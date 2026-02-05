Meaning In History

Alex
36m

The negotiations are back on mostly due to pressure from the Muslim middle eastern countries. They all have much to lose by any US / Israeli attack on Iran, since the population is already up in arms about Palestine. This includes Türkiye.

Jordan (!!) has refused to give airspace rights for an attack. The Saudis have reportedly declared neutrality if Iran hits US bases on their soil, as long as none of their people are killed.

The US still only has a single carrier in the theatre, unlike the two which had to run away from Yemen. That leaves land-based strike assets, and Israel.

Nobody really knows what Iran has in terms of AA, but last time Israel, equipped with the most modern stuff the US has to offer, had to back off after less than two weeks.

Add backdoor diplomacy from Russia and China, and it's a situation where it would be militarily and politically suicidal to attack.

Larry Johnson and Col. Davis in their latest talk pointed out that people inside the military believe that they have Iran "handled" and are militarily superior. Honestly, unless there's something they're planning that we don't know at all, I can't see them attacking.

Like you said, let's hope sanity prevails.

Joanne C. Wasserman
42m

"Tomorrow’s another day." [= Scarlet O'Hara, hope springs eternal!] "May sanity prevail!" [= Lord have mercy on us]

