Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
Oct 10

Will Schryver @imetatronink

17h￼

￼ It is rumored Russia and Iran are colluding to defeat US sanctions by having Iran ship diesel to Russia, payment for which is obtained from Russian diesel sales into the global market.

Therefore, it is possible any increased supply in global markets could be Iranian exports.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
Oct 10

If Republicans lose the Senate & House, what are the chances Trump gets impeached for everything we hate? Probably zero. He will get impeached for something minimal. They will not touch the big ticket items as it would put every administration at risk.

I keep hearing Saudi Arabia and Israel are close to collapse. I have also heard Iran has spoken with various tribes. So if SA does collapse, there are long standing families in place to equally divide up the revenue. I guess time will tell.

Israel seems like nothing more than a flop house for Anglo-Zionists. I am realizing more and more they control the world infrastructure via the City of London and Wall Street.

Is the U.S. Military anything more than the strong arm of Wall Street? General Smedley Butler exposed that is what the Navy was almost 100 years ago. Looking through that lens makes sense of the U.S. & UK partnering in military efforts. See resources, create propaganda, regime change, steal resources, turn citizens into perpetual tax slaves via IMF loans to rebuild, pick a new resource rich country. Then say “they hate us for our freedom”.

Are we just serfs in the field who work harder believing we have self determination? If I recall, we pay more in taxes than Egyptian slaves did. Our harder work just lines our rulers pockets more.

Circling back to Trump. If they do go after him, what about Kushner, Lutnick, Bessent etc. Trump only has a few years left. Why not sell out the people to make his kids rich? It would seem holding everyone accountable would be the only chance at correcting behavior.

I can’t imagine voting again at this point. It’s a game we cannot win. I suppose I could write in “Ron Paul” again.

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