The Anglo-Zionist Empire is based on a financialized economy. That financialized economy was based on a predatory model of neocolonialism that was unsustainable, given the rise of BRICS, and especially of the Eurasian juggernaut of Russia, China, and Iran. The Jewish Nationalist war on the world—intended ultimately to maintain Anglo-Zionist dominance—is failing. And it is undermining the foundations of that financialized economy, weakening it faster even than expected. Because the dominance of the financial empire was ultimately based on US military muscle. The signs of crisis are everywhere.

Remember when Trump—having backed down from renewed military action, at the insistence of the military—was gonna “low key it” and let economic pressure work its magic? That was just a couple of days ago. But it was just another change rung on the Jewish Nationalist fool proof strategy to collapse Iran--or anyone else they don’t like. First Iran’s regime was a house of cards that would collapse after a decapitation strike. When that didn’t work it was, well, just one more push. When that led to military collapse of the Anglo-Zionist forces, after some back and forth, that’s when Trump declared victory and said he was going to “low key it”. Everyone knew that wasn’t going to work, which is why Bessent will be announcing new magic sanctions as soon as next week.

Two problems. First, time-to-economic-chaos-onset works for Iran, not for the US or the rest of the world. Second, Iran gets a say in all this and the US military, which is actually and ultimately essential to sanctions enforcement, is breaking--especially the USN. But not just the USN--read Larry Johnson today for the gory details:

The Butcher’s Bill Comes Due: A Military Run Past Its Limits, and the Leaders Who Keep Saying Everything Is Fine “the institutional reflex held. A 5th Fleet spokesman allowed that a 250-day deployment “is challenging for the crew and their equipment” but insisted the sailors “remain resilient and ready” and the ship “remains fully capable of meeting all mission tasking.” Fact-checkers still listed elements of the allegations as under investigation. The specific claims are not all settled, and honest accounting requires saying so. But notice the shape of the answer: not “we are pulling this crew home,” not “we failed to resupply them,” but a reassurance that the mission can still be accomplished. That is the tell. When the reflexive priority is defending readiness rather than the readiness of the human beings, you have learned exactly whose welfare sits at the bottom of the ledger. ... “The common accelerant is a war with Iran now in its sixth month, layered on top of years of high operational tempo — and operational tempo is not an act of God. It is a policy choice about how many missions to run, how long to keep carriers forward-deployed, and how hard to push a cyber force that never appears on a casualty list. Someone chooses that pace.”

Put a bit differently, this is about the Anglo-Zionist war for world domination and the people behind that war, who care nothing for humanity. They can’t let go of war. It’s their way of life, in one form or another.

Jared Kushner @jaredkushner ￼ Six years ago, President Trump launched the Abraham Accords and opened a new chapter of peace, partnership, and prosperity in the Middle East. ...

Today we learn that the USS Abe is being withdrawn from the CENTCOM area under public pressure--but first and foremost because Iran refused to be defeated. It’s being replaced by the USS George, which hasn’t launched a combat sortie since 2004. This is a face saving bandaid:

The Genghiz Khan wannabe who hides in snack trucks is scrambling for a magic way out. It’s not gonna happen.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Israel: “Iran won’t stay dead.”

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 59m￼ Israel can win every battle against Iran and still lose the war Even nuclear weapons can’t solve the problem or erase Iran’s capacity to rebuild Overwhelming force won’t force a political surrender

Someone must have clued Trump in to these realities and to his only choices: TACO now or escalate and TACO later--maybe after the midterms. There is a dissenting party that believes there will be a YUGE escalation after the midterms, but I think economic and military logistical realities will work against that. What do I know? We’ll have to wait and see, but the pressure is on.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 3h￼￼ I’m losing the plot. Is today an ‘open the Fuckin’ Strait you crazy bastards’ Friday or is it a ‘the Strait is fully open’ Friday?

Trump lost the plot months ago.

Moving goal posts. Remember when:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼￼ US goals 28/02/26: total subjugation of Iran to US-Israeli hegemony, rape, resource exploitation. US goals 14/08/26: cheap petrol until the Midterms and no nukes (which Iran never had, never wanted). Middle East Observer @ME_Observer_ ￼￼ US Vice President JD Vance: The primary goal of the war against Iran is to keep oil prices low. The issue of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons comes second Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼￼ The war is on autopilot. Just like Ukraine. [Another Jewish Nationalist war] And just like Ukraine the pointless “sanction packages” are starting. People are going to have to get used to the energy shortages coming. They may be around for a long time. Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼￼ The US will announce pointless sanctions. Then Iran will escalate. Round and round we go. Trump is bogged down. We are heading for global economic collapse.

And speaking of Iranian counter-escalation. So far Iran has pulled punches. That could end.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼ Iran is reportedly ready to shift the war from defense to offense if its demands aren’t met. Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Khamenei, said the leader’s strategy is for the war to turn offensive if Iran’s conditions go unfulfilled. There’s already speculation that the order could extend to U.S. warships that have so far been left alone, though that goes beyond what Iranian officials have said publicly. The warning lands as Trump’s approach has been to wait and let economic pressure do the work. Tehran seems to be betting that patience runs out. Mokhber’s real pitch is a Hormuz security setup that runs without the U.S. Any American failure to protect its Gulf allies, he argues, just proves Washington can’t deliver. Source: Anadolu, Iran Observer / Writer: Julie Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Iran has said that if the Trump administration continues to put pressure on they might start hitting US Navy assets. This is clearly a test for that. I can’t see how you can defend against a swarm of underwater drones. Iran Observer @IranObserver0￼￼ ￼BREAKING: Iran has struck Two Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz with Underwater Drones This is the First Time Iran has used Underwater Drones against Tankers in the Strait

Meanwhile, how many times have we heard Doug Macgregor intone: Logistics, logistics, logistics?

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼￼ ￼ The U.S. Navy has 20 warships off Iran and a growing problem feeding them. Two carrier strike groups, Lincoln and Bush, plus the Boxer amphibious group, are sitting in the northern Arabian Sea within striking range of Iran. Keeping that many ships fed and armed is quietly becoming one of the hardest parts of the operation. Back in January, Gulf states blocked U.S. access to their bases and airspace, scared of getting dragged into Iranian retaliation. That knocked out the usual resupply hubs in Bahrain, the UAE and Oman. Supply ships can still load up there, but to reach the fleet they’d have to run the Strait of Hormuz, straight through the same missiles and drones already hitting commercial shipping. Big, lightly armed store ships make easy targets. So everything now comes from the Indian Ocean region or all the way from East Asia. Just four store ships are covering the entire fleet, and some left over a month ago. Food has a shelf life, and the Navy knows it. The longer the supply line, the faster the fresh fruit, vegetables and milk run out, replaced by whatever freezes or keeps. The real lesson is about logistics. In 2015 the Navy brought back commercial ships to help move fuel at sea, but never rebuilt the same capacity for dry stores and ammunition. That gap is showing now. Warships in a contested sea are only as good as the supply chain behind them. The problem is admirals love funding the shooters and hate funding the trucks. Sources: Middle East Forum, Maritime Executive, USNI News, Stars and Stripes / Writer: Daniyal

All this war is causing our debt to explode at an accelerating rate. And the world is noticing. The latest 30 year bond auction was a disaster.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ 30 year is above 2008 crash levels. ￼

And while all that is going on, there’s the very real prospect of the AI bubble popping. Do yourself a favor and listen to this video:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward￼ Conclusion: The second derivative in growth on extreme leverage is the key to understand. Just a rate of change is enough to start the process. Great video. Quote￼ Jay Martin @JayMartinBC Aug 10 Before a collapse, nothing looks wrong. The numbers are printing records, the money is flowing, and the people warning about it are laughed out of the room. Last time it was housing. Today it’s AI. The fire doesn’t start when the rally ends. It starts inside the climb. Here’s how it happens.

Here’s someone I wouldn’t normally quote. She offers a salutary reminder:

Krystal Ball @krystalball 16h￼￼ There is NO group in the country more radical than the tech oligarchs currently in control who betray humanity for wealth, power and a cult like commitment to techno fascism. We must all unite against them.

Matt Bracken, former Navy Seal, captures the dilemma of the dysfunctional American society that we live in:

Given that the GOP is also part of the problem, how do we get to an America that’s friendly to humanity?