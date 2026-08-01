I use two words to describe the threat, although I’m not certain that the two can really be separated. I’ll leave that for someone else to figure out.

To start with the influence angle, I came across Doug Macgregor chatting with Glenn Diesen today. I think Mac provides a pretty fair assessment of how these matters stand. These are snippets. Isolated excerpts from an hour long conversation. As you read you’ll see why I include the portions about the Russians:

We’ve actually privately said to the Russians, ‘We’d like to talk.’ And, apparently, Foreign Minister Lavrov has said, ‘No thanks,’ because he sees no evidence that we’re really interested in bringing an end to the war. The White House remains what I would call an Israeli or Jewish Lobby policy-making center. And so that’s why I say Trump listened, and I think Trump is going to obey.

So, just as I have difficulty separating influence operations from spying, Mac has trouble with other distinctions.

Right now, everything that is being done in the White House, everything that’s being done on the Hill, is seen through the the lens of the Israel Lobby and the fight for Jewish supremacy in the Middle East--as well as in the United States, in the West.￼ The problem I have with this meeting that you’re just describing is that Zelensky and Netanyahu are joined at the hip. They’re both supported by the same groups of people. Let’s be frank. The same groups of people that want to essentially denude the populations of the Middle East of Muslim Arabs and Christian Arabs and replace them with Jews are the same people that want to do something similar to Russia. So, they are backing the Ukraine mess. And the the bad news is that we don’t seem to want to recognize that and we’re not willing to stand up to it, because those same forces own everyone--literally. I mean, how do you turn on people that have given you hundreds of millions of dollars, who have enriched you, who’ve helped you to win elections, who’ve kept you in power, kept you in office, even though their policies, many of them are really distasteful, both domestically as well as in foreign policy. I don’t know, but I fear that this meeting is going to lead to a widening of the war. This needs to end. We need to stop killing each other. I think that sentiment is very strong [among normal people], but it doesn’t reach the White House. It doesn’t reach Paris. It doesn’t reach Berlin. It doesn’t reach London. It needs to, but it doesn’t. And the media are complicit with the governments. The governments are in the hands of these globalists. These are the same people driving the wars in both locations. And, by the way, they’re also behind what is effectively economic warfare against China. So I don’t have an easy answer, but I think it’s all going to collapse because we’re broke.

Pretty self explanatory, topics I’ve covered repeatedly—including the China angle.

Later in the day I listened to Mario Nawfal and John Kiriakou. They focused on the strictly spy angle. Kiriakou’s presentation is a decidedly mixed bag, but here it is:

There are Israeli spies everywhere, hundreds of them, all over Washington. Three weeks ago, the Defense Intelligence Agency sent out an all hands email warning every single employee of DIA that Israeli espionage against the US government is at an all-time high right now. So, don’t talk about work outside the building. But we just accept that. When I was on the job for about 6 months, there was a man in my office who was on the phone, secure phone with a counterpart overseas. We used to have these phones called STU-III. There are STU-IIs, STU-IIBs, and STU-IIIs. So, they’re secure phones, but they’re not permanent. You can move them. So, you pick up the phone, you call the number, you say, “Hi, it’s John. Are you ready for the call? Going secure,” and then you press the encryption button, and the phone encrypts itself, and then it just sounds like gibberish to an outside listener. So, the problem with STU-IIBs and STU-IIIs is they’ll occasionally drop the call. So my colleague is talking to somebody overseas and the conversation is going both ways and the call drops and so he’s just waiting to see if his colleague comes back on and then he hears somebody say, “Moshe, did they hang up?” and then the other voice says, “I don’t know, David. Maybe they dropped the call.” And then Moshe says,”Okay, they’ll call back if it’s important.” Now what are we supposed to take from that? We’re supposed to take that for decades the Israelis have been intercepting our calls, even secure communications. So, are they intercepting the President, the Vice President, the Secretary of State or Secretary of Defense, the National Security Adviser, all their deputies, the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff? Of course they are. That’s why they’re ranked as a “critical threat” for counterintelligence. And what’s Congress’s response? Congress’s response is to give them [Israeli spies] an office at the Pentagon and at the CIA with the National Defense Authorization Act.

So, what to say about this? Here’s what I can say, and it will work into the next excerpt. For about 22 of my 30 years with the FBI I worked in counterintelligence. At the FBI we used STU-III phones, too. I don’t have the expertise to say whether or not those phones could be “compromised” from the outside. On the other hand, I personally knew technical people who worked on Israeli matters in connection with Israeli owned telecom companies that were used for spying on the White House. So, my guess is that if STU-IIIs were compromised, it might well have been an “inside job,” in a manner of speaking. As for the Israeli espionage threat in general, you can peruse this article and you’ll see that telecom is a key target for Israel in the US.

I link to that article because, in the next excerpt, Kiriakou appears to suggest that the FBI routinely “does nothing” or “looks the other way.” That’s far from true—it was far from true in my day, and I suspect in this day, as well. Kiriakou’s reference to the DIA memo—which is true—is an indication that the threat is well understood. You might also get the impression from Kiriakou that the FBI didn’t/doesn’t address the Jewish Nationalist threat to NatSec in an organized way. That is also untrue. Although I never worked Israeli matters, the FBI does address those matters as an integral part of its counterintelligence program and responsibilities. I knew agents who specialized in such matters. The true problem, as Kiriakou correctly notes, is that this ends up being a political problem. Meaning that politicians from the POTUS on down through Congress to appointees such as US Attorneys are beholden to Jewish Nationalists and subject to their influence. Can judges be influenced? Never say never is my advice.

So, the CIA has something called the the Counterintelligence Center. So, its job is to work very closely with the FBI to root out moles, foreign intelligence officers burrowing into the American government, specifically to the American intelligence system.

My understanding—subject to correction—is that that center was staffed jointly by FBI and CIA. I did know personnel from both agencies who worked together. The FBI is the lead counterintelligence agency in the US government, although all NatSec agencies have offices that address such concerns. The impression that Kiriakou gives that the CIA roams DC looking for spies is, in my belief, incorrect. That the CIA looks within and also comes across information of value for the FBI’s counterintelligence mission is indubitable.

And you’re looking for Russians and Chinese and, you know, the occasional Cuban or the Iranians. Well, we know that the Israelis have hundreds and hundreds of spies all across America. So the CIA will develop this information. They’ll refer it to the FBI and the FBI says, “Well, what can we do? We don’t have the political authorization to arrest these people or even to disrupt them. And we know that the Israelis aren’t going to use it to, like, you know, bomb us or blow up American cities or whatever. So it’s not like the Chinese or the Russians that mean us harm. So just let them get away with it.”

This gives a very false impression. To show how false that is I refer readers to this article:

The Lawrence Franklin espionage scandal is also known as the AIPAC espionage scandal. Here’s a brief summary from the Israeli Espionage article which gives a good idea of the obstacles that the FBI is up against—but which the FBI does its best to overcome—I’ll leave it to readers to correlate dates with administrations:

One of the most significant spy cases of the 2000s was the AIPAC espionage scandal (2004–2005). In this affair, Pentagon analyst Lawrence Franklin passed classified U.S. policy documents regarding Iran to two staffers of the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, who in turn were accused of relaying the information to Israeli diplomats.[19] The AIPAC officials, Steven Rosen and Keith Weissman, were indicted under the Espionage Act – a virtually unprecedented prosecution of lobbyists for spying. The indictment alleged that Rosen and Weissman conspired to obtain U.S. defense secrets and deliver them to Naor Gilon, the political officer at Israel's Washington embassy. Franklin, the Pentagon source, pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to 12 years (later reduced) for unauthorized disclosure.[20] However, the case against the AIPAC officials collapsed in 2009 when the Justice Department dropped all charges, citing court rulings that made conviction unlikely (the court required proving the defendants intended specific harm to U.S. national security, a high bar). A side controversy erupted when it was revealed that Rep. Jane Harman had been recorded on an NSA wiretap promising an Israeli agent that she would try to intervene on the AIPAC defendants' behalf, in exchange for help securing a committee chairmanship.[21][22]

Moving on—back to Kiriakou:

Now, any other country, let’s just say for the purpose of argument, let’s make one up. Let’s say the Netherlands is a critical threat for counter intelligence. What would happen at the CIA is a policy would be implemented whereby CIA employees are not allowed to transit Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, right? You just stay away. Stay away from the airport. They’re going to steal your laptop. They’re going to steal your information. They’re going to steal your identity. It’s going to be terrible. And then you back off with liaison exchanges, because they’re going to be trying to recruit the liaison officers. Well, with the Israelis, we do literally nothing. Literally nothing. We just let them get away with it. Mario: And invite them to the White House and again merging merging.

One more anecdote. Late in my career I attended a high level training course on intel matters—there’s a story behind how I got there. One session dealt with the Israeli threat and, since this training course was mostly directed at diplomats and such like, there was a lot of discussion of liaison matters. The instructors emphasized that every single liaison contact with Israelis would be used as a recruitment opportunity. That means that every single military officer who goes to Israel is targeted—usually with sexual advances. But the same goes for diplomats and others. It’s highly organized and relentless. And compromised individuals are groomed for higher office/positions by Jewish Nationalists in America. The Jane Harman incident was a no brainer—Jane Harman is Jewish and a dedicated Zionist. But the same goes for Gentiles.

So there you go. I thought maybe readers might be interested. I would submit that it’s impossible to understand what’s going on with the Trump regime without understanding this.