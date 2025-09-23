A variety of readers have been asking me, What’s up with Larry Johnson’s take on the Kirk assassination? I’m not sure, but the good news is that LJ has listened to his readers, has consulted with friends who have—at a minimum—broad experience, and has reexamined his initial views.

We’re dealing with highly technical areas here. Ballistics as a discipline has multiple branches and it isn’t possible to just pick it all up by reading an article or two or watching a video. I hope the video with the Navy SEAL snipers yesterday made that clear—WAGs are not helpful, and that’s why I have tried to remain firmly behind any leading edge of speculation. I’ve tried to base my views on verifiable data without pushing the implications beyond what can be justified.

In Larry’s article today,

he touches on several topics in a way that’s accessible to general readers.

For starters, just one glance at the photograph that leads the article—it depicts an older military type of .30-06—should convince anyone that, while a rifle of this type can be disassembled, it’s just not possible in the time frame and circumstances we’re dealing with—taking a shot, disassembly, exit the roof in a matter of seconds. If you’ll recall the Navy SEAL guys from the video yesterday, they rightly laughed at that notion. I can assure readers that, although more modern hunting rifles may be more easily disassembled than that older type, even modern hunting rifles chambered in .30-06 are simply not susceptible to rapid disassembly. Any firearm of this sort that is susceptible to rapid disassembly would, in my opinion, probably be relatively expensive specialist equipment—perhaps even custom made. Not the sort of weapon Robinson would likely possess. As a reminder, I have still not seen any reliable accounts that indicate Robinson was in any way a shooting expert. The fact that the rifle connected to Robinson wasn’t even his own should give anyone pause before asserting that he could make a shot that the Navy SEAL snipers adamantly maintained would not have been an easy one.

LJ also addresses an issue that I have not wanted to waste time on—the palm pistol WAG. I spent close to thirty years training fairly intensively with a variety of handguns (and some shoulder weapons), so I have some notion of what’s involved here. No one familiar with handguns could accept the palm pistol WAG that is now widespread on the internet. I’ll quote LJ on that, because his views mirror what my own have been and what the experts in the videos I’ve presented have said:

For starters, it was not a palm-pistol that delivered the fatal shot. The ballistic sound recorded on film when Charlie was shot is not consistent with a pistol. But beyond the problems with the sound, a palm-pistol is a point-and-shoot weapon and it is not a firearm that allows for pinpoint accuracy. If you are seven yards away from the target — and you are shooting at a bullseye — you are not likely to hit the bullseye. Even the most skilled pistol shooters have trouble hitting a two-inch target at 25 yards and beyond. I have double-checked my thinking with one of my FBI Hostage Rescue Team buddies and he agrees.

Again, I present videos only when I believe they will be informational and even educational. I ask readers to please take those videos seriously. I tentatively presented my own WAG of the type of weapon that could have been involved—a somewhat hybrid firearm. If you listened to the Navy SEAL snipers, you’ll recall their view on what the recorded report of the shot signifies: it was definitely not a .30-06 round (that’s something I’ve stressed all along, for various reasons); but the shot did come from some sort of rifle, rather than a handgun; it appears from the lack of an echo effect that the shooter’s position muffled the shot’s report—indicating that the shot was taken from a position back from an open window.

Lastly, I want to bring up an important incident that featured in the videos I’ve viewed and those I’ve linked: the incident of the witness who was hustled away from the microphone. The witness, who claimed to have been three rows back from Kirk, stated that he clearly heard the shot coming from his left, i.e., Kirk’s right. In the video with the Navy SEAL sniper, that claim is considered to be highly credible for specific reasons—first, because there was only one shot rather than a confusing series of shots; second, because—in combination with the single shot—the somewhat muffled nature of the report made pinpointing easier.

That’s all for now. This is where the available data takes us at this point. It’s far from complete, but it seems to point to important, even if somewhat tentative, conclusions.