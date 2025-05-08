This is pretty weak stuff:
Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand
Apparently it's going to be the UK (https://nytimes.com/2025/05/07/business/economy/trump-trade-britain.html…) which, if confirmed, would make his hyping of it absolutely hilarious given the Brits had been dying to make a trade deal with the U.S. ever since Brexit and the U.S. had so far refused to do so. So essentially it looks like what he wants to present as a "major" victory in his trade war is him giving Britain what it's been desperate for since 2016.
The White House @WhiteHouse
Here’s Veep Vance explaining why Iran shouldn’t have the capacity to enrich uranium:
Adam Schwarz @AdamJSchwarz￼
Vance: "Which regime in the world has civil nuclear power and enrichment without having a nuclear weapon? The answer is - no one."
Germany, Netherlands, Brazil and Japan all have civil nuclear power and the ability to enrich uranium. None have nuclear weapons.
Japan is definitely a “threshold” country. Dunno about the others.
This next seems rather remarkable to me. I don’t follow the FT, but I always took it to be a kind of organ for the Anglo-Zionist establishment. And yet:
Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand
The FT is right. Gaza will be seen by history as the collapse of any remaining Western claims to moral authority. There is no recovering from that.
Here in the US, MTG’s recent tweets appear to be gaining traction. The House had to pull the bill on criminalizing boycotting Israel by normal Americans.
We’re also learning more about the Red Sea climbdown:
Saudi Arabia Pressed Trump To Stop Attacks On Yemen Ahead Of Visit
Saudi Arabia has been lobbying the US to stop all US attacks on Yemen ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom, warning that it would create an "embarrassing situation" for Riyadh and the US, Middle East Eye can reveal.
Saudi Arabia has resisted the US bombing campaign in Yemen since the Biden administration began strikes in 2024, but their insistence that attacks stop picked up last week as they became more concerned about the scope of the strikes, two US officials told MEE on the condition of anonymity. "Trump appears to be meeting a Saudi ‘ask’ to stop strikes ahead of his visit," one of the US officials told MEE.
The US strikes also came under intense criticism from some of Trump’s closest allies, such as media personality Tucker Carlson and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Interesting that we have all of this hand wringing over Iran and its possible nuclear development program. Yet at this moment, we have two countries with nuclear bombs engaged in a preliminary war and I am talking about Pakistan in India yet the media doesn’t seem to be reporting on this and the possibilities that this could go hot.
You have a perfect example. There are two countries who shouldn’t have nuclear capability at all, so we’re going to tolerate them having nuclear capability that we may have to tolerate Iran also with the possibility of nuclear capability.
And then what about Israel? We know it has nuclear weapons why do we tolerate them having nuclear weapons is that one of the things that John Kennedy killed? Was he wanted to stop there nuclear development program.
The fact of the matter is that there is too much hypocrisy in mendacity all over the place there is no concerted policy whatsoever here.
I also agree we have lost our more authority, not only in dealing with Israel and Gaza, but with the Ukraine and Russia.
Whether you agree with it or not, the Trump presidency is imploding as we watch. he came in with great promise and has absolutely thrown all of the possibilities away in a little over three months.
Until we break the chains that seem to bind us to Israel and the Neocon Zionist that seem to be in control of our foreign policy we are never going to be able to recover from the disastrous mistakes that we are making.
Hmm, Waltz sister in law is out as surgeon general.
https://lastcampaign.substack.com/p/trumps-surgeon-general-pick-distorted