’t know. I, all, all we know is that, that’s what he told, that’s what he told the, the, prime minister and then told, then the foreign minister told that to Marco Rubio, and that, you know, the Trump administration heard the conversation between Pezeshkian and Sharif the prime minister of Pakistan that, that if, that Iran was ready to detonate a weapon to prove that it had one, if--and it was if--if the, the, these attacks, attacks continued on Beirut and, and, the blockade continued against Iran. Now, and, and, the question was and still is did, did, is that one that Iran has actually developed it’s deployable ready to go, is it one that they just have to do a final assembly and it’s ready to go, but within this is, the United States has now made it its priority to try to say, Okay, we don’t want any, any, nuke anywhere and, you know, Iran’s going to insist on guarantees as well for itself.
Right. So “Iran was ready to detonate a [nuke] to prove that it had one”. And then what? Who was Iran going to nuke if the attacks on Beirut continued and the US blockade stayed in place? Or were they going to nuke Israel only if Israel bombed Beirut, and then Iran bombed Israel with conventional missiles, and then Israel attacked Iran? Or …? And having—supposedly—sent a message that they already have a nuke, Iran is going to bargain that away? Just like they bargained away their enriched uranium and turned it over to Trump? Oh, wait …
Never say never, but I don’t expect any agreement.
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Toward the end of the Judge video LJ said something interesting:
The other day [Iran] carried out an attack which I'm told damaged an extremely sensitive, extremely important, US capability in Bahrain. I was not told the full nature of it, just that it had the Joint Staff sick. They were just in a panic that Iran took this out. And part of their panic was [that] the only way Iran could have known about this place or this location, this site, was through the Russian or Chinese intelligence assistance to Iran.
There'll Be No Iran Deal /Matt Hoh & Lt Col Daniel Davis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcCCOGSJBOs