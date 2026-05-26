Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Fact Check: True

Rep. Shontel Brown @RepShontelBrown￼

When Howard Lutnick found out he had to testify in front of the Oversight Committee, he gave $5 MILLION to a House Republican PAC.

Shortly after donating, James Comer announced his testimony would never be seen by the public. This is blatant corruption. He should be fired.

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