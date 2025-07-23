Just to be clear …

For those readers who weren’t around during the main Russia Hoax days and may be puzzled that I’m not spending more time on the current developments regarding the Deep State plot against Trump …

The fact that my views on Trump may have, er, developed since that time doesn’t at all change my views regarding the crimes of the Deep State and the associated political and media establishment against America’s constitutional order. I will add that I’m not at all surprised at the new revelations, based on what we already knew during Trump 1.0. I look forward to seeing the Deep State turned inside out, since that may be the best way of avoiding more catastrophic wars. On the other hand, I’m not holding my breath.

Maté: Russiagate's Architects Suppressed Doubts To Peddle False Claims Date:7/22/25 7:55 PM Maté: Russiagate's Architects Suppressed Doubts To Peddle False Claims Authored by Aaron Maté via RealClearInvestigations, Although Robert Mueller failed to find an election conspiracy between Donald Trump and Moscow, the former Special Counsel threw a lifeline to the Russiagate narrative by alleging that the Kremlin had engaged in a “sweeping and systematic” effort to get Trump elected and “sow discord” among Americans. Six years later, that questionable but enduring claim continues to unravel. According to newly declassified documents, U.S. intelligence leaders concealed high-level doubts about one of Russiagate’s foundational allegations: that Russia stole and leaked Democratic Party material to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. In a September 2016 report that was never made public until now, the NSA and the FBI broke with their intelligence counterparts and expressed “low confidence” in the attribution to Russia.

That last sentence is important. What it shows is that there are plenty of people in those key agencies who can point investigators to where the “bodies”—documentary evidence—are buried. Documentary evidence of intent to defraud, to misuse government resources, to intentionally circumvent established procedures intended to insure the reliability of intel reporting, etc. Those resources will be invaluable in building a case of fraud—of one sort or another.

Today Tulsi has released additional documentation that shows that established procedures were specifically not followed under orders from above—from the very top of the agencies. In this case, the CIA. That is very strong evidence of intent to twist intel reporting and to shape it for political purposes—a fraudulent misuse of government resources. Or at least that would be my argument. Keep following the news for similar developments. This is the line of inquiry that, I believe, could produce a prosecutable fraudulent conspiracy case:

Nick Sortor @nicksortor￼ ￼BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just released reports PROVING that Obama DIRECTLY gave the order to publish the Russia Collusion Hoax, knowing there was no proof that Putin backed Trump Holy CRAP. Tulsi just proved Obama lied AGAIN in his statement yesterday. Obama should be rotting in a prison cell. h/t @Breaking_4_News 8:07 AM · Jul 23, 2025

The key part, boxed in red, is that Brennan—acting on orders from Obama—deliberately circumvented standard reporting procedures that were designed to safeguard the integrity—i.e., the reliability—and/or the misuse of the intel reporting process. IMO, that’s highly probative of a fraudulent intent.

Well, enough of that. We’ll see how it develops. In the meantime, the wars continue. Things are looking quite grim for our war against Russia on the Ukraine front. The first tweet is the first of a ten part thread:

Delwin @Delwin655059￼ Foreign fighter casualties in Ukraine are rising steadily. The average monthly death rate has nearly doubled—from 12.3 in 2022 to 24.2 in early 2025. A￼ This reflects a sustained high-tempo combat environment and the general rise of casualties on the Ukrainian side over this period. #UkraineWar #ForeignFighters I am using the list from @lostarmour 1/10￼ ￼1:11 AM · Jul 15, 2025

Next we see that at Pokrovsk, where there are reports of Ukrainian troops retreating from outlying trenches, there is an inability to launch counter attacks. The Russian offensive operations continually shift their points of focus, rather than launching frontal assaults, and the Ukrainian forces are increasingly unable to respond:

Delwin @Delwin655059￼ The trend in casualties and attrition makes it unlikely the situation will improve. - foreign fighters losses +60% in past 12 months, coherent with the KIA+MIA trend - they are increasingly used for counter attacks on secondary fronts, pointing to severely depleted offensive units on UAF side. There are almost no counter attacks on Pokrovsk front.

ayden @squatsons￼ The whole southern front looks like it’s about to rip. Manpower shortages are manifesting in local collapses across the front. With how bad the situation is around Pokrovsk It’s only a matter of time before it is swallowed. 12:42 PM · Jul 22, 2025

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ If the AFU can't hold Pokrovsk they can't hold anywhere. They turned that city into their main effort last year and poured a huge number of troops - including prestige units - in to make their stand. All of those fat brigades are now being reported as skeleton units by the way. 6:56 PM · Jul 22, 2025

The war of attrition is taking its toll. The tempo of advance is picking up. But the Russians will continue to conserve their forces and manpower for the possibility of all out war with NATO.