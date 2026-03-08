Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

What has been coming out of the WH wrt to glorification of war (war as some sterile video game) is despicable.

Catholic theologian and author Edward Feser (https://x.com/FeserEdward) has had a number of hard hitting tweets about just war and the crazies in the WH and the glorification of war.

I’d like to see more men of God condemn this war.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Beesley's avatar
Roger Beesley
1h

Team America: Fuck Yeah!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture