Meaning In History

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
2h

The two messages that hit me as solid truth today -

" this is about the Anglo-Zionist war for world domination and the people behind that war, who care nothing for humanity. They can’t let go of war. It’s their way of life, in one form or another. "

"There is NO group in the country more radical than the tech oligarchs currently in control who betray humanity for wealth, power and a cult like commitment to techno fascism. We must all unite against them. "

Thanks, Mark, your work is truly appreciated!

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

(professed) reasons for war:

protestor's safety

missiles

nuclear dust

nuclear weapons

straight of Hormuz

refusal to speak with us

nuclear weapons (again)

gas prices

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