Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
3h

WSJ: President Trump is leaning toward expanding U.S. military operations in Iran after days of briefings from top aides, U.S. officials said. Options include stepping up airstrikes,

**sending ground forces to seize Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz**

and bombing a fortified site that could be used for covert nuclear work.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
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Iran is sending a message that any U.S. asset in the Middle East is at risk by adding targets in Syria and Kurdistan. I thought U.S. troops were out of Syria as of April. Note Saudi Arabia still not attacked.

More background on the Patriot Battery in Erbil, Kurdistan, Iraq.

- more about protecting Israel

- sending a message that U.S. anti missile defenses don’t protect.

- message meant for gulf states and Kurds

References:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/pauliddon/2024/04/16/us-patriot-missile-defense-system-in-iraqi-kurdistan-is-well-placed/

https://carnegieendowment.org/middle-east/diwan/2024/04/defending-israel-but-not-kurdistan

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-military-fully-withdraws-syria-after-10-years

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