Meaning In History

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G1 Tim's avatar
G1 Tim
4h

In September 2001 a group known later as "the dancing Israelis" were arrested for questioning with regards to why they were on a rooftop car park with binoculars and cameras filming "by coincidence" the WTC buildings just before some objects flew into them. And also, why they were jubilant about it. They were released a day or two later. When the mossad boys returned to Israel they went on tv to recount this with some glee.

I always wonder who gave the order to whomever was locally responsible to stop questioning these Israelis and let them go. Plus ça change..and all that.

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Abiding Dude's avatar
Abiding Dude
4h

Col Mac: "I mean, how do you turn on people that have given you hundreds of millions of dollars..."

OR... people who have solid Epstein proof you are a child rapist... and threaten exposure if you don't comply with ANYTHING they want?? (Speculation only, of course!)

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