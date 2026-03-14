What I’ve been waiting for is some overall assessment of the impact the Iran war will have on world economies. While Sean Foo’s video today isn’t comprehensive in that sense, it does provide a eye opening and sobering outlook. In particular, I’ve been wondering how the airline industry will be affected. Foo mostly addresses human air travel, but don’t forget that air freight will also be seriously affected. My guess is that the effects will be felt quickly, and that those economic effects will translate directly into political effects. Trump and his inner circle talk of continuing their war for a month, but I doubt that that will prove politically and economically possible. How they try to get out of the corner they’ve painted themselves into (politically), and the corner they’ve painted the world into (economically) is anybody’s guess. But I just don’t see how this can last without a serious effort to change the dynamics totally—and that means making concessions.

I also believe there will be a Great Awakening among Republicans—we’re already starting to see it, despite the usual knuckleheads still talking up this insanity. The problem is, no matter what the outcome, the economic effects are going to be severe. Nobody will be thanking Trump for an unnecessary war on behalf of hubristic Jewish Nationalism.

Iran FALLOUT: Germany Sends A FATAL Global Warning As US Airline Collapse Begins

We all know this is not going to be a short war. For Iran, it is existential. They’re not going to give up. And we know that with Trump, it’s hubris. So he’s not going to give up either. And the effects of the Iran war are spreading across multiple industries.

Of course, countries in Asia [India, South Korea, Japan, etc.] are affected, but the biggest losers are actually the biggest allies of the US. And of course, that means Europe. Unlike Asia, Europe’s energy crisis is actually a double whammy. Because of their alliance with the US and bias against Russia, Europe is stuck without cheap access to energy. And for an economy looking to revive their manufacturing base, this is a recipe for disaster. EU consumers are also facing a serious cost of living crisis which means their consumption power is going to collapse--especially the stuff made domestically. Because of the war, the EU has lost around 1.1 million barrels of fuel a day. That’s a lot of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and fuel oil gone from the market. And considering the EU countries themselves can’t refine cheap oil, prices at the pump are shooting up like never before. Each country will be scrambling around to find alternatives. You’ll be scrambling high, you’ll be scrambling low for fuel, and anyone with a brain will be looking to buy low and lock in cheaper prices.

But the EU is still getting a ton of their energy from the US, especially natural gas. Today, the US supplies over 60% of Europe’s LNG and 17% of their oil and petroleum products. With Middle Eastern supply gone, Europe will be forced to buy even more fuel from the US. Why? Maybe it’s because of their unwavering bias against cheap Russian gas. They’re going to sink with the ship.

Von der Leyen: Yet, in the current crisis, some are arguing that we should abandon our long-term strategy and even go back to Russian fossil fuels. This would be a strategic blunder. It would make us more dependent, more vulnerable, and weaker.

The Iran war has exposed how horrific EU economic policy is, but they probably don’t have to worry about Russian gas anymore. Putin is on the brink of tightening the screws on Europe himself. He has threatened to stop supplying the block with energy. And this comes at a time when major manufacturing economies like Germany are already buckling. The Iran war and Russia just sealed the fate of the biggest employer in Germany. Volkswagen is going to slash 50,000 jobs in Germany by 2030. That’s just four years away. Profits collapsed by 44% in 2025, even before the Iran war. The competition from China is crushing their sales around the world. Auto exports to the US are also facing a 20% tariff, so US consumers are buying fewer cars. The last thing the company needed was the Iran war that just jacked up energy prices. Domestic demand for premium VW vehicles is going to drop. EU consumers just don’t have the money to buy them. The price tag is also going to rise unless the company cuts margins. But if they cut margins, what does that mean? More layoffs. Porsche’s operating profit, which is under the Volkswagen umbrella, fell by 98%. That is an incredible collapse.

It’s only going to get worse because the EU refuses to make a U-turn to save their industries. The US has eased the sanctions on Russian oil to bring inflation down. The EU could have used that as an opening to get cheap Russian gas to lower their manufacturing cost. That was essentially their out, but they didn’t take it, which is just so bizarre. In fact, Germany is scolding the US for removing the sanctions. But at this point, it’s everyone’s economy for themselves. The US doesn’t care and it will be Europe that will face a bigger industrial collapse. Big energy companies in the US are going to bleed the EU dry. By 2030, the US could supply Europe with 80% of the LNG needs now that Hormuz is closed off indefinitely. We can accelerate this timeline. Qatar has declared force majeure and halted LNG exports to the world--and that includes the EU.

So now Europe is stuck with expensive gas from the Americans, which actually plays perfectly to Trump’s agenda. The plan has always been to reshore industries--including German car factories--to the United States. [Actually, that’s not “reshoring”—that’s pirating.] Now the odds of EU factories moving to the US just went up. It’s not because the US economy is strong. It’s simply because it’s collapsing slower than the Germans. Automakers are just one industry that’s in crisis.

The Iran war is also destroying supply chains of other sectors. Even if Brussels gets on the ball today and they scramble to buy expensive energy today, there’s still a terrible lack that will make even production near impossible. Germany’s chemical industry is the next casualty. A lot of their input comes from the Middle East. A total shutdown there means the raw materials needed to make their products just aren’t coming in. Beijing also told their refiners not to export oil products to the world. So now supply is even more constrained, and because Germany refuses to work with Russia, their chemical sector could be facing a production crash. Gas prices are so up by 50% since the outbreak of the war. Perhaps even using EU refineries to get the raw inputs doesn’t make sense as well. Europe has really sandwiched themselves into a really impossible situation.

And this is where things get ugly. We just need to put two and two together. If the prices of products go up, if even plastics cost more and transportation is not affordable, what does that mean? It means a rise in inflation is coming for Europe. And it seems that for every conflict or geopolitical shock, the EU kind of turns out to be the biggest loser almost every time. Goldman Sachs has predicted a bleak picture for the EU, which is coming closer and closer to reality. A 60-day disruption in Hormuz could drive oil prices to $150 a barrel. That will also affect gas prices, which is the lifeblood of EU power generation and a ton of the industries. This could push EU inflation to an insane 4.4% by the end of 2026 this year. That is more than double the rate of the ECB’s inflation target. Central banks all want to hit a fantastical target of 2% but that is not going to happen--at least not today. Iran is not going to allow that to happen.

Now Lagarde herself has said she will prevent an inflation spike, which means the ECB would be proactively hiking rates as soon as June. It could be hiking three times or more which would bring interest rates dangerously close to 3%. Will it help EU industries by pushing inflation down? We don’t know. But we do know what high interest rates mean. It means companies can’t get cheap money to expand or even just fund their operations. The EU is caught between a rock and a hard place. They are getting squeezed. It’s probably the worst place to be in if you’re trying to manufacture anything.

Now, who does this benefit? Because of the Iran war, the calculus has flipped. He who suffers the least wins. And the industrial economy that will suffer the least is China. They will be the ones eating up Europe’s lost market share. Even before the war, Chinese exports in January and February reached incredible records. Exports grew by astounding 22% versus a year back. Chinese companies broke a trade surplus of at least $100 billion a month, which means Beijing is well on its way to clocking another $1.2 trillion in surplus in 2026. The Iran war isn’t going to hammer Chinese exports down. It could actually increase demand for affordable goods made in China factories. When the whole world faces an inflation crisis from high energy prices, what do they need? They need to bring down the cost of living. Chinese goods might cost a little more because of high energy prices, but still less compared to EU or US goods. The impact is still deflationary. Trump’s war on Iran is hurting the EU while, ironically, it’s helping the Chinese economy export more to the world.

But if there’s one US industry getting clobbered directly from the war, it’s the airline industry. And there are just so many angles we can approach this disaster. In the first place, the airline industry is getting hammered globally. Investors in airline stocks know what I’m talking about. We are seeing declines of five, 10, or even 20% for some stocks. Now take the route from the UK to various parts of Asia. Because of the Ukraine war and now the Iran war, flying is a nightmare. From London to Shanghai or Tokyo, planes were to fly through a very tight bottleneck that will make traveling risky and you still suffer time delays. It’s a double whammy where people would simply choose not to travel. Air travel to the Middle East, including Dubai, is collapsing.

But for US airlines, things get worse because of how they’re structured, or, more specifically, how they operate. They’re going to bear the brunt of rising fuel prices thanks to the Middle East conflict. Just like how insurance on Oracle rules, thanks to the risk of a debt default, the same thing is happening to airlines. Credit default swaps on debt held by airlines like Delta Air are rising in price. More investors are buying insurance on the debt because things could get nasty the longer the war drags on, and it all has to do with rising fuel cost. Jet fuel has risen dramatically in price. The increase is insane. In just a week, global prices have risen by an incredible 75% on average. Even in the US, prices are up by over 63%, which is still very painful. Imagine how bad things can get if Iran decides to blockade or block Hormuz indefinitely. China has also confirmed they aren’t going to ease the oil shock as well. The jet fuel squeeze could continue to persist and maybe even worsen. American, United, and Delta Airlines will be clobbered the most. They could suffer at least $5 billion each in jet fuel expenses. And, in total, the Iran war could cost $24 billion to the whole US airline industry.

And that directly impacts consumers. As we all know, ticket prices today are extremely volatile. Just ask the people looking to flee the Middle East. They had to pay an arm and a leg to escape from even places like Dubai. Airlines are not shy about passing the cost down to consumers. We all know that. So, your next flight could cost 11% more. This is already going to hammer down on the travel industry. The tariffs alone aren’t making things easier. Now the war is going to make traveling near impossible for those on tight budgets.

There’s another problem with the airline industry in the US. Many airlines do not hedge their fuel costs. Normally, that would be fine--when oil prices aren’t volatile, then things stay relatively calm. You can actually earn more money that way. Hedging costs anywhere from 1 to 3% of the nominal amount you’re trying to hedge. But the war is adding extreme volatility to the price of oil and jet fuel. If you don’t hedge using financial instruments like futures and options, you are exposed. US airlines prefer to pass the cost down to higher ticket prices, especially for the business and first class travelers or the premium cabins. But even those customers are starting to crumble. Some airlines like Delta have their own oil refinery. Yes, it’s very weird, but they can process 200,000 barrels of crude a day. The airline makes their own jet fuel. But with the price of crude rising, they also suffer high input cost. You can’t escape the pain.