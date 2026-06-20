The breaking news is that, after a day of back and forth, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Sputnik @SputnikInt 1h￼ ￼Iran announces closure of the Strait of Hormuz The strategic waterway has been closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged US breaches of the ceasefire agreement and Israel’s ongoing military operations in southern Lebanon, IRIB reports citing Iran’s Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya. The command warned this is only the “first step,” signaling further measures if the situation escalates.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 3h Everyone should see this IRGC is publicly warning Iran’s foreign minister not to resume talks with US and shut Hormuz IRGC has all the guns No wonder Iran not showing up in Switzerland The war is far from being in the rear view mirror . IRGC-affiliated media says ‘no justification’ for US talks, urges Hormuz closure

Remember when Trump sank Iran’s navy? Well, it turns out that Iran has a navy suitable to its needs—and it was never sunk.

What’s going on?

It should be clear that the fundamentals haven’t changed. It remains that there is no military solution for USrael and that that military combo is under serious strain. Of even greater concern, the economic fundamentals continue to worsen:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 37m This is really quite frightening. We have around 60 days of reserves left and then the economy goes off a cliff. Bigly.

Multiple usually reliable analysts are predicting that active war will restart—examples:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon Jun 17￼ PREDICTION: The war resumes soon.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 42m￼ ￼ With the Iranians having now closed the Strait of Hormuz again, it’s looking as if the war will likely resume before the weekend is over.

Prof Pape, of course, keeps shouting: Escalation Trap!

And yet …

MoloMonitor ￼@MoloWarMonitor 3h￼ Two oil tankers can be seen docked at Kharg Island Terminal, presumably loading crude oil, on Sentinel-2 satellite imagery, 20/06/2026. In the waters east of the island around 20 tankers are lining up waiting to load oil. . MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼Iranian Oil Tankers returning from China or other East Asian ports are docked at Kharg Island Terminal, AIS switched on.

That doesn’t look like an expectation of war, and:

Clash Report @clashreport 33m￼ Netanyahu and Katz ordered the Israeli military to cease fire while remaining in areas under its control in southern Lebanon. Source: N12 . JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland today as preparations continue for talks with Iran.

Here’s my cautious stab at explaining what’s going on. We’ll find out soon enough.

The fundamentals that forced Trump to drop his song and dance delaying tactics and accede to the MOU remain fully force—and will for the indefinite future. However, having signed on to the MOU, Trump is now launching a new song and dance ploy in which he attempts to nibble at the edges of the MOU to try to alter it in practice, thus changing the facts on the ground, despite the actual terms. Thus, he’s trying to maintain some degree of US control over traffic through Hormuz—to try to keep some skin in that game. In Lebanon Trump claims to control Israel—and Israel continues its attacks. But now we hear that maybe Israel will cease fire but will remain in situ. That looks like Trump trying to placate his Jewish Nationalist funders by trying to change the MOU—in its practical application—from respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty to a ceasefire in place.

If this speculative stab is correct, then the Trump ploy rests upon the supposition that Iran needs the MOU’s reopening of oil flow and revenue badly enough to turn a blind eye to some violations of the MOU. Iran is signaling that they won’t play that game. The ball is back in Trump’s court.