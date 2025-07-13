Say what you want about Trump’s Fawlty-esque reneging on some of his campaign promises—Don’t mention the Epstein coverup; I did, but I think I got away with it!—he has kept some of his core promises. Like, empowering a Jewish Nationalist pogrom to cleanse America of “anti-semitic” thoughtcrime. It’s called “anti-semitic” but, like Israel’s borders, that’s a very fluid concept. Basically, it translates into: any thought that Jewish Nationalists don’t like. And Jewish Nationalists have no sense of humor at all about such things—anyone who has suffered through a Stephen Miller interview will know exactly what I mean:

Stephen Miller has for years been one of the top advisors to Trump on, really, just about everything. An absolute top White House insider’s insider, inner circle guy. As such you’d think he’d be fully occupied in the White House. And yet he found time to get involved—repeatedly—with day to day stuff at the departmental level, which is what cabinet secretaries are for. Or so one would think. Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Stephen, can you clarify whether you collaborated with Israeli intelligence in your crackdown on Palestine solidarity activists in the US? And can you explain why your political priorities seem so overtly influenced by your ethnoreligious loyalty to a foreign apartheid state? 9:53 AM · Jul 11, 2025

Now, as the thoughtcrime pogrom is—entirely predictably—facing vigorous judicial pushback—Trump’s designated goyish philo-semitic frontman for the pogrom, Leo Terrell, is taking out after anti-semitism in DC. That, of course, is an easily recognizable dog whistle for Black anti-semitism:

LeoTerrell @TheLeoTerrell￼ I am going to ELIMINATE Jewish Taxes in America! @realDonaldTrump @LeoTerrellDOJ Quote￼ POLITICO @politico 22h DOJ antisemitism task force trains its eye on the nation’s capital 4:00 PM · Jul 12, 2025

Is this some move to deflect attention from other things—like the Epstein coverup? Whatever the “thinking” behind this, my rule of thumb is that, in any area of life, once you have to start explaining what you really meant, you’ve pretty much lost the argument. If you don’t believe me, read some of the comments to Terrell’s tweet. Terrell, of course, is a knucklehead—he’s just the frontman who does what he’s told. I’d be interested to know what meshuggeneh kop thought it’d be really clever to frame Jewish grievances against Blacks in DC in financial terms.

Politico presents this as a “Trump offensive against DC”. C’mon. We all know that’ll go absolutely nowhere. Here’s how Politico explains the concept of a Jewish tax:

Leo Terrell, the chair of the Department of Justice’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, slammed Mayor Muriel Bowser for her “lukewarm response” to a “crisis” of antisemitism in the city in a series of posts to his X account this week. Terrell posted a back-and-forth with Bowser’s office over his request to meet directly with the mayor to discuss rising antisemitism in the city — including what he said were “Jewish taxes” levied against the community in the form of increased security costs. Local Jewish leaders have acknowledged an increase in security costs — even as the head of an organization focused on security for Jewish institutions in the Washington area told POLITICO that efforts to work with federal crime data teams have been stymied due to “a reallocation of resources.” The targeted and pointedly publicized attack on D.C. leadership …

The Jewish community in DC seems divided on this. On the one hand, some wish to distance themselves from the financial framing of their grievances, while others seem eager to embrace the concept—perhaps as a way to hop on board the reparations train if it gets moving?

While Terrell repeatedly described increased security costs as “Jewish taxes,” the executive director of JShield, the security division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, emphasized that “the term ‘Jewish tax’ isn’t one used in our community” — but said its likely intended meaning still rings true. The Federation covers not only Washington, but sizable Jewish communities in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia. “In the D.C. context, the ‘Jewish tax’ reflects a real and ongoing cost of being Jewish in an environment where safety cannot be taken for granted,” JShield’s Rusty Rosenthal said, adding that “Jewish communities have had to significantly increase spending on security infrastructure in response to persistent threats.”

Here’s how Max Blumenthal—who, I suspect, is well versed in these DC issues—explains it:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal￼ Many are confused by this tweet by Trump official and Israel lobby tool Leo Terrell. What he's saying is the majority Black tax base of DC should subsidize security for affluent Jewish institutions in the District to assuage their antisemitism paranoia 1:22 AM · Jul 13, 2025

Strictly my WAG, but I suspect Max’s view will resonate in some communities.

Of course, in a political environment in which Trump threatens to revoke the citizenship of people he doesn’t like—a tariff/sanction on citizenship?—this raises all sorts of issues:

Trump threatens to take away Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship The president on Saturday threatened to revoke comedian Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship, something he cannot legally do.

Eh, I have no use for her, either, but this isn’t something a smart POTUS should be saying. It makes him seem like he’s, y’know, a bit out of control. I know—Trump won’t be running again and much of Trump’s rhetoric is calculated to entertain and deflect from serious issues, but … there comes a time. And it does make you wonder how Stephen Miller and his dour band of Betar pogromists plan on dealing with DC anti-semites. This is how rumors get started, and then Trump has to explain that there’s no conspiracy and no coverup. How’s that working with the Epstein coverup?

Another issue this could raise is the Zionism Tax we all pay. What—you hadn’t heard about that? It’s the tax Jewish Nationalists levy on Americans of all stripes:

US Support For Israel Comes At A Staggering, Multifaceted Price - Zerohedge On top of money given to Israel, the US government spends huge sums on activities either meant to benefit Israel or that spring from Israel's actions. For example, during just the first year of Israel's post-Oct 7 war in Gaza, increased US Navy offensive and defensive operations in the Middle East theater cost America an estimated …

All of which is longish way of saying this looks like another really bad idea. True, it’s likely to worsen already rocky relations between the Black and Jewish elements of the Dem base. But that won’t raise Trump’s standing among Blacks, and yiddisher kops will surely grok that this thing isn’t good for the Jews.

Trump increasingly appears to be engaged in a domestic juggling act while negotiating the geopolitical highwire. The other side is starting to look a long way off.