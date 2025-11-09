Remember COVID? Remember the gene therapy injections? Remember who got rich from that and who helps buy off the politicians?

Robert Barnes @barnes_law 23h￼ One of the most embarrassing aspects of the #DOJ under @AGPamBondi is her continuing the LIE of the Biden Administration that “vaccines cannot be challenged” by covering for her donor @pfizer in the @IamBrookJackson whistleblower case about the #CovidVaccine in the Fifth Circuit.

OK, but who really thinks Blondi makes these calls totally on her own?

Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports @honestpollster￼ Can’t give details, but in the last day or two I’ve had some pretty brutal wake-up calls about how effective lobbying actually is... And how many people within the movement will totally sell out to protect big business. 3:30 PM · Nov 8, 2025

Bret Weinstein @BretWeinstein 5h￼ This needs to be widely understood. Pfizer committed fraud. And that negates their immunity from liability. Want to understand how corrupt medical science has become, pursue justice for the vaccine injured, who were defrauded and denied informed consent, then watch what happens.

I totally understand that. And this bears repeating:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law 3h￼ Do you know who is currently covering for @pfizer in Trump admin? The lawyer blocking the @IamBrookJackson case took hundreds of thousands of $ from Pfizer the year before she took over, and has closed down multiple fraud cases against Pfizer. Who? @PamBondi

Have you ever wondered whether industry lobbies have input into the vetting process before people are nominated for key positions in the federal government? I hope I’m not sounding totally naive.

“Sudden And Unexpected” @toobaffled￼ The UK has just ruled it will not release the mortality statistics it has on deaths by COVID vaccination status because of the distress the data would cause.