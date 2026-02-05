This morning there were going to be US negotiations with Iran. Iran wanted to shift the site to Oman (from Istanbul) and limit talks to their nuclear program. This had the Israelis panicking, fearing that Trump—to bolster his sagging domestic standing—might do a deal on reasonable Iranian terms and signify that he is, indeed, the peace president. What to do? Tell Little Marco to scupper the negotiations, which he did by insisting that all sorts of poison pill issues be included—maximalist Jewish Supremacist demands that amounted to a demand that Iran disarm and throw itself on the tender mercies of the Anglo-Zionists. Here’s how it went:

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 8h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Marco Rubio now demands Iran to limit the range of their ballistic missiles, end nuclear program and end the support for proxies. . Iran-US talks have collapsed - Axios Talks between Iran and the U.S. have collapsed after the U.S. did not agree to Iran’s demand to change the location to Oman, and limit the negotiations purely to the nuclear issue’ . After US-Iranian talks collapsed, an all-out war is now highly possible Talks between Iran and the U.S. have collapsed after the U.S. did not agree to Iran’s demand to change the location to Oman, and limit the negotiations purely to the nuclear issue’ – Axios We told them [the Iranians] it is this [Friday talks] or nothing, and they said, ‘Ok, then nothing,’” - A US official tells Axios. We’re still willing to negotiate with Iran if they include the missile program and move the talks back to Istanbul. We urge Iran to reconsider the decision.’ – U.S. officials to Axios ‘We didn’t expect the Iranians to say no’ – U.S. official to Reuters Following Iran’s cancellation of the planned talks, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will leave the Middle East and go back to Washington D.C. tomorrow . Trump says Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei should be worried

But now:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 4h￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ US-Iranian negotiation will continue in Oman after all - Iran’s foreign minister announced Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear talks with the U.S. are back on in Muscat, Oman, at 10 a.m. Friday. Looks like the US appears to have given up on demands over Iran’s missile program.

What I think may be going on here is that the military guys got through to Trump and warned him that Rubio and the Jewish Supremacists were marching him into what could turn out to be a presidency ending disaster. Why did that argument work? In baseball terms, the Jewish Supremacists were down two strikes, 0-2, and fouling off pitches.

Strike one was the 12 Day War—a complete disaster for Trump.

Strike two was Venezuela—and this was a disaster that we know was Little Marco’s pet project. Rubio got the ever gullible Trump to kidnap Venezuela’s president and wife, then Trump made a big show of inviting the oil execs to the WH to get them on board after the fact. Only to have them tell him to his face, NFW. How bad has it got? This bad:

Trump Signals Openness To China, India Investing In Venezuela’s Oil, While Tightening Rules Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Jan. 31, Trump said China is “welcome to come in and we’ll make a great deal on oil.” He also said the United States is working with India on a plan to buy Venezuelan crude instead of oil from Iran, adding that the basic “concept” has already been agreed upon.

If you believe that India has agreed to anything of the sort you probably also believe Trump’s claim that India has agreed not to buy Russian oil:

Putin Touts Energy Ties With China, While India Still Dodges Issue Of Russian Oil Ban The curious thing is the lack of confirmation of the oil purchase cutoff from the Indian side. As yet, there’s no clear indicator that this key element in the Modi-Trump deal has been ratified. On Wednesday FT reports India hails Donald Trump ‘deal’ but ducks discussing Russian oil ban. The reality remains that there are also technical problems with US crude imports replacing Russian... “WTI [West Texas Intermediate] is simply too light to be considered as Urals replacement” for refiners in India following this week’s announcement of a US-India deal on tariffs, June Goh, an analyst at Sparta Commodities said in a note.

This is a complete pig’s breakfast for Trump, and the point is that it largely flows from Rubio’s crazy attempts to throw his weight around. So, when Rubio—at the bidding of his Jewish Supremacist minders—threw a spanner into Trump’s attempt to find on off ramp from a war that his military guys seem not to want, Rubio found that his standing with Trump wasn’t what it once had been.

OK, it’s strike two. What was the first foul ball? The crazies nearly got Trump to bite on the Mossad/CIA/MI6 attempted regime change in Iran. He did bite on the street insurrection part, but managed to foul that tough curve ball off by not launching a strike at that time.

For the time being Trump seems to have fouled off another Rubio curve ball, the attempt to head off all negotiations with Iran. Will the next pitch be a high hard one, after the setup of two curves in a row? Lots of people think the aging Trump may not be able to fight one of those off.

Where do matters stand from a military standpoint? I’ll go with Will Schryver:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 8h￼ ￼ Iran Crisis Many seem to believe US/Iran “negotiations” hold great promise for a resolution to the crisis. Few seem to understand the Iranian missile program is the paramount issue. Iran has explicitly stated its missile program is inviolable. War is therefore inevitable.

Will is right that the missile issue is the nub of it all. Here’s the thing. Nobody is really sure what Iran’s capabilities actually are. Trump has probably been told that Iran’s missiles can’t reach Diego Garcia, where we would base the B-52s and B-2s. That would be key for any extended bombing campaign. But Iran is know to have missiles—similar to the Russian Oreshnik—that could be readily modified to extend their range to Diego Garcia. The only way to know for sure would be to go ahead and start a war. Woops!

Most military observers believe that any attempt to obtain the decisive victory that Trump is said to be demanding would require flying deep into Iranian air space. That wasn’t even attempted back in June—it was all standoff missile attacks, and we saw the results. This time would likely be very different:

In any case, when Act II of this war gets started (and it won’t be long), it will almost certainly entail penetration of Iranian airspace. And we will see not only the emergence of Iranian long-range AD, but I strongly suspect Russian and/or Chinese mobile air defense systems will suddenly appear on the battlefield. Those whose calculus of a US/Iran war assumes overwhelming American air superiority will abruptly find the parameters of their equations altered. The Russians and Chinese are not going to stand idly by and watch the US smash up their important southwest Asia ally in the rapidly emerging multipolar world. And keep in mind: the US simply cannot logistically sustain a high-intensity air campaign for more than 2-3 weeks.

Several points. Regarding logistics, it’s an open question whether the US could perform—under fire—the necessary maintenance to keep its air fleet aloft. Second, as for the Russians and Chinese getting involved, we don’t fully know what they’ve done to this point—although the Iranians have openly expressed their appreciation for Russia’s help—but they simply cannot allow the US a free hand in Iran.

US Heavy Airlift to Middle East The most recent update of heavy transport deliveries to the Middle East is now up to 108 — a substantial acceleration over the past several days. I figure there is now enough air defense and strike ordnance in the region to sustain a high-intensity war with Iran for about two weeks. There can be little doubt that operational stockpiles of US precision-guided weaponry are being depleted to a critical degree.

Just remember, if taking on Iran were really as easy as we’re told it is, they would’ve “finished the job” in June.

By the way, Patarames is taking a bit of a victory lap—and well deserved:

Patarames @Pataramesh 6h Predictions: The U.S. will backtrack and bilateral negotiations will still be held 5h￼ To be fair, that was an easy prediction that turned into reality... ￼US: It is this or NOTHING! Iran￼: Ok, then its nothing. ￼US: Ehm... you know what? Never mind! Oman, bilateral and nuclear-only!

Tomorrow’s another day. May sanity prevail!