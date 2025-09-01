Lets start with Venezuela. Obviously the Trump regime is serious about wanting regime change in Venezuela. You don’t put a $50M price on a country’s leaders head, then park a powerful naval flotilla off that country’s shores (just outside territorial waters) if you’re not serious. But exactly what the plan is is not totally clear. The big picture is clear enough—it’s about control over Venezuela’s resources—which are considerable. But control certainly doesn’t equate to military occupation. Will Schryver links to some interesting tweets, which I cite because they do raise some issues regarding US and King Dollar hegemony—also regarding the backfiring Tariff Shock and Awe strategy (there will be more on that further down). See what you think—I did a few quick searches to flesh this out a bit:

Will Schryver @imetatronink ￼ "Prime Collateral" I think "stealing" Venezuela's oil in the sense of extracting it is almost certainly not an American objective at this point in time. They just want to control it financially; list it as an asset on their balance sheet; leverage it as "prime collateral". .￼ La Raza Respecter 40K ￼￼￼@JucheRespecter ￼If Trump attacks Venezuela, that's a five alarm fire and a sign that America's 1990 moment is EXTREMELY imminent. The reason this is so isn't really military in nature: this is a sign Trump thinks the US empire is so fucked a war to loot foreign oil reserves is the only hope. 4:26 PM · Aug 20, 2025 I mean, it makes sense. There's logic to that kind of last desperate gamble. The Trump admin has basically sold out the country to Israel, bankruptcies are hitting record levels, the alliance network is collapsing, Ukraine is lost, and there's a massive stock market bubble. The tariffs are just RAPING American manufacturing, too, imposing huge costs on inputs like steel and aluminium, at a point where the US straight up doesn't have the power generation to make more steel or aluminium domestically. It's all falling apart!

Philip Pilkington links to this interesting chart which illustrates the dilemma. The Anglo-Zionists need to maintain dollar hegemony, which began (as the chart illustrates) when the US left the gold standard and did its protection deal with the Arab oil states. While King Dollar remains hugely important, we do see a clear trend that’s certainly significant and which arguably feeds into what the writer above is saying—including about Venezuela. The Anglo-Zionists can’t allow that trend to continue—not if they want (and they do) to maintain King Dollar hegemony. And the BRICS challenge is getting more serious by the week.

Israel has launched a decapitation strike on Yemen, taking out virtually all of Yemen’s top civilian leadership—and promising more to come. In response, Yemen has escalated:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 3h￼ Israeli Channel 10 confirmed that the oil tanker struck in the northern Red Sea by the Yemeni Armed Forces is owned by Israeli businessman Idan Ofer. The vessel, the SCARLET RAY, is operated under a Singapore-based company linked to Ofer’s global shipping empire. Idan Ofer sits at the top tier of Israel’s maritime-industrial elite, with holdings spanning ports, shipping lines, and energy terminals, assets that directly underpin the Zionist economy and military logistics. Striking an Ofer vessel 800 km from Yemeni shores, deep inside Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea artery, shows the Houthis aren’t just disrupting traffic; they’re tagging ownership. It’s a tactical shift from hitting “Israeli-affiliated” tonnage to targeting the personal fleets of Israel’s billionaire class, sending a message that even ships hiding under foreign flags and corporate shells are within the engagement envelope. For Ofer and his peers, every voyage through the Red Sea just became a calculated risk in a battlespace where ISR, missile reach, and political intent are now aligned. . By employing a ballistic missile, the Houthis demonstrated the ability to deliver a high-velocity, GPS-guided impact across extended range with the accuracy to threaten specific hulls. This is not harassment fire, it’s controlled strike discipline, integrating ISR feeds, ship-tracking intelligence, and firing solutions from deep inside Yemeni territory. Strategically, the message is clear that no Israeli-linked hull is safe in the Red Sea’s upper corridor, even when hugging the Saudi coastline under Riyadh’s protective umbrella. The anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) zone now effectively pinches Israeli-bound trade between two threat vectors, Bab el-Mandeb to the south and northern Red Sea missile envelopes to the north.

Trump’s tariff assault on India has clearly backfired bigly. Modi reacted angrily to Trump’s insults. When Trump privately tried to make up—Trump doesn’t grovel in public—Modi refused to accept Trump’s phone calls 4-5 times and instead reached out to China. Woops! Genius Peter Navarro publicly stated that India could “easily” halve the 50% tariffs by stopping its purchases of Russian oil—IOW, by publicly bending the knee to Trump. Obviously Team Trump screwed up, again, and is worried about what they’ve done:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ They're afraid of this, they want India to be their vassal.

What a contrast between then and now:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Americans: "India can die" ￼ Americans when they see they're losing grip on you: "India is our best friend"

Then:

Now—delegated groveling:

U.S. Embassy India @USAndIndia 10h￼ The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and …

So far Modi seems unmoved.

Regarding Putin, whom we saw in the photo above, this is a terrific short video clip of Putin responding to a BBC reporter.

I’ll finish with some items I gleaned from Alex Krainer.

Alex (Sasha) Krainer @NakedHedgie 3h￼ Pay no attention to this. 97% of experts agree that vaccines are safe and effective. Also, ignorance is strength. Slavery is freedom. 2+2=5! Quote￼ Red Pill Dispenser @redpilldispensr 6h Professor Robert Clancy draws attention to a shocking new Japanese study involving 20 million people, which found that "all the excess deaths were in the vaccinated group". "The non-vaccinated group had none." Minute and a half video clip of Clancy with Dr. John Campbell.

