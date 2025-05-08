Meaning In History

Stephen McIntyre
7h

Interesting that we have all of this hand wringing over Iran and its possible nuclear development program. Yet at this moment, we have two countries with nuclear bombs engaged in a preliminary war and I am talking about Pakistan in India yet the media doesn’t seem to be reporting on this and the possibilities that this could go hot.

You have a perfect example. There are two countries who shouldn’t have nuclear capability at all, so we’re going to tolerate them having nuclear capability that we may have to tolerate Iran also with the possibility of nuclear capability.

And then what about Israel? We know it has nuclear weapons why do we tolerate them having nuclear weapons is that one of the things that John Kennedy killed? Was he wanted to stop there nuclear development program.

The fact of the matter is that there is too much hypocrisy in mendacity all over the place there is no concerted policy whatsoever here.

I also agree we have lost our more authority, not only in dealing with Israel and Gaza, but with the Ukraine and Russia.

Whether you agree with it or not, the Trump presidency is imploding as we watch. he came in with great promise and has absolutely thrown all of the possibilities away in a little over three months.

Until we break the chains that seem to bind us to Israel and the Neocon Zionist that seem to be in control of our foreign policy we are never going to be able to recover from the disastrous mistakes that we are making.

Ray-SoCa
7h

Hmm, Waltz sister in law is out as surgeon general.

https://lastcampaign.substack.com/p/trumps-surgeon-general-pick-distorted

