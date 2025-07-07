Meaning In History

laffin_boy
4h

Thank you, Mark, this was an important post. I’ll leave it to others to engage with this directly - instead i’d like to draw attention to a couple of items that many will find encouraging:

(1) A French economist named Jacques Sapir has proposed an interesting theory about Israel’s current condition. It goes like this: Israeli “leadership” has been working for generations to gain complete control over the American government. The logic of this is obvious. Once in place the tiny Israeli “tail” commands the economic and military resources of the US “dog” which magnifies their clout enormously. Or, at least, that was the theory generations ago when this plan was begun. But now that the US is essentially an Israeli puppet state Tel Aviv believes that it’s time for the Final Solution - Total Control over the entire Middle East. The attack on Iran was to be the key to instituting Israeli regional dominance

But if you took the time to analyze their 12 day attack on Iran it was not so much a military campaign as it was a terrorist attack - killing civilians & assassinating leaders. Period. As a “war” it was completely inept. They attacked a country 1200 miles away that’s 75 times larger than theirs and with a population that’s 10 times larger. A country with state-of-the-art modern weapons. The plan, of course was always to get Uncle Sam to ride the rescue. But that rich uncle is no longer as rich or as powerful as he was then this plan was first begun. And the US military is currently undermanned, obsolete and almost out of ammo.

So the Israeli government - which, in it’s entirety, is certifiably, clinically insane - has launched it’s final, apocalyptic Eretz Yisrael campaign - secure in it’s knowledge that it’s uncle WILL back it up. But it’s pathetic uncle - who *is* following the script they wrote for him - just can’t cut the mustard anymore. And the rest of the world knows it. The only one’s who are still in denial are the psychopaths Tel Aviv. The JN’s (Jewish Nationalists) have been waiting for this day since 1948. (or earlier) But they waited too long. Now they’ve exposed themselves as what they really are and their uncle bully has gone to flab. Rather than deal with their neighbors in a way that acknowledged their own capabilities they tried to game the system and so they’re now looking at having to pay the price for that miscalculation. They are most likely Hoist on their own Petard.

(Link to Arnaud Bertrand‘s intro on X: https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1939928296571224461 )

-----------

This is a Chinese video - with English subtitles - that expresses a Chinese perspective on the Israeli program to exterminate the Palestinians. Prepare to be moved.

( https://tinyurl.com/fbrpuczz )

Lubica
6h

VERY interesting! If I find time I will get to your archives﻿, where you explore what “divine revelation” actually means. Thank you for a reminder. At the beginning of this disastrous genocide, I tried to understand the apocalypse ti learn that it has originally meant not the end but a beginning of the new world. It is interesting to see how “modern” understanding of apocalypse has mutated. THANK YOU for your posts.

