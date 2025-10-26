It’s embarrassing that a POTUS should put out ignorant statements like this. Does he really mean that parties that don’t comply with their obligations will be treated unfairly? Because that’s what he’s saying. I mean, it’s just ignorant. Can’t we have a president who uses proper English?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 15h￼ The countries that have sent forces to the American command to implement U.S. President Trump’s plan: ￼ Germany ￼ UK ￼Australia ￼ Canada ￼ USA ￼ UAE ￼ Denmark ￼ Jordan ￼ Spain ￼ France The main focus of the command at this stage is the establishment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.

I’m sure you noticed that Trump’s threats were directed exclusively at Hamas—and, by extension, at all Gazans, since Jewish Nationalists explicitly maintain that there are no civilians in Gaza, and act on that total lack of distinction. So who will address acts like this:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 22h Zionist forces are now planting disguised IEDs in Gaza using metal cans designed to look like ordinary canned food, complete with twist keys, hoping civilians or resistance will try to open them. Resistance Security warns everyone: do not touch, open, or even approach any suspicious cans or objects in confrontation areas. These are likely booby-trapped, left behind by the occupation to inflict casualties among anyone returning to liberated or contested zones. If you see anything like this, evacuate immediately and report it to the authorities, don’t take photos, don’t tamper, don’t risk your life. This is a deliberate tactic of the enemy; maximum caution and collective vigilance are now a matter of survival and resistance duty.

We know this wouldn’t be the first time such war crimes have been committed by Jewish Nationalists—and lauded by them. Oh, and by Trump, too.

Readers may be aware that Putin participated in a major test of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. We’re learning about the results, which were significant. The new Burevestnik [Storm Petrel] cruise missile was part of the test and passed with flying (!) colors. It is now being deployed:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile — capable of unlimited range — stayed airborne for about 15 hours, covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers. . Key points from Putin’s statements during his visit to the Joint Forces Command Center: ￼Russia’s nuclear forces are the most advanced in the world. ￼Putin discussed successful tests of the Burevestnik — a nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range. There are no equivalents to it globally. ￼He ordered preparations to begin for the deployment of Burevestnik within the Russian Armed Forces. ￼Putin congratulated the Russian military on their successes in encircling Kupyansk and for fulfilling combat objectives on other fronts. ￼He instructed commanders to create conditions for Ukrainian soldiers to surrender safely in order to minimize casualties. ￼According to Putin, Ukrainian troops attempting to surrender are being shot in the back or targeted by their own drones. ￼Preserving the lives of Russian servicemen remains a top priority and must guide all decisions on the battlefield. ￼Russia will not time its operations in the Special Military Operation to any symbolic dates — decisions will be based solely on military necessity. ￼When clearing territories of Ukrainian forces, Russia must ensure the safety of local civilians.

Here’s a practical example of what the Burevestnik could do. Suppose the US begins using carrier borne aircraft to attack targets in Venezuela or Colombia. The Burevestnik not only has unlimited range and, in any practical sense, unlimited flight time—it also flies at extreme low altitudes, making it almost impossible to detect with most radars. So Burevestniks could be launched from inside Russia (or from with Russian territorial waters) and directed against US warships in the Caribbean Sea (or anywhere else on the planet, for that matter). Given the unlimited flight time and range of the missile—for practical purposes—the route would be immaterial and the attack could come from any point on the compass. With little or no warning at all. And that’s just one example. Can you say “game changer”?

OK, I’m not a technical expert of any sort. Nevertheless, this is what I’ve been reading, and the Russians tend not to bluff in these matters. This announcement seems like a pointed warning.