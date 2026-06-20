Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
6h

I just started listening to Crooke and Diesen, and it seems to me that Crooke, too, suspects that this is Trump's game.

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Mark Wauck
7h

This is a game to allow Israel to stay in Lebanon and then there will be future violations.

Brandon Weichert￼

I wonder if this meant Trump finally put on his Big Boy Pants and threatened Israeli aid.

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RT @RT_com

1h

￼ Netanyahu ORDERS IDF to HOLD FIRE in southern Lebanon, while REMAINING in the Yellow Line area — Israeli Channel 12

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