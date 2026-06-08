Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

Toward the end of the Judge video LJ said something interesting:

The other day [Iran] carried out an attack which I'm told damaged an extremely sensitive, extremely important, US capability in Bahrain. I was not told the full nature of it, just that it had the Joint Staff sick. They were just in a panic that Iran took this out. And part of their panic was [that] the only way Iran could have known about this place or this location, this site, was through the Russian or Chinese intelligence assistance to Iran.

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Mark Wauck
3h

There'll Be No Iran Deal /Matt Hoh & Lt Col Daniel Davis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcCCOGSJBOs

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