It’s a crazy world out there—all you need to do is listen to the constantly shifting narratives. And those shifting narratives aren’t coming from Iran. Iran continues to insist that they’re not interested in ceasefires or, indeed, in negotiations. The US military is continuing to deny, officially, what’s going on, but confirmation from open sources now indicates that multiple radars have been destroyed by Iran: The Great Blinding. Sadly, the House has abdicated its constitutional role and refused to call Trump to account for this patently illegal war—and this in the face of overwhelming American opposition to a war that one man started. Well, in a formal sense.

Here are a few quick takes that should give a feel for what must be going on behind the scenes—panic.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 1h NEW: ￼￼ Trump: “We will not accept a new Iranian leader who continues Khamenei’s policies. Continuing his policies will force us to return to war within 5 years” . Trump: “I have to be involved in choosing Iran’s next leader. Just like with in Venezuela.”

Return to war in 5 years? From what bases?

This is a gun to the head of King Dollar:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 43m￼ BREAKING: ￼Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar are discussing withdrawing from contracts with the U.S. - Financial Times They want to cancel future investment commitments in the U.S. to alleviate some of the economic strain imposed upon them by the Iran war

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron 37m￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The US struck Minab Girls Elementary School, killing 175 pupils in Iran couple of days ago - A New York Times investigation reveals

A tribute to the schoolgirls murdеred by the United States.

Down Mexico way:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 4h￼ After evacuating bases and hiding military personnel in hotels, which were subsequently bombed, the United States has closed its embassies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The lack of planning and growing desperation are becoming increasingly evident, with rising oil and gas prices and the collapse of Asian markets. The solution they’ve found? Escalate the bombings and drag more countries into the conflict, a measure that has so far failed to produce any success. Increasing the bombings will not bring any victory. …

￼Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC￼ Many are still in denial about Western defense industrial production. This piece has a longer explanation, but here are a couple of paragraphs: “GDP is but one measure of economic mass, and often a misleading one. For instance, except in extreme comparisons between the richest and poorest nations, GDP says little about the economic wellbeing and day-to-day quality of life of a regular person. It says even less about a country’s capacity to make war. Again, what matters in combat is the force that can be brought to bear and at the specific time and place it is needed. A similar logic applies to the production and distribution of armaments. In Western nations, GDP consists largely of things like professional services, real estate, and non-military government spending. In other words, collective GDP cannot be loaded into a howitzer and fired at the enemy. The relationship between GDP and military power exists only to the extent a nation can turn wealth into weapons. The height of America’s ability to do this was during World War II, a conflict from which incorrectly-derived lessons continue to plague us. The US turned Detroit into a massive armaments factory, and did much the same throughout the rest of the country. Not only did the US have the factories at the time to do this, it also had the know-how. With the loss of domestic manufacturing came the disappearance of many of its necessary skill-sets. Then there are the supply-chain realities, which are just as stark. Those who claim the US could fight a war against China need to explain how the country could produce sufficient weapons and ammunition while also relying on its enemy for so many of the necessary material inputs. Then, of course, there is the question of how to pay for all of this.”

The times they are a-changin’.

Should be easy. Victory tomorrow?

Clash Report @clashreport￼ Trump on Iran: “They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no detection of air. It’s all wiped out. Their radar is all wiped out. Their military is decimated. “All they have is guts.” Source: POLITICO

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 41m￼ ￼￼Iran is doing shocking amounts of damage. There’s no way it’s doing it alone, China/Russia must be supplying all the satellite intel and other ‘effects’ to allow such unprecedented degradation of US assets across the region. Or am I underestimating Iranian solo capabilities?

Hmmm.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 7h￼ Last March, the New York Times wrote that the US was supplying detailed ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) to Ukraine so that Ukraine could more effectively kill Russian targets (with US-made weapons.) We appear to be approaching dangerous territory.

BREAKING: The United States has threatened to drop their biggest bomb on Iran. B-52s are being loaded with DVDs of the Melania documentary.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 4h￼ “I know I said last April that ‘as the debtor country, America has all the leverage v. China’...& I know we are actively trying to choke out both you AND Russia...but could you buy less oil from Russia & more oil from us so it will be easier to choke out both China & Russia?”

Remember when we were threatening India to stop buying Russian oil? So much winning we were gonna get tired of it?

Brian McDonald @BrianMcDonaldIE￼ Reuters reports Russian Urals crude has suddenly flipped from discount to premium. Cargoes bound for India are being offered at $4–$5 above US Brent, after previously selling at about a $13 discount, as Middle East supply fears tied to the Iran conflict shake the market.

Sounds like there’s a lot going on tonight.