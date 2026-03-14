Meaning In History

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Godfree Roberts
3h

Best post yet on this topic.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

Trump may be begging CHINA to join

BUT WHY WOULD CHINA JOIN

Trump just took over Venezuela Oil flow going to China

China has No Interest in Trump taking over Iran Oil Flow going to China

REPORTED: Saudi Arabia is – via pipeline – attempting to transfer oil to Port in RED SEA thereby bypassing shipments through HORMUZ

SAUD need RED SEA – but YEMEN and IRAN share the same exact opponents

REPORTED: Yemen is now stepping in – that was reported today – Yemen will support the Iran cause soon

History: YEMEN Control of RED SEA – US has tried to stop this for years

US fill face the same issues in Hormuz

It is practically the same

The US Saudi Arabia COMBINED COALITION bombed YEMEN over 7 years March 2015 – April 2022

7 Years of continuous bombing – All Failed

and that was against YEMEN – IRAN has been preparing for 20 years

BIDEN went back to the Red Sea in 2024 -US disaster he left

TRUMP foolishly thought he was better than Biden Tried in 2025

Disaster – Trump left under agreement YEMEN could keep bombing Israeli shipping

The 2015 – 2022 US SAUD COALITION consisted of the following

US

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Egypt

Jordan

Morocco

Sudan

———————–>>> Effectively Iran and Yemen are the same – brothers in arms – with the same opponents

and possibility is overwhelming strength in Both Red Sea and Hormuz transit

If asking about Hormuz, and the ‘ new coalition ‘ one has to ask – why would it be different this time ?

And one should Know – Trump may be begging CHINA to join

BUT WHY WOULD CHINA JOIN

Trump just took over Venezuela Oil flow going to China

China has No Interest in Trump taking over Iran Oil Flow going to China

IF YOU LOOK AT 2015 – 2026 HISTORY IN THE REGION

Just the last 15 years –

——–>>> This is a disaster waiting to happen <<<<<<<<——

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