When the Anglo Zionists published their fake story about what Trump didn’t actually say to Putin—because the phone call never took place—the contents of that fake story were the Anglo Zionists telling Trump what his policy towards Russia needs to be. No matter what Trump said over the course of the campaign.

When Netanyahu falsely claimed to have spoken to Trump and that Trump is on the same page as Netanyahu regarding Iran, that was the Anglo-Zionists telling Trump what his policy towards Iran needs to be. No matter what Trump said over the course of the campaign.

When the Anglo Zionists put out multiple “reports” of who will occupy what position in Trump 2.0, that is the Anglo Zionists telling Trump who the acceptable candidates are.

The obvious question, then, is: Or else … what? The Anglo Zionists surrendering power is not one of the options.

They did try to kill him twice. At least. Or do you think it’s coincidence that Melania won’t be meeting with Doc Jill—who was BFF with the woman at Secret Service?

Trump knows all this. Putin and other world leaders probably do, too. How about We the People?