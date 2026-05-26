As readers will be aware, Russia has reacted with fury to the CIA/MI6 massacre of 21 girls (mostly) at a school in Donbas. Russia reacted immediately with an Oreshnik strike near Kiev—a sort of demo strike—but has warned all nations to withdraw all diplomats from Kiev itself. Russia intends to pursue a systematic series of strikes to take out those responsible. That may include US/NATO officers without whose assistance Ukraine would be unable to launch its drone war—the US, in particular, provides the intel for the targeting and guidance of these drone attacks. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov called Rubio to pass the message on to Trump.

How systematic will this systematic revenge campaign be? I highly recommend listening to Scott Ritter’s presentations with both Judge Nap and Danny Davis today. Scott sometimes gets excited, but he has the background to understand these things and his arguments are plausible. Scott maintains that Russia is now determined to take out the entire Kiev regime, executing judgment for its many war crimes (Scott cites, in particular, the wholesale NATO/Ukrainian war crimes that were perpetrated in Kursk). That could very well include US/NATO command centers in Ukraine and possibly targets in the Baltic states and elsewhere in NATO countries.

Putin is obviously under enormous political pressure to act forcefully against the US led CIA/MI6 commanded war on Russia. Scott’s strongest argument for a very wide ranging, very systematic, Russian campaign is the difference between then—the beginning of the Special Military Operation—and now. At the beginning of the SMO Russia was somewhat isolated on the international stage. None of Russia’s fellow BRICS members—not China, not India—were crazy about supporting the Russian offensive, no matter the rationale and history behind it. China, in particular—Russia’s closest partner—hung back, preferring diplomacy.

Trump changed all that. He came into his second term claiming to be the Peace POTUS, but Trump quickly opened Chinese eyes with his avid support of genocide in the Middle East, his naked economic aggression against China itself—replete with bellicose and demeaning threats—his attempt to assassinate Putin, the kidnapping of Maduro, the drone war on Russia and the two sneak attacks on Iran with an international pariah, Israel. Robert Barnes claims that, in Beijing, Xi told Trump in no uncertain terms to “pound sand”. China would offer Trump no help with Iran and no help with Russia.

What that means, says Scott, is that Putin is now working from a position of strength that he didn’t possess before. Trump has been humiliated and his military remains fully occupied in the Persian Gulf region—thanks in part to Russian support for Iran. Trump is trashing the non-BRICS global economy, including America’s. And Trump has alienated China definitively. China will support Putin almost no matter what.

The next few days should set the stage for the rest of the year.