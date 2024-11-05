Regular readers here will be familiar with my core theme that the current crisis of the West can be traced back to the late Medieval breakdown of Christian philosophy, and the rise of voluntaristic and nominalistic types of thought. These strains of thought have deep roots in the Platonic tradition of Western thought that was mediated to Christian thought in the West by Augustine. What is important for our purposes is that this tradition of thought leads inevitably to the radical skepticism that is so typical of the modern West. In fact, most of Western thought can be viewed as one long attempt to come to terms with the skeptical implications of Plato’s thought.

This development led, on the one hand, to the breakdown of a united Christian faith—since the early “Reformers” were deeply distrustful of human reason (Luther himself was a professor of nominalist philosophy)—and on the other hand, in the newly secularized public sphere of the nation states, to an aggressive assault on the entire past of Western civilization and a search to establish a new society and a new learning on entirely new principles.

This attempt was led on the continent by the likes of Descartes, but the English popular thinkers—Hobbes, Locke, Hume—soon became favorites of the French philosophes. Hold that thought regarding the influence of English or Anglo-Saxon thought, because the philosophical champions of voluntarism and nominalism were English clerics—John Duns Scotus and William of Occam.

This trend of thinking culminated in the agnosticism of Immanuel Kant, from whom most modern and post modern thinking of both Right and Left derives. As so often happens, the attempt at a brand new start led only to a rehash of the past. Descartes’ famous ‘I think, therefore I am’, Berkeley’s radical skepticism regarding the real world of sense, and Kant’s ‘categories of thought’ are all clearly rehash’s of core Augustinian themes. They all deepen the problem of skepticism rather than solving it.

All this is leading up to a transcript of a talk that the economist Jeffrey Sachs delivered on the subject of renewing Western civilization through ‘virtue ethics’:

Sachs, of course, isn’t a professional historian or philosopher, but he has clearly thought seriously on these issues. As we’ll see, he begins his account of the breakup of Western culture around the year 1500, bypassing the background that I presented above (admittedly in a sketchy form). The relation of the virtue ethics that Sachs espouses and the nominalist bulldozing of Western thought is very important. Virtue ethics is based in the idea that human beings are able, through reason, to come to a sufficient knowledge of our common human nature, so that we can identify the character traits or virtues that make for a full and good human being. I’m fairly certain that this is what Sachs has in mind in referring tot he key role of ‘reason’ in virtue ethics. After all, there’s no lack of ‘reasoning’ in any of the thinkers described above, but the role of reason in virtue ethics is quite distinct. Here are two typical descriptions:

Virtue ethics is primarily concerned with traits of character that are essential to human flourishing, not with the enumeration of duties. [Duties is a direct reference to Kantian thought]

Virtue ethics is an ancient ethical theory that focuses on the development of good character traits, or virtues, to lead a meaningful life.

No philosophical skepticism can accept such a program, no matter how much they reason around the issues of ethics. Which is exactly why the notion of development of virtues is not a part of Western education any longer.

With this in mind I present my transcript. Sachs, by the way, is no fan at all of Donald Trump. And yet … As you read, consider whether Sachs’ ideas of virtue and cooperation and the fellowship of citizens (he doesn’t use that term, but it’s implicit in everything he says) just may resonate with a lot of very Trumpian themes. Trump, as I hear him, is no Social Darwinian. Again, Sachs is raising issues that are at the heart of our cultural crisis, and it’s worth considering whether Trump and Sachs may, in the final analysis, actually be allies of a sort.

What happened to Western values? Because it's a very interesting and important—and strange—story in a way, and it's worth reflecting on. The values that we heard about both Buddhist and Confucian thought clearly find some resonance in Christian thought, especially in gospel teachings of Jesus, and also in Greek thought because, if you look at Aristotle's philosophy as was seen you would find some connections that are quite important, actually, and I want to draw them out. But then Western philosophy took an odd turn, or Western thinking took an odd turn, and it's important to understand that change of values that took place starting around 1500 to today, because there really was a change of the Western philosophical approach and a divergence that is, I think, quite harmful in many ways. If you look at Aristotle, Buddha, and Confucius, they're all in deep ways--not the same ways, but deep ways--variants of what can be called virtue ethics. The idea of virtue ethics is that human beings have the potential to do good, not the inevitability of doing good, and that virtues need to be cultivated to bring out the best in human beings, and this is a common idea of Aristotle, Buddha, and Confucius. In the teachings in Buddha's eight-fold Noble Path there is the idea of the right view, the right action, the right speech, the right livelihood, and so on as ways to cultivate the underlying virtues. Aristotle was very, very clear that happiness depends on virtue. But virtue must be cultivated--it cannot be taken for granted. And the main virtues in Greek thought were virtues of what's called practical wisdom or phronesis [Prudence], which was the ability to choose the good over the enticing. Temperance, which is moderation, is a common virtue across all of these philosophies. Bravery [Fortitude], which means the ability to defend the good. And Justice, the ability to discern the right allocation for each person. Those became the Cardinal Virtues in Western thought [The Four Cardinal Virtues, Josef Pieper].

But what was key for Aristotle was the idea that being virtuous is a potential of human beings--not an inevitability, because we are all bound by our bodily temptations, by our animal instincts, but also by our reasons. So in Western Greek thought reason was the predominant notion. This is not the same as in Eastern thought, but it comes to some similar points and Aristotle said one must develop the habits of virtue--in fact virtue, ethics, comes from the word habit in Greek. You practice just as we heard that you become altruistic by practicing altruistic acts, and Aristotle believed in mentorship--in education, in practice, in life experience--as being vital. So here is a common basis that merges Eastern and Western virtue traditions at a quite deep level. Christian thought, especially the teachings of Jesus himself as in the Gospels, are not the same basis--it's not exactly virtue ethics but it is, of course, the virtues that are proposed and especially also the Confucian Golden Rule is also Jesus's Golden Rule, although Jesus states it positively--do to others what you would have them do to you, and love thy neighbor as you love yourself. And that led in the early centuries of Christianity to a tremendous institutional focus of the bishops and the monasteries to care for the poor, and that was a real point because the Christian communities--the Emperors took care of their business and the bishops took care of the poor in a division of responsibility that started around the 4th Century A.D in the West.

In fact, from a very early time Christian thinkers adopted the Four Cardinal Virtues, making them a key part of Christian moral thinking, along with the Three Theological Virtues—Faith, Hope, Charity.

