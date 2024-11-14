LJ has been concentrating on videos lately, but today’s post at his blog offers some thought provoking ideas on the appointment announcements:

You can form your own opinions on the appointments and what’s behind them—big of me, right? The whole process has been just a bit less than transparent so far. However, I found this passage telling, because it works over warnings that a number of people have made:

… there is a lot that can happen in Ukraine and the Middle East before January 20th. The biggest surprise may come from Iran. Right now, the ardent Zionists are convinced that they eliminated Iran’s air defenses on October 26 and only have to stroll into Iran to destroy the leadership and their potential nuclear sites. Don’t believe me? Here is an email I received today from one of these Zionist lunatics. The person, who is a US citizen, is convinced that this is what Israel will do (at least according to his feverish mind): This is why they will have to kill all the mullahs like in Lebanon and most of the IRGC leadership and many of the local leaders of the security services so the people can revolt safely. Israel cannot rest and be secure until these people are all dead and the nuke facilities are totally destroyed. It is that simple Yep. Real simple when you are sitting in a recliner in a NYC condo sucking on a martini. But in the real world, Israel can’t advance five kilometers inside Lebanon after almost two months of trying and that same Israel can’t stop the Hezbollah rockets and that same Israel has failed to pacify Gaza after 14 months of fighting, notwithstanding a horrific genocidal campaign.

Exactly. The Zionist strategy is always the failed decapitation strike—we kill the leaders and the little people will have no choice but to comply. Two words: Iraq, Afghanistan.

LJ goes on to describe some specific events that could occur between now and January 20—focusing, as stated above, on Iran. Which is to say: Iran, Russia, China. It’s a package deal. And of course there’s Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, and more in the wings. Syria, Turkey … the list goes on. It’s a mess, thank you very much, Anglo-Zionists.

Since pictures are so excellent at telling stories, here’s the situation in Southern Lebanon. Having failed to actually gain a foothold in Southern Lebanon, Israel has decided to push even further into Lebanon. Wait, you say, how does that work? Your guess is as good as anyone else’s. Bear in mind that “operated” distinguishes what’s actually going on from “occupied and held.”

MenchOsint @MenchOsint From October 1st to November 12th, the israeli army have operated not further than the 'Red line'. From October 13th defense minister Israel Katz set a new goal, reaching the 'Yellow line'.

This next picture will provide an even better idea of what’s going on:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint5h Map of the 43 Merkava Tanks destroyed by ATGM in South Lebanon border area, since the start of the Israeli ground maneuver.

In other words, we’re looking at something like 2006 redux, only worse. As usual, the Zionist entity has turned to war crimes perpetrated from the air with US weapons systems.

The problem is, this state of affairs is very unlikely to last indefinitely—and could quite possibly change dramatically before January 20. There are all sort of variables, starting with who derives the most benefit from the current situation. LJ argues his way through some of that, most considerations revolving around Iran. He concludes, after reflecting on the possibilities involving Iran:

It will force a shift in the narrative. Does Trump want to start off his final term as President presiding over a war that could force the United States to fight both Iran and Russia? I don’t know the answer to that question. What I am suggesting is that events may take place that will compel a change of thinking in the United States with regards to both Israel and Iran before Trump takes office.

And then won’t the appointments of rabid Zionist approved flunkies look silly? What I’m suggesting is that a using a Good Cop - Bad Cop ploy may not work when neither cop has decisive control over the situation.