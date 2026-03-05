Today’s another day on which I’ll be occupied, i.e., busy, in the morning. It’s a big day because, after the Senate collapse to Jewish Nationalist war demands yesterday, the House gets its chance to stand up for the Constitution today. From a rational standpoint—I know, what’s rationality got to do with this?—they have some serious things to discuss. Yesterday we heard that Iran has its eyes on Dimona, the center of Israel’s nuclear program. Yes, Virginia, Israel has a massive nuclear program that it totally illegal, unlike Iran. So we should talk about the whole nuclear issue.

Let’s ease into the main issue with some brief reflections by Patty Marins. Marins discusses the war on Iran as an asymmetric war from the Iranian side. But her main point is that it sure looks like this war won’t end any time soon:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 9h￼ There is no fast war against a large nation. Get ready for heavy economic global turbulences as I did mention in my previous articles. Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork 10h BREAKING: CENTCOM is asking the Pentagon to send more military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days but likely through September - POLITICO

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 9h￼ Iran is aiming to exert economic pressure to gain a military advantage. It does appear to be genuinely planning for a prolonged war. My intuition is that the US and Israel will soon target Iran’s electricity and gas supplies. George Papadopoulos @GeorgePapa19 ￼BREAKING: Drones attacking Georgian territory and specifically the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline network which is 30% of Israel’s oil source My sources in the region confirmed that the ballistic missile fired toward Turkey yesterday was designed to cripple the oil terminal and today’s attack is designed to cripple the weak spot of the pipeline

Well, this is what our ruling class signed up for when they sold their souls to Jewish Nationalists. It’s crazy, it makes no sense from any rational standpoint, but we’re not talking about rationality here and it IS HAPPENING. The only way out from the Jewish Nationalist standpoint is MORE VIOLENCE. That’s always their “solution.” Meanwhile the American POTUS seems more involved with issues of interior decorating. Yikes!

Now, Philip Pilkington looks at that Politico report of a projected 100 Day War—or maybe until August, or maybe …—and he suggests that the longer this war goes on the more likely it is that Iran will produce nuclear weapons. We’ve heard that the new Supreme Leader in Iran is inclined in that direction, as is the leadership of the IRGC. Consider what PP has to say. Will some responsible person in NatSec circles—if there is one--be able to get Trump’s attention back from the pressing issue of whether to have doors to his new ballroom or just keep the “golden drapes” and get him to consider more existential issues for the rest of us? We live in hope, right? It’s not looking good right now.

https://x.com/philippilk/status/2029501898718355876 1/ ￼￼ The reality of the Iran War is that there are zero victory conditions for the United States. Given the new timelines being released by the Pentagon, if the US could “win” the war it would merely result in Washington DC being attacked with nuclear weapons. 2/ At the beginning of the war Iran did not have nuclear weapons. The time horizon for a win ranged from one day to two weeks. In this time horizon America could have, in theory, achieved a victory without annihilation. 3/ Iran is a nuclear threshold state. They have done this strategically. They wanted to adhere to agreements not to go nuclear while keeping the option to go nuclear in their back pocket in case of emergency. What is happening now is the emergency. 4/ How quickly could Iran develop a warhead? No one knows for sure. But the estimates you see of a few months to a year are likely wrong. They are thrown out to play down the nuclear risk in Iran to prevent conflict. 5/ In reality, Iran could probably build a warhead in a few weeks. The Pentagon’s new timeline for the war is months. You do the math. 6/ What about a delivery system to hit DC? Some reports suggest that Iran already tested one in January. 7/ But even if this is false, it is trivial for Iran to turn its Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) designs into a true ICBM. For the most part it is like an engineer turning a design for a 100 horsepower car into a 500 horsepower truck: you just scale up. 8/ Apart from scaling up, the other engineering problem is ensuring heat-shielding to allow re-entry. This technology is trivial in 2026. If Iranian engineers haven’t figured it out they could just ask North Korea to email them the designs. 9/ How does this go nuclear? My guess is that Iran’s loss condition would be having its decentralised command and control degraded to the point of dysfunction. Luckily for those of us who don’t want to see DC nuked this probably won’t happen. 10/ But if it did, it raises the interesting possibility of who has the nuclear football. Is it the new Ayatollah? Is it a regional IRGC commander? We simply do not know. That is what makes the Trump administration’s actions so reckless. 11/ It is more likely that this war will end with a whimper: a humiliating attritional defeat for the US and the destruction of its bases in the region. But if I’m wrong about that it’ll end with a very big bang.

By and large, I agree.

Here’s some food for thought that I gleaned from my reading and listening yesterday: