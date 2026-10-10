I’ll frontload an article about the effects Trump’s antics are having on GOPers, before getting to the lastest antic, which is another supposed major energy deal to save Americans from the consequences of Trump’s wars for Jewish Nationalism. This article originally appeared in the NYT:

‘He’s Not Making Sense’: How Trump Has Alienated Voters for the G.O.P. If Democrats make big gains in the midterm elections in four weeks, it may not only be because their most loyal voters come out in force, ... Instead, the Democrats’ dream blue wave could come from Republicans who sour on President Trump and stay home. It already has a name: the red undertow. Across the country, signs are emerging of an enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans, even among those who consider themselves likely to vote. A stretch of rural southwest Michigan — long a Republican stronghold — illustrates the point, ... “People are just more focused on everyday life,” said Lindsay Kronemeyer, 35, a conservative Christian mother of two who works in the construction industry. “I don’t hear the chatter on the Republican side of ‘Trump this, Trump that.’ He’s just not there in my head anymore.” Jim Pasek, a retired pharmaceutical plant maintenance worker who lives in the tiny town of Gobles, Mich., was baffled by a president he has voted for twice. “He’s not making sense,” Mr. Pasek, 80, said. “It confuses me, and then I just get disgusted and tune out.” The idea of the red undertow was introduced last month by the political analyst Charlie Cook, who argued that the Democratic brand was still underwater, but that this election was not about a rising Democratic tide. It was about a drowning Trump brand. … In nearly three dozen interviews in Western Michigan, a sense of fatigue was constant, and that feeling goes beyond that region. “President Trump has been saying, ‘Vote as if I was on the ballot,’ and that’s exactly what I’m going to do — not vote,” said Brandon Tremaine, 24, a graduate student in Texas who voted for Mr. Trump in 2020. “You do not campaign on being the ticket of peace and start a war of choice that is directly hurting Americans here at home and gotten Americans killed overseas.” …

So who thinks Brandon Tremaine will even read, much less be impressed, by Trump’s latest wacky screed? It’s more of the same “peace president” gag he ran on. Fool me once …

I left it in an unreadable size to save you the trouble.

But the latest antic that’s actually getting talked about is the Big Beautiful Russian Diesel Deal. This is another energy deal that’s a drop in the bucket, but is designed to fool people for a few days. Maybe. Actually, I think people are so tuned out that they’re no longer paying attention. Trump is pushing on a string, trying to reverse the polls. But here’s an OK Ukrainian take on how silly this is:

Yuliia Pavytska @JPavytska￼ Have you all seen Trump’s announcement of his SUPER PUTIN DEAL? Russia promises to immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel to the market, including the US, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November. Then come promises of EVEN BIGGER volumes. Because the deal has to be HUGE. At least in the post. OFAC, of course, wasted no time issuing a temporary waiver until April 7 to accommodate the president’s latest “GENIUS” deal. Except the BIG DEAL is not actually that big. More of a stage prop. Very Trump. Let’s do the maths. Actual numbers. TERRIBLE, I know. 300,000 tonnes is roughly 2.2 million barrels of diesel. 500,000 tonnes is roughly 3.7 million barrels. …

IOW, that’s equivalent to maybe three VLCCs, a few days’ worth, a figurative drop in the bucket of diesel needs in America.

Now for another comparison. Russia’s average monthly diesel exports last year were 18.3 million barrels. The promised deliveries amount to just 12% and 20% of that volume, respectively. … The political logic is clear. The war with Iran and high fuel prices are a bad backdrop for the elections. One would hope politically FATAL, at this point. The administration desperately needs a story about how the president is about to FIX EVERYTHING. Preferably IMMEDIATELY. Preferably without explaining how we got here in the first place. So perhaps the main product of this deal is not even diesel. It is another attempt to calm the market with a BIG, BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCEMENT. Let’s see how much credibility these announcements still have. …

Here’s the supposed behind the scenes stuff:

￼WarMonitor￼￼ @WarMonitor3￼ Details have now emerged of why the US and Russia reportedly reached diesel deal after fallout with Ukraine over strikes on refineries-AXIOS US reportedly asked Ukraine 6 times to stop strikes Ukraine refused and continued.

US then with Kushner and Witkoff threatened to cut Ukraine from intelligence sharing.

Ukraine counter offered asking for a ceasefire on energy infrastructure which was rejected.

Deal was then reached.

IOW:

Trump thinks the world revolves around him.

That includes the world responding to his electoral ploys.

It also includes the rest of the world being proxies for Trump.

The Ukro-Nazis think the world revolves around their hatred for Russians.

That hatred trumps Trump’s political woes.

Ukraine no longer sees itself as a proxy.

Inevitable crackup.

That may or may not be true, but it kinda works for our purposes. Anyone with personal experience with Slavs will find it difficult to believe that they would ever be obedient proxies and nothing more. But here’s the problem with this narrative. The intel for the Ukrainian strikes comes via the CIA:

This is Trump world. A total shit show.

Meanwhile …

Out there in the real world where energy shortages develop and have consequences:￼