Thinking a bit more about Robert Kagan’s article in The Atlantic (Everybody’s Talkin’ ‘Bout It), I come back to Kagan’s solution for remedying the crushing defeat the Anglo-Zionists have suffered—so far—in the war on Iran. Arnaud Bertrand quotes Kagan:

He writes that what’s to be done is “engage in a full-scale ground and naval war to remove the current Iranian regime, and then to occupy Iran until a new government can take hold.”

This is very obviously not any sort of a solution. It’s not possible that it is advanced in good faith. Kagan himself writes:

“just a few weeks of war with a second-rank power have reduced American weapons stocks to perilously low levels, with no quick remedy in sight.” “if the United States with its mighty Navy can’t or won’t open the strait, no coalition of forces with just a fraction of the Americans’ capability will be able to, either.”

Given those realities that even Kagan recognizes, there’s no possible way to accomplish the goal of “remov[ing] the current Iranian regime and occupying Iran until a new government can take hold”—not by conventional military means. So why, then, does Kagan call for more of what has so signally failed?

My argument is that Kagan paints the current situation as black as possible for the American Empire—plausibly enough—to convince the political establishment that their only choice is to go all in against Iran. Everyone knows that will result in failure and significant casualties. That’s exactly what Kagan wants, because he believes that that will allow Jewish Nationalists to sell nuclear war on Iran to the American people. In effect, his article is a call to Jewish Nationalists to redouble their lobbying of the American political class, because the best way to get to where he wants this to go is to get a declaration of war. Trump is on weak constitutional ground when it comes to restarting the war, short of that declaration. A “full-scale ground and naval war to remove the current Iranian regime”, realistically, will require a full-scale declaration of war. And that will open the way to nuclear strikes.