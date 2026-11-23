The return of Jensen from the dead is the big breaking news this morning. The first line in the tweet below—”after consulting the US government”—tells, if not the whole story, then much of the story. This looks like a major setback for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, signaled by the eye opening walk-back by former Soros consigliere Bessent, who had initially come out as being the government manager of New NVIDIA, dictating terms to the NVIDIA board, etc. This is obviously a panicked act of desperation caused by financial markets chaos and is—at least on the face of it—a major defeat for the China Hawk wing (in a manner of speaking) of the Deep State. But we still have no word on what Jensen’s terms were. Is he truly in charge? Did he make some sort of deal in which he would surrender some of what a CEO’s authority might ordinarily include? We just don’t know, but it should become clear soon enough.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ BREAKING: Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after consulting the US government Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and CEO and as a member of the board, effective immediately. The board voted unanimously after meetings with Huang left it satisfied with his candor and his ability to lead the company. The board says it received input from senior levels of the US government, and based on that input is confident that Huang’s return poses no national security risk.

“Received input.” I like that. Somehow one doubts that investors will be totally reassured.

Less than a week ago, board chairman Harvey Jones said the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Questions about China remain. Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel are due to answer questions behind closed doors from House committees, including the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, on December 1 and 2. Lawmakers will also ask about his involvement with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that was a major customer for Nvidia’s chips. Interim CEO Colette Kress will go back to being Nvidia’s CFO.

Another interesting question. Exactly who is presiding over this—I’m searching for a polite term—mess? The Doofuss in Chief? Whither Li’l Marco? Will he be answering questions behind closed doors, too? Who’s on first, second, or third? And who’s batting? This sure looked like a coup in progress when it all broke, but failed coups traditionally invite payback. What happens to Anthropic and its backers? Is the whole AI sector getting “input from senior levels of the US government”, and who are those people—besides Bessent? How does the NVIDIA board know who to obey? Jensen, or Bessent? No doubt Trump will soon be claiming he’s making everything right, but no one will believe that. I’m listening to Sean Foo while typing:

In a sudden reversal, the Trump administration is now begging for Jensen to come back. Meanwhile, China is making big moves against the US financial system using the dollar and gold against Washington.

Foo claims that China is using its enormous but rapidly shrinking—on a percentage basis—dollar reserves to steadily buy gold on the gold dip. This has been going on for months. Last month China sold $26B in dollar reserves. It certainly looks like China has big plans that will cause alarm among holders of US debt. And in typical fashion, China is going about this in a careful but relentless way.

So while everyone is absorbed with that failed coup, the hit on Huang, and what is supposed to be an aftermath and return to whatever “normal” is these days, it’s significant, perhaps, that the offensive of attacks on Russia during the past week or so is starting to attract more attention. It’s obvious that the attacks were orchestrated by the Anglo-Zionist Deep State—certainly including the CIA and MI6—but the big question is: Where did the drones launch from to reach the Russian corvette anchored in Benghazi harbor? It almost certainly didn’t happen from Ukraine itself this time, like the attacks against Russian territory. Initial reports claimed the drones launched from Turkish (i.e., NATO) bases in Libya. That would, on its face, appear to be a seriously crazy move by Turkey. Newer reports are now suggesting Albania as the launch point—which, if you’re not up on your NATO membership list, is also NATO. Albania is denying this, which—in their position—I would, too. Then again, the last we heard from the Albanian government they were trying to sell an island to Jared and Ivanka—against the wishes of the populace. Hmmm.

The REALLY big question is: How long can Putin hold back from direct retaliation against NATO? Placing a drone in the courtyard of the Dutch embassy in Kiev—after the goofy Dutch bragged about helping on the Kerch bridge strike—would have seemed, to rational people, to be a strong message. Which leads to interesting questions: Why do the Dutch hate Russians? Do the Dutch hate Russians, or is it just their rulers? I mean, one can kinda grok the Balts and Poles, but what’s up with the Dutch? What’s the Anglo-Zionist presence in the Dutch economy? Oh.

Here’s Larry Johnson’s bottom line this morning:

The bottom line In the space of eight days, Russian targets have been struck at the Kerch Strait, in the Gulf of Finland, over Kaliningrad and in Benghazi harbor. Every one of those strikes depended on geography, airspace, intelligence or bases that belong to NATO member countries or sit under their protection. European leaders will keep insisting that it’s all Ukraine’s doing and that they’re merely bystanders. Moscow isn’t buying it, and neither am I. Putin has spent the last six months showing that he answers blows with heavier ones. Until now, Ukraine has taken the punishment for what its patrons made possible. I think that’s about to change. When it does, the Europeans who lit these cigars will discover that a powder keg doesn’t care who struck the match. And they’ll be facing the consequences with stagnant economies, empty arsenals and no reliable way to build new ones.

If that happens, the panic so far will look like nothing in comparison. How long can Trump front for this edge of the cliff clown show?

In closing, I want to highly recommend Larry Johnson’s interview with Stephen Kinzer: How the U.S. Turned Ukraine Into a Front Against Russia — Stephen Kinzer. The interview is all about Kinzer’s new book, Boiling Point: How America Brought War to Ukraine. Regular readers will recall that, back on November 4, I discussed Glenn Diesen’s interview of Kinzer re the book, with a transcribed excerpt: Kinzer On How We Got To This Point, i.e., the boiling point of the current Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. The current interview is a welcome addition to the Diesen interview. Kinzer has a long background of investigative journalism and books on the Deep State—he literally wrote the book on the Dulles brothers—and expertly captures the spirit of the US intel establishment, which is at once deeply pathological yet amateurish in mind boggling ways.