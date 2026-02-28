Speaking with Glenn Diesen, Sachs clearly explains that this is a global war. As such it has been long planned:

This is a geopolitical move. This is of course an attempt to overthrow Iran, but it’s part of a larger picture. The United States is fighting to this moment for global hegemony. Have no doubt about it. This is part of a world war that the US is waging. This is the US attempting even in what is actually a multipolar world to maintain its global hegemony. Of course, when you operate with such extraordinary violence, recklessness, lies, and delusion, the results can be completely catastrophic. So, we’re in the first hours of something that will have chain reactions across the world. I don’t believe this will go well. I think that this is extraordinarily dangerous. By the way, the United States is a non-constitutional regime ruled by a small gang by Trump and and a gang. There’s no congressional authorization. There’s no legal basis for any of this.

This woman, who works at Neocon ground zero, agrees. As I’ve been saying, the destruction of BRICS is existential for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, and Iran is the key to BRICS. Trump signaled this in his own way long ago when he said that any attempt to replace King Dollar was grounds for war:

Zineb Riboua @zriboua 7h￼ My latest: The Iran Question Is All About China Why Operation Epic Fury Is the Opening Act of the Indo-Pacific Century The Iran question was never about Iran. Remove the Islamic Republic from the equation and China loses its pawns for a Taiwan contingency. Leave it in place and the Middle East remains what Beijing designed it to be: a second front that Washington can never afford to leave and can never afford to stay in. Trump’s strikes are the first move by an American president who appears to understand that the road to the Pacific runs through Tehran.

Confirmation that “negotiations” are nothing but theater for Trump. Of course this was a no-brainer:

Ali Ahmadi @AliR_Ahmadi 1h￼ The Israeli already given the game away. Even the start date was agreed on before these last couple rounds of talks even happened. This ad-hoc post-fact war propaganda is so amateurish.

I saw a report that this was a $1M a plate dinner:

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein 1h￼ BREAKING: Newly released clip of Donald Trump partying at Mar-a-Lago, dancing with his wealthy millionaire and billionaire friends within HOURS of the United States beginning an attack on Iran, including killing young children. Historians will look back on this and wonder how this ever came about.

Now we find out why this building in Dubai was hit:

Iran continues to deny that Khameini has been killed. I have no info, but given the Shia reverence for martyrdom, I’d suppose that if the 86 year old Khameini had been martyred they’d say so, as a way of rallying support.

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast 1h￼ No idea if Khamenei is dead. I’m not the one to blindly trust Israeli media. But he’s 86, so he either dies naturally or becomes a martyr Iran and the Shia LOVE their martyrs, so killing him might backfire spectacularly. The IRGC’s cohesion is what actually matters

This is true:

￼Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 5m￼ Is Khamenei dead or alive? No one outside the inner circle knows, and no rumor mill in the West is going to answer that. What we can see is the operational reality: if anything happened, it would’ve been around 10 a.m. Tehran time, yet Iran’s response machinery fired instantly. The counterstrikes expanded hour by hour with precision, coordination, and volume across multiple fronts. That tells you the Iranian command structure is functioning, calm, fast, and far more cohesive than it was during the summer 2025 confrontation. Whatever Trump is trying to sell online isn’t lining up with what the battlefield is showing.

￼smile2jannah @smile2jannah 9h￼ CNN journalist highlights how the attack on Iran coincides with a Jewish celebration. She then mentions the relevance of the Amalek verse, 1st Samuel 15:3 that talks about killing kids and babies- which many Christians and Jews claim is only symbolic. This is when a school in Iran has been attacked killing 25 young girls.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 56m￼ Notice No. 3 - The third and fourth waves of Vadeh Sadegh 4 are now underway with missiles more advanced, more precise, and more destructive than Vadeh Sadegh 3. The IRGC states that new waves are striking deep military and security targets belonging to the United States and the zionist entity. The hits include the zionist navy base at Haifa port, the anchorage of their warships, Ramat David Airbase, the War Ministry complex in the Hakiryat zone, Beit HaShmash’s military-industrial site, and the Shtud weapons-production center. Iran confirms its forces are fully ready to widen the battlefield and hit both fixed and mobile enemy targets across the region using guided missile barrages and Iranian drones. The statement closes with a warning: the upcoming waves will be even more destructive, multiple times heavier than Vadeh Sadegh 3, drawing on the IRGC’s accumulated experience and initiative.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_· 1h Major General Abdollahi: Iran, not Washington, determines when this war ends. He confirms that the zionist entity and the American military struck Iranian military sites and civilian areas, including a school full of children, triggering an immediate, overwhelming response. Iranian forces hit targets across the occupied territories and crushed multiple American bases in the region, inflicting what he calls “very heavy losses” on both enemies. He frames this strike as the beginning of a reckoning decades in the making, after sanctions, assassinations, and blockades that were meant to break Iran but instead produced a nation ready to absorb and return fire. His message is simple: they opened the door, and the Islamic Republic will finish the confrontation on its own terms.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 1h￼ The zionist army’s spokesman is already laying the groundwork for fear management, talking about “challenging days ahead” and begging the public to stay glued together. Then he shifts straight into censorship mode, ordering people not to film the impact zones of the Iranian strikes.

Iran is attacking US bases inside KSA:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard just confirmed two major hits: The Harir base in northern Iraq, a key hub for American special-forces and commando units, took a direct, precise strike. And inside Saudi Arabia, the Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses major U.S. military assets, was also hit accurately with Iranian missiles and drones. Both attacks were calibrated, deliberate, and aimed at the core of the American footprint in the region.

Fox News in Tel Aviv says “a lot of incoming fire toward Tel Aviv ... the city is being hit very hard”.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 26m￼ A Fox News correspondent flees in fear of Iranian missiles

￼Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 28m￼ Iranian strike in Tel Aviv landed right beside the Kiryat complex, the core of the zionist security apparatus, housing the Ministry of War and the headquarters of the occupying army

Kit Klarenberg is a pretty reliable reporter:

Kit Klarenberg @KitKlarenberg￼ Unconfirmed reports of Khameini being dead are to distract from Satanyahoo having fled the entity for Cyprus, getting rejected, and having to resort to seeking refuge in Berlin.

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ USAF tankers activity over the western Mediterranean Sea, possibly indicating the arrival of bombers type B-2.

