While I am sure that university educated people in Asia have some superficial familiarity with Jewish/Christian eschatology, most are not steeped in the details and do not understand how emotionally charged the issue is if someone, me in this case, dares to challenge the narrative that the Jews are God’s chosen people and have a divine right to inhabit the portion of the Levant known as Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. … Most Christians and religious Jews accept the Old Testament/Torah as the divine word of God, even though it was written by Jewish scholars in the 6th Century BCE. I don’t. Turning to Perplexity AI again, I asked: When was the Torah written: The Torah—the foundational text of Judaism, comprising the first five books of the Hebrew Bible (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy)—was written over a long period, and its exact date of composition is a subject of both religious tradition and scholarly debate. Traditional Jewish View • Traditional belief: The Torah was written by Moses around the 13th century BCE (approximately 1200–1300 BCE), during the Israelites’ journey from Egypt to the Promised Land. Scholarly (Academic) View • Modern scholarship: Most historians and biblical scholars believe the Torah was composed and compiled over several centuries. • Estimated timeline: • Earliest sources: Some material may date back to the 10th–9th centuries BCE. • Main composition and compilation: Most scholars suggest the Torah reached its near-final form between the 7th and 5th centuries BCE (c. 700–400 BCE), during and after the Babylonian Exile. • Final editing: The text was likely finalized in the 5th century BCE. This was a book compiled by Jewish scholars primarily during their captivity in Babylon, under the rule of King Nebuchadnezzar II. It is a story told initially, drawing on oral traditions, by Jewish scholars who assembled a narrative that put Judaism at the center of their religious world.

While I agree in general with what LJ is saying here about the dating of the Israelite scriptures, I can’t accept the idea that “most Christians” accept the Israelite scriptures in the way that American Evangelical Protestants do—I won’t pretend to know what the views of “religious Jews” are. Admittedly, Protestant fundamentalism is gaining ground outside the US, but I believe it’s not representative of Christian belief in a general sense—American experience is not representative in this regard. My own views can be gleaned from the earlier years of Meaning in History, which I began with the explicit aim of exploring what “divine revelation” actually means: Admin: The Earlier Meaning in History. Without going into depth, my understanding of Jesus is that he deliberately and systematically deconstructed the delusion of ethnic chosenness:

In his blog, LJ presents a few examples of the typical ignorant comments he received as a result of his interview with Jyotishman. They reminded me of the comments that Bishop Strickland received at his substack, as a result of Strickland’s post which, in my view, is more representative of Christian belief:

Gaza - A Slow Martyrdom A Statement from Bishop Joseph E. Strickland June 30, 2025 “They have not known nor understood: they walk on in darkness: all the foundations of the earth shall be moved” (Psalm 81:5). As the world has turned its gaze toward war between Israel and Iran, I must raise my voice for those the world chooses not to see: the starving, the displaced, the humiliated poor of Gaza and the West Bank. In Gaza, a slow martyrdom unfolds each day. Not in silence—but still unheard. Mothers cradle starving children. Bread is made from bean powder and soaked pasta. A kilo of flour costs more than a day’s wages. Men are shot for standing in line. Women are trampled beneath aid trucks. And still, they come—because hunger does not negotiate. Yet even the hunger has been weaponized. Aid has become a trap. Under the banner of the U.S.–Israeli–backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the hungry are funneled into fenced aid zones that resemble execution pits more than relief centers. Armed gangs, sniper fire, and psychological warfare greet them. One man likened the experience to the dystopian television show Squid Game—a spectacle of suffering where death is filmed and dignity erased. Soldiers watch behind screens. Food is no longer a gift—it is a gauntlet. This is not aid. This is cruelty dressed as compassion. And the world says little—because Gaza’s suffering has become too constant to trend. Meanwhile, the bulldozers of injustice continue in the West Bank. The people of Ras Ain al-Ouja, a Palestinian Bedouin village near Jericho, face erasure from their land. Their crops are burned. Their water was stolen. Their livestock was seized by settlers. Children live in fear. Families who have lived on the land for generations are pushed out to make room for annexation masked as “grazing rights.” I speak today not from politics but from faith. I am a bishop of the Catholic Church, a shepherd of souls. And as a shepherd, I say clearly: No just cause can be built on the bones of the innocent. Let me be equally clear: • The starvation of a people is evil. • The manipulation of aid for domination is evil. • The forced removal of families from their ancestral homes is evil. To my brother bishops: Where are our voices? To world leaders: Do not dare call this “complicated.” To the faithful: Now is the time for prayer, for fasting, for action, for truth spoken in love. The Church has never taught that silence in the face of evil is a virtue. In the words of Pope Pius XII: “The blood of innocent people cries out to heaven, especially when shed in silence.” —Pope Pius XII, Address to Belgian Pilgrims, September 1946 And in the words of our Lord: “Whatsoever you did not do for the least of these, you did not do for Me” (Matt. 25:45). If we ignore Gaza, if we forget Ras Ain al-Ouja, we are not merely indifferent—we are complicit. This is not merely a local issue half a world away. This is not only a humanitarian crisis. This is a spiritual war against the image of God in the poor. And the Church must not cower and remain silent. Let us remember the words of Pope St. Pius X: “All the strength of Satan’s reign is due to the easy-going weakness of Catholics.” —Pope St. Pius X, Discourse to the Union of Catholic Women, Dec. 18, 1903 To the people of Gaza: You are not forgotten. To the families of Ras Ain al-Ouja: Your cry has reached the heavens. To all who suffer under oppression: The Good Shepherd sees you, and His justice will not sleep forever. I urge Catholics everywhere to offer reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, pierced again in the suffering of the least of these. And I urge the Church universal to reclaim her voice—prophetic, bold, and faithful to the Gospel of peace and justice. “He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, both are abominable before God” (Proverbs 17:15). Let us not be abominable. Let us be faithful. In Christ our Eucharistic King, Bishop Joseph E. Strickland Bishop Emeritus

Here’s another twist. Tel Aviv University linguist, Paul Wexler, has written two books that offer an alternative narrative: i.e., The Non-Jewish Origins of the Sephardic Jews and The Ashkenazic Jews: A Slavo-Turkic People in Search of a Jewish Identity. Using linguistic analysis, Wexler concludes that neither of the main branches of modern Judaism can claim they are the descendants from the Jewish tribes of biblical times. Rather, they descend from disparate populations that converted during a vigorous proselytizing campaign traditional Judaism undertook around the Mediterranean to counter the rise of Christianity. That sort of worked for a while until Islam swamped them both across MENA and, finally, even Spain. Of the Ashkenazim, who make up the vast bulk of today’s Jewry and led the Jewish takeover of Palestine, he writes: “… contemporary Judaism is best defined not as the continuation of the Judaism which served as an antecedent of Christianity and Islam, but as a newly Judaized variant of European (mainly Slavic) paganism and Christianity…most of the features of Old Palestinian Judaism and Semitic Hebrew to be found in Ashkenazic ‘Judaism’ and Medieval Ashkenazic/Modern Israeli ‘Hebrew’ were latter borrowings rather than original inheritance.” Martin Cohen (Jewish Institute of Religion, NYC) wrote in the American Historical Review (Feb. 1999): “Wexler’s insights…may possibly startle some readers but in my opinion, they are soundly and irrefutably presented”. The upshot of Wexler’s and others’ work, including reams of genetic studies, is that there was no Diaspora. The Jews of Palestine, for the most part, stayed where they were, mixing with others as empires rose and fell and eventually converted to Islam. Today’s Palestinians may be the best candidate population of any size to claim an ethnic heritage from the biblical Israelites. Don’t get mad at me for suggesting that the narrative spun among the Christian West about the righteousness of the Zionist cause may be a fraud. Just putting it out there for you to discuss. Let the battle begin.

I haven’t read Wexler’s books, so I won’t pass judgment—beyond stating that the bolded sections above, in my understanding, go beyond the evidence. Again, I refer readers to my archives, linked above. In general terms, I would argue that using linguistic evidence as evidence of ethnic identity is problematic.

Now, LJ does cite genetic evidence and suggests that modern Palestinians “may be the best candidate population of any size to claim an ethnic heritage from the biblical Israelites.” In this regard, I believe I can improve upon Wexler—as far as I can judge what his views are (follow the link at his name for criticism). Back in 2023 I wrote a long substack on exactly this subject:

