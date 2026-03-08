Let me just say, I’m not near being a fan of Blaise Cupich. That’s not the point:

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago condemned what he called the “gamification” of war, imploring Americans to resist becoming desensitized to the “true costs of war” and to protect their humanity.

In a statement issued March 7, Cupich took particular aim at a social media video posted by the White House Friday featuring footage from the ongoing war in Iran spliced with scenes from action movies and captioned “Justice the American way.”

Cupich took issue with the video’s focus on entertainment.

“A real war with real death and real suffering being treated like it’s a video game — it’s sickening,” he wrote.