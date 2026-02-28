Meaning In History

dissonant1
3h

Thanks so much for the update, Mark! Great information. If it is true that Netanyahu has absconded/turned tail/fled already, just wow. What greater and more clear indicator of "how things are going" and how quickly could one want?

Even aside from that, Germany is subject to the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction (per its being a party to the Rome Agreement). Doesn't that make Germany obligated to arrest Netanyahu if/when he traverses its border? I guess we shall see how this all plays out and it is probably safe to say the Europeans no longer feel any more constrained by their legal agreements than do the Americans. But one can always hope.

TedTheKitty
3h

Kit's a great reporter I've been following for a while. I saw Bibi land in BERLIN, of all places. Professor Sachs always gets the big picture. I'm watching Danny Davis and Larry Johnson on Danny's channel, they're showing some clips of the damage in Tel Aviv and around the Gulf...major hits.

