Kagan's Game: Setting Up Nuclear War?
Thinking a bit more about Robert Kagan’s article in The Atlantic (Everybody’s Talkin’ ‘Bout It), I come back to Kagan’s solution for remedying the crushing defeat the Anglo-Zionists have suffered—so far—in the war on Iran. Arnaud Bertrand quotes Kagan:
He writes that what’s to be done is “engage in a full-scale ground and naval war to remove the current Iranian regime, and then to occupy Iran until a new government can take hold.”
This is very obviously not any sort of a solution. It’s not possible that it is advanced in good faith. Kagan himself writes:
“just a few weeks of war with a second-rank power have reduced American weapons stocks to perilously low levels, with no quick remedy in sight.”
“if the United States with its mighty Navy can’t or won’t open the strait, no coalition of forces with just a fraction of the Americans’ capability will be able to, either.”
Given those realities that even Kagan recognizes, there’s no possible way to accomplish the goal of “remov[ing] the current Iranian regime and occupying Iran until a new government can take hold”—not by conventional military means. So why, then, does Kagan call for more of what has so signally failed?
My argument is that Kagan paints the current situation as black as possible for the American Empire—plausibly enough—to convince the political establishment that their only choice is to go all in against Iran. Everyone knows that will result in failure and significant casualties. That’s exactly what Kagan wants, because he believes that that will allow Jewish Nationalists to sell nuclear war on Iran to the American people. In effect, his article is a call to Jewish Nationalists to redouble their lobbying of the American political class, because the best way to get to where he wants this to go is to get a declaration of war. Trump is on weak constitutional ground when it comes to restarting the war, short of that declaration. A “full-scale ground and naval war to remove the current Iranian regime”, realistically, will require a full-scale declaration of war. And that will open the way to nuclear strikes.
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19 year old daughter came home from a weekend with friends. She asked at dinner last night if it was true that Israel runs the world and controls the U.S. Now it’s only anecdotal, but it tells me that young people today will not be all in on launching WWIII on behalf of some foreign country in the M.E.
As experts like Larry Johnson, Daniel Davis, and Doug McGregor have pointed out repeatedly, to do any type of ground invasion of Iran would require 2 to 3,000,000 troops and we do not have them.
There is no way we can introduce 15 to 25,000 troops into a ground war with Iran without taking on 50 to 60% casualties at a minimum .
Our navy cannot go into the Persian Gulf to try and open it up without suffering, several ships being sucked, including an aircraft carrier.
We already know we are dangerously running low on the armaments and additions. We need to continue any type of bombing campaign.
So are we going to allow Israel to talk us into using tactical nuclear weapons? so much for our thinking of humanity for the Iranian people if we are using nuclear weapons to wipe out this civilization based on a lie, that was never true.
We have allowed years and years of absolute propaganda about Iran , Russia, and China to initiate intense savage hatred to the point of total, blood lust, especially in the case of Iran.
Iran has been accused of every so-called terrorist act of the last 50 years .
The reality is that the state sponsors of terrorism have been the same group that it always has been , Saudi Arabia, Quatar, UAE others. They have taken the oil money that we have paid them and sponsored terrorism. Somehow that has been inconveniently forgotten, and now the focus of everything bad that has happened is all Iran’s fault.
It is almost amazing to watch and read of the people who have this insane blood, thirst hatred of a group of people they really know nothing about. The power of this propaganda is so strong that you cannot have any kind of debate with people about it because they have strong opinions on it based entirely on lies.
Do you ever notice how all of our politicians have the same talking points when it comes to this? Not only the same talking points, but the exact same words.
I am seeing that Senator Mark Kelly is being drawn into court, ostensibly to demote him and rank for the crime that he leaked confidential information from a congressional briefing about the state of our military supplies.
Well, good Lord how many people have we listened to since February 28 talk about our military supply situation as to missiles and such and the fact we’re running out that is not a secret . You might as well shut down the Internet because there’s no such thing as a secret anymore particularly government military stuff.
I think we have to come to the absolute conclusion that we have in Washington DC in the office of the presidency the most insane group of people that have ever occupied the seats of power since who knows when.