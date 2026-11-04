Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
37mEdited

All of these folks who failed to reign in Trump and now claim to know why the Rs lost need to be kicked to the curb - including Vance. Only a low IQ person could miss what was plainly clear to all but the most partisan idiot. Trump is a disaster and war will blow up his presidency.

The entire cabinet needs to be dispatched to the wilderness, never to be heard from again.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
20m

My 2 Cents - Blue Wave Impact:

California is still Blue, so no major changes. The billionaire tax failed. The higher income tax for over $350K income is now permanent. Basically business as usual. If you are in LA, the results for the Mayor Election are still pending. It's a choice between horrible and a disaster.

Texas

The results in Texas surprised me. A blue sweep including the Governors office. It was the economy, stupid. Gov. Abbot was pushing AI, an increase of 35% of electric bills, higher insurance costs, and the ham handed image of ICE hurt among hispanic voters. The Iran War was mentioned by 70% of voters as a huge issue. The state legislature stays Red, but usually the egop makes deals with the Dems to stay in charge.

Florida

Still Red. Margins are less than they should have been.

Other States

- Lots of unexpected flips in the Governor including Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada. Anti AI was an issue that hurt the GOP.

Nationwide

The house and senate flipped to the Democrats. Trumps popularity tracks the price of gas. I don't expect a lot of of impact, besides a lot of noise. The previous house did nothing under the GOP, 121 bills passed under Johnson, vs 193 under Pelosi. And Thune in the Senate was a huge do nothing, since we don't want to upset any potential voters. And they were in recess a huge amount of the time. Unfortunately neither party seems to care about the deficit, and the end of the petrodollar. And with the major funder of each party, I doubt either party will do anything about the issue that voters care about, which is the Iran War. Yes, Aipac and allies exists, as Thomas Massie can attest. Congress will hope they can ignore it and let Trump take the blame.

AI Bubble

A lot of the economy is tied to the bubble of AI. The revenue is not there to support the huge build out. Yes, AI can do a lot of cool things and what you are doing is amazing. There is lots of spending on AI, which is goosing economic growth, with lots of funny off the books debt, shades of Enron, and circular financing by Nvidia, but it's hurting Oracle, Amazon, Facebook, and Meta on their earnings. And there is a huge power issue. And Chinese open source models are good enough for most work, cost less, and China has 1/6th the energy cost of the US. And there is huge blow back across the US against data centers. They are seen as increasing energy costs, using water, and causing noise pollution. AI for its Economic impact seems oversold for the job apocalypse, but for some industries there will be a huge impact. Hollywood movies is one.

Iran War

What a nightmare. Trump destroyed his Presidency for this. We will see what happens. The war has caused a huge increase in inflation, just look at the cost of diesel. Gas has stayed relatively low since the US has fracking, but the type of crude oil the gulf produces is needed for jet fuel and diesel. And Europe is in even worse shape, since they stopped getting cheap energy from Russia. The Iran War if it gets worse, could cause a worldwide recession. The question is Trump willing to Taco and admit defeat with Iran, or will his pride cause him to restart the war. Logically, he should admit defeat, but who knows. Netanyahu's party lost a lot of seats, and if he is no longer the PM he may go to jail. And he has been egging on Trump for this war.

Canada

Manufacturing is moving to the US. They have a huge immigration issue. And Nafta 2.0 is going away, and there will be a separate agreement with Mexico and the US, and then another with Canada and the US. Canada was used to dump stuff from China into the US market.

Russia / Ukraine

Russia gate was so effective against Trump 1.0, I am Sure it will be re-activated. I don't expect any changes in the status quo. Putin knows Trump can't make a deal, and any ceasefire is for Ukraine to re-arm and catch its breath. Fool me once, fool me twice, but Putin is choosing not to be fooled a third time. May be Europe will wake up on energy, but I doubt it.

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