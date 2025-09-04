Meaning In History

kim
4h

......It is now too difficult to believe the narrative that "President Trump is being lied to and misled"...... he cannot be that stupid or ignorant. It is now becoming evident that he is just as corrupt as the rest of them. Now what? It seems there is no "Law" anymore.......

Richard Roskell
3h

I point out that US presidents have been ordering the unlawful killing of “suspected terrorists” for at least 25 years. Along with thousands of innocent civilian bystanders as well. Obama even ordered the murder of a teenage US citizen in Yemen.

In other words, the hand-wringing over this latest act of government terrorism is much too little and much too late. America’s government is already a gangster. It shed its disguise long ago and Americans just collectively shrugged.

