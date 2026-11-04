A few days ago I highly recommended a video interview by Glenn Diesen of Stephen Kinzer. Kinzer, of course, is a long time NYT foreign correspondent who has written a new book on the origins of the US war on Russia. I won’t rehearse that post again here. However, I’ll quote Kinzer directly here because he has some important things to say, yes, about the origins of the war on Russia but what he has to say is directly relevant to how the US came to support for the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East. Up to and including genocide. And the reason that is so is because the same people support both war on Russia and Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East. It’s not coincidence. The war on Russia is, fundamentally, a Jewish war of revenge with very deep roots (see also Money Matters), and those same people were behind the founding of a Zionist entity in Palestine.
Kinzer comes from a family of Dutch Jews. In the interview the only person he both names and identifies by ethnicity is Zbigniew Brzezinski, a Pole (no, not from a “Ukrainian family”; from a Polish family that lived in Ukraine). But the rest of the people he mentions he characterizes as “Eastern European,” but every single one of them happens to be Jewish—and there are many, many more in that grouping, as Kinzer hints. “Eastern European” is a sort of code word for Kinzer—he is naming one Jewish person after another.
There’s something about Russia in the Western mind that makes it fit very easily into our need to have some enemy as a kind of organizing principle. So, I go through this question of American foreign policy. Why did we jump on this train? And to a remarkable degree, I discover that it’s because our foreign policy over generations was essentially made by high officials who had family background in the Soviet Union or in Eastern Europe or in Russia in the Russian Empire. So, this was a unique phenomenon. There has never been a case of a group of emigres or emigre children and grandchildren who penetrated the American foreign policy apparatus and then became dominant in the shaping of American foreign policy toward the country that they were brought up to hate. These are people who imbibed anti-Russia passion with their mother’s milk and it’s quite understandable considering history. But it’s not so excusable that they came to take over American foreign policy.
So, the first of them, of course, was Zbigniew Brzezinski who was born in Poland from a Ukrainian family. All foreign policy experts came to Jimmy Carter and asked him not to appoint Brzezinski. They saw what was happening. One of my favorites was Clark Clifford who had advised every Democratic president back to Truman. And Carter said to Clifford, “Well, if I don’t make Brzezinski national security advisor, what job would I give him?” And Clifford told him, “Make him the first American ambassador to the Bermuda Triangle.” So, Brzezinski came into office. He’s the one who led Jimmy Carter to intervene against the Russians in Afghanistan. He’s the one who argued for the Olympic boycott against the Moscow Olympics in 1980. He turned the detente policy of the Nixon-Ford era in a very different direction.
One of his students at Columbia he later hired to work for him on the National Security Council. That was Madeleine Albright. She was born in Prague. She grew up with this same sense of hatred of what Russia had done and Russia had been. She’s the one, of course, who oversaw the intervention in Bosnia and the bombing of Serbia which led to the breaking apart of the country. But then if you go through the list, it’s truly remarkable.
So, Victoria Nuland, the Assistant Secretary of State who played such a big role in shaping American policy and then famously turned up at the Maidan in 2014 giving out cookies and encouraging demonstrators to rebel against their elected government comes from a family that was originally from what’s now Moldova.
Alexander Vindman, who became a mini celebrity after testifying about Trump’s call to President Zelensky was born in the Soviet Socialist Republic of Ukraine.
George Soros, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars promoting Western projects in Ukraine is born, of course, in Hungary.
Tony Blinken, the Secretary of State under Biden, also has a family background in Eastern Europe. It goes all the way down the list.
The major grant givers for the National Endowment for Democracy and the Open Society Foundations were people with Europe Eastern European background.
So, all of these people had grown up desperately trying to think of ways to wound Russia. And Ukraine is magnetically attractive to anyone who wants to weaken or subvert or undermine or destroy Russia. That’s why Ukraine became such an intense focus of American policy. And those officials that I mentioned, you like to think are just the ones carrying out policies that are set by political leaders, but that’s not the way it turned out. They set the policy and there was no group pushing back against them. They became especially powerful in the Democratic Party because the Republicans were not interested then. The Republicans were run by conservative businessmen [at that time] who had no interest in ideological campaigns. So, [the “Eastern Europeans”] became Democrats and they turned not only the US foreign policy apparatus, but the Democratic Party into a world center of anti-Russian action and intense field.
All of that is true. But it’s also true that they turned both American political parties and US foreign policy into “a world center” of pro-Jewish Supremacy “action and intense field.”
￼Aaron Maté @aaronjmate
1h￼
Obama resisted a pressure campaign by virtually all of Washington to intensify the US role in the post-2014 Ukraine war. Democrats abandoned that position when he left office and the Russiagate era began.
The elephant in the room here is the Ukraine proxy war. Since abandoning Obama’s relative restraint and blaming Russia for Clinton’s defeat in 2016, Democrats have become a pro-war party against Russia. So much so that progressives were shamed into abandoning their mild call for diplomacy in October 2022.
So we come to Vance, bemoaning how the GOP got a drubbing last night. To his credit he understands that that drubbing was about Israel, but it’s important to remember that all these wars are connected. It also shows what happens when you lie to the voters. They get angry. And Trump lied like a rug.
One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was “composition”—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout [of 2024 Trump voters] was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up.
So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we’re going to shock the world? “No,” he told me. “We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us.”
Read this next closely. Those voters weren’t “our” voters to begin with. They were voting against what had come before.
Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.
There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true.
But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone.
Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were:
1) End the war
2) Focus on cost of living/inflation
3) Put America First
4) Change our relationship to Israel
Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.)
In the next few months, there’s going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I’m open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you.
The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.
If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.
But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.
I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.
The point is, the people who led us to war on Russia had been supporting Israel’s wars for decades and who led us to war on Iran.
Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie
2h
Thanks for acknowledging these things. Better late than never. I’ll send you the hat.
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All of these folks who failed to reign in Trump and now claim to know why the Rs lost need to be kicked to the curb - including Vance. Only a low IQ person could miss what was plainly clear to all but the most partisan idiot. Trump is a disaster and war will blow up his presidency.
The entire cabinet needs to be dispatched to the wilderness, never to be heard from again.
My 2 Cents - Blue Wave Impact:
California is still Blue, so no major changes. The billionaire tax failed. The higher income tax for over $350K income is now permanent. Basically business as usual. If you are in LA, the results for the Mayor Election are still pending. It's a choice between horrible and a disaster.
Texas
The results in Texas surprised me. A blue sweep including the Governors office. It was the economy, stupid. Gov. Abbot was pushing AI, an increase of 35% of electric bills, higher insurance costs, and the ham handed image of ICE hurt among hispanic voters. The Iran War was mentioned by 70% of voters as a huge issue. The state legislature stays Red, but usually the egop makes deals with the Dems to stay in charge.
Florida
Still Red. Margins are less than they should have been.
Other States
- Lots of unexpected flips in the Governor including Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada. Anti AI was an issue that hurt the GOP.
Nationwide
The house and senate flipped to the Democrats. Trumps popularity tracks the price of gas. I don't expect a lot of of impact, besides a lot of noise. The previous house did nothing under the GOP, 121 bills passed under Johnson, vs 193 under Pelosi. And Thune in the Senate was a huge do nothing, since we don't want to upset any potential voters. And they were in recess a huge amount of the time. Unfortunately neither party seems to care about the deficit, and the end of the petrodollar. And with the major funder of each party, I doubt either party will do anything about the issue that voters care about, which is the Iran War. Yes, Aipac and allies exists, as Thomas Massie can attest. Congress will hope they can ignore it and let Trump take the blame.
AI Bubble
A lot of the economy is tied to the bubble of AI. The revenue is not there to support the huge build out. Yes, AI can do a lot of cool things and what you are doing is amazing. There is lots of spending on AI, which is goosing economic growth, with lots of funny off the books debt, shades of Enron, and circular financing by Nvidia, but it's hurting Oracle, Amazon, Facebook, and Meta on their earnings. And there is a huge power issue. And Chinese open source models are good enough for most work, cost less, and China has 1/6th the energy cost of the US. And there is huge blow back across the US against data centers. They are seen as increasing energy costs, using water, and causing noise pollution. AI for its Economic impact seems oversold for the job apocalypse, but for some industries there will be a huge impact. Hollywood movies is one.
Iran War
What a nightmare. Trump destroyed his Presidency for this. We will see what happens. The war has caused a huge increase in inflation, just look at the cost of diesel. Gas has stayed relatively low since the US has fracking, but the type of crude oil the gulf produces is needed for jet fuel and diesel. And Europe is in even worse shape, since they stopped getting cheap energy from Russia. The Iran War if it gets worse, could cause a worldwide recession. The question is Trump willing to Taco and admit defeat with Iran, or will his pride cause him to restart the war. Logically, he should admit defeat, but who knows. Netanyahu's party lost a lot of seats, and if he is no longer the PM he may go to jail. And he has been egging on Trump for this war.
Canada
Manufacturing is moving to the US. They have a huge immigration issue. And Nafta 2.0 is going away, and there will be a separate agreement with Mexico and the US, and then another with Canada and the US. Canada was used to dump stuff from China into the US market.
Russia / Ukraine
Russia gate was so effective against Trump 1.0, I am Sure it will be re-activated. I don't expect any changes in the status quo. Putin knows Trump can't make a deal, and any ceasefire is for Ukraine to re-arm and catch its breath. Fool me once, fool me twice, but Putin is choosing not to be fooled a third time. May be Europe will wake up on energy, but I doubt it.