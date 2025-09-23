Meaning In History

TomA
I begin by asking myself, is the FBI incompetent or corrupt? The FBI is the big leagues of law enforcement, so I have trouble believing in the incompetence option. And the organization is documented to have been corrupted many times in its history. If the latter, then are Patel and Bongino frauds? Or have they been compromised? Compare the resources thrown at the J6ers with the efforts expended on the Kirk shooting. The former received orders of magnitude more effort in a blatantly political long term assignment that did tangible harm to the our Republic. Where are the FBI whistleblowers on this? Have they all been purged? As a nation, we will rebound from Kirk's assassination. But can we long survive a persistently corrupted FBI? We deserve better than this.

Mike richards
After experiencing Erika Kirk's beautiful, deeply touching and vastly significant tribute to Charlie, and then watching PDJT's speech, I wonder if the President realizes that he's blown it, that he will never be so remembered, because he has taken the side of extreme international violence. He can redeem himself by a mea culpa and reversing course. I hope he does.

